Software-update: NAPS2 7.5.2

NAPS2 logo (79 pix) NAPS2 is een opensource- en crossplatformprogramma om documenten te scannen. Het staat voor Not Another PDF Scanner, maar dat dekt de lading niet helemaal. Het kan niet alleen naar pdf scannen, maar ook naar tiff, jpg en png. Voor het scannen wordt gebruikgemaakt van standaard Twain- of WIA-drivers en voor ocr gebruikt NAPS2 Tesseract. Versie 7.5.2 is uitgekomen en daarin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in 7.5.2:
  • NAPS2 is now available on the Microsoft Store & the Mac App Store
    • It costs a small fee to support the developer and provide automatic updates
    • NAPS2 will continue to be freely available at www.naps2.com
  • Windows: Installers and executables are now EV code-signed
  • Fixed NAPS2.Console issues with cancellation
  • Fixed ESCL compatibility with AirSane
  • Fixed an issue with Apple Driver and out-of-order pages
  • Fixed auto save file prompts to cancel correctly

NAPS2

Versienummer 7.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website NAPS2
Download https://github.com/cyanfish/naps2/releases/tag/v7.5.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2024 08:00 9

05-10-2024 • 08:00

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Bron: NAPS2

Update-historie

21-07 NAPS2 8.3.1 4
08-'25 NAPS2 8.2.1 2
06-'25 NAPS2 8.2.0 14
04-'25 NAPS2 8.1.4 0
04-'25 NAPS2 8.1.3 1
03-'25 NAPS2 8.1.2 8
03-'25 NAPS2 8.1.1 6
12-'24 NAPS2 7.5.3 4
10-'24 NAPS2 7.5.2 9
08-'24 NAPS2 7.5.1 7
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Reacties (9)

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hullie72 5 oktober 2024 09:09
Ronduit briljant in een kleine kantooromgeving. De basisbediening is extreem eenvoudig, maar wie net wat meer nodig heeft, kan dat ook regelen.
Ook leuk: je kunt plaatjes importeren en als pdf opslaan.
OxWax @hullie725 oktober 2024 09:51
Zit dat dan niet allemaal standaard in de printer meegeleverde software?
willemb2 @OxWax5 oktober 2024 12:35
Die meegeleverde software is vaak tenenkrommend brak en verouderd en er zit vaak allerlei bloatware en nagware in de installatiepakketten.
IrBaboon79 @OxWax5 oktober 2024 20:25
Meestal wel, echter is meegeleverd spul meestal erg traag, groot, brak en inlog/account verplicht (Hoi HP - meuk!) om lokaal te scannen - sinds ik dit een paar maanden geleden gevonden heb, heb ik die brakke HP ‘app’ met veel plezier eraf gegooid. Echt een aanrader dit!
Flappie @OxWax5 oktober 2024 21:36
NAPS2 heeft ook nog eens ingebouwde ondersteuning voor eSCL (Mopria).
Als jouw printer dat ook ondersteund heb je helemaal geen drivers meer nodig voor je scanner. Dan wordt deze automatisch gedetecteerd op het netwerk.
Dan heb je gewoon 1 geweldige tool om mee te scannen :)

Zie ook:
https://mopria.org/mopria-escl-specification
https://github.com/cyanfish/naps2?tab=readme-ov-file

NAPS2 is a document scanning application with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. Scan your documents from WIA, TWAIN, SANE, and ESCL scanners
OxWax @Flappie6 oktober 2024 12:17
Naice ...(weet weer wat doen vandaag ;)) _/-\o_
dendemende 5 oktober 2024 08:16
Fantastische tool. Al heel vaak gebruikt om snel veel paginas via een feeder te scannen en er een PDF van te maken die ik kan versturen. En dan ook nog eens met goede text herkenning.
kh65 5 oktober 2024 08:17
Not Another PDF Scanner, maar dat dekt de lading niet helemaal. Het kan niet alleen naar pdf scannen, maar ook naar tiff, jpg en png…
Als het nu YAPS (yet another PDF scanner) had gegeten dan had de naam inderdaad de lading niet gedekt. Maar nu dekt het nou net wel de lading 😀

Maar ik snap het wel hoor, een tegengesteld negatieve aanduiding is best ingewikkeld…
meowmofo 5 oktober 2024 09:54
Ook ik ben groot fan van deze tool. Simpel, werkt perfect, geen bloat. Ideaal. Direct een donatie die kant opgestuurd. Zo wil ik software graag zien!

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