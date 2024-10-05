NAPS2 is een opensource- en crossplatformprogramma om documenten te scannen. Het staat voor Not Another PDF Scanner, maar dat dekt de lading niet helemaal. Het kan niet alleen naar pdf scannen, maar ook naar tiff, jpg en png. Voor het scannen wordt gebruikgemaakt van standaard Twain- of WIA-drivers en voor ocr gebruikt NAPS2 Tesseract. Versie 7.5.2 is uitgekomen en daarin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in 7.5.2: NAPS2 is now available on the Microsoft Store & the Mac App Store It costs a small fee to support the developer and provide automatic updates NAPS2 will continue to be freely available at www.naps2.com

Windows: Installers and executables are now EV code-signed

Fixed NAPS2.Console issues with cancellation

Fixed ESCL compatibility with AirSane

Fixed an issue with Apple Driver and out-of-order pages

Fixed auto save file prompts to cancel correctly