Versie 4.6.4 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn twee downloads beschikbaar. De ene bevat libtorrent 1.2, de andere versie 2.0. Voor de gebruikersinterface wordt van Qt6 gebruikgemaakt, wat betekent dat het niet langer op Windows 7 en 8 draait. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixed: Correctly adjust "Add New torrent" dialog position in all the cases

Change "metadata received" stop condition behavior

Add a small delay before processing the key input of search boxes

Ensure the profile path is pointing to a directory RSS: Use better icons for RSS articles Windows: NSIS: Update French, Hungarian translations Linux: Fix sorting when ICU isn't used