Software-update: qBittorrent 4.6.4

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.6.4 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn twee downloads beschikbaar. De ene bevat libtorrent 1.2, de andere versie 2.0. Voor de gebruikersinterface wordt van Qt6 gebruikgemaakt, wat betekent dat het niet langer op Windows 7 en 8 draait. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixed:
  • Correctly adjust "Add New torrent" dialog position in all the cases
  • Change "metadata received" stop condition behavior
  • Add a small delay before processing the key input of search boxes
  • Ensure the profile path is pointing to a directory
RSS:
  • Use better icons for RSS articles
Windows:
  • NSIS: Update French, Hungarian translations
Linux:
  • Fix sorting when ICU isn't used

Versienummer 4.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-03-2024 11:32 18

25-03-2024 • 11:32

18

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

10-07 qBittorrent 5.2.3 0
16-06 qBittorrent 5.2.2 2
26-05 qBittorrent 5.2.1 10
04-05 qBittorrent 5.2.0 14
20-11 qBittorrent 5.1.4 5
11-11 qBittorrent 5.1.3 12
07-'25 qBittorrent 5.1.2 3
06-'25 qBittorrent 5.1.1 39
04-'25 qBittorrent 5.1.0 20
04-'25 qBittorrent 5.0.5 7
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Verwijderd 25 maart 2024 11:40
Voor MacOS kun je beter Transmission gebruiken.
WeetJeHetZeker @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 11:43
Transmission is op zich okay, maar waarom precies?
loekf2 @WeetJeHetZeker25 maart 2024 12:37
Ik vind qBIttorrent ook beter werken dan transmission. Waar je wel rekening mee moet houden dat je de versie met oudere libtorrent pakt. De nieuwe libtorrent werkt nog steeds niet op macOS. Bij het copieren van een file naar een externe disk (of NAS) raakt ie corrupt. Dat heeft iets met caching van het macOS file systeem te maken, dus onder water. Nog steeds niet opgelost. Denk omdat er amper macOS developers zijn. Begon (dacht ik) op te treden bij de introductie van qBittorrent 4.x en macOS BigSur of Monterrey.

Mocht je files direct op een externe disk downloaden, dus raakt de boel ook corrupt. Extra verifying na downloaden helpt niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door loekf2 op 22 juli 2024 16:07]

WeetJeHetZeker @loekf225 maart 2024 13:57
Gelukkig is macOS een OS die gemaakt wordt door een budget partijtje.

Maar dank voor de info, maar ik heb zelf geen apple producten in huis. qbittorrent draait gewoon in een docker.
Vanuit unix zie ik ook niet echt in hoe het uitmaakt voor de eindgebruiker of een disk lokaal is of niet.
Verwijderd @WeetJeHetZeker25 maart 2024 11:44
Qt overhead omdat ze per we cross platform willen
Earth_Apple @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 12:00
Dat zal wel meevallen toch? De basis is geschreven in C++, volgens mij is alleen de interface gebaseerd op Qt, welke ook niet erg zwaar is om uit te voeren. Zelf noot problemen gehad met de performance van qBittorrent.
WeetJeHetZeker @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 12:00
Ahhh, dat zal best eens kunnen, geen weet wat voor impact dat heeft.
PrimusIP @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 11:44
Waarom?

Qbittorrent werkt prima, geen klachten.
Teun! @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 12:44
Wel interessant ik heb in Linux qbittorrent en transmission gedraaid, en qbit heeft met afstand betere performance voor zover ik kon beoordelen.
joost00719 @Verwijderd25 maart 2024 11:48
Gewoon in een Docker container draaien op een NAS o.i.d.
Cybergamer @joost0071925 maart 2024 12:51
Dit dus! En met Remote Torrent Adder is het helemaal genieten! :D
MaxTheKing @Cybergamer25 maart 2024 13:12
Dit tooltje kende ik nog niet, enorm handig!
Jazco2nd
@Cybergamer25 maart 2024 21:15
Maar als je toch al een NAS met Docker gebruikt, waarom dan niet de *arr apps gebruiken? Dan gaat haast alles volautomatisch en hoef je nooit meer een torrent site te bezoeken.

icm de NZB360 app voor Android voor jezelf en andere gebruikers is het helemaal ideaal. Die combineert je torrent client en alle *arr apps in 1 enkele seamless GUI. Super chill en eenvoudig.

Zelfs handmatig zoeken gaat eenvoudig via een bepaalde *arr app die als proxy voor zo'n beetje alle websites functioneert. En NZB360 is ook heel netjes daarmee te gebruiken.
Cybergamer @Jazco2nd25 maart 2024 23:46
Een *arr app is voor mijn niet van toepassing gezien ik spontaan een torrent download. Dus zo'n browser plugin is voor mij dan veel makkelijker.

Of ik moet de interpretatie van een *arr app verkeerd begrijpen? XD (in dat geval zou ik graag via DM willen weten wat je bedoeld).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybergamer op 22 juli 2024 16:07]

JSBach 25 maart 2024 11:45
Voordeel van Qbittorrent vind ik de ingebouwde search engine, i.i.t. Transmission.
Randfiguur @JSBach25 maart 2024 19:15
Geen schimmige sites of Tor/VPN (voor geblockte sites) meer nodig inderdaad. In principe dan, want de search plugins raken regelmatig en werken dan opeens niet meer. Weet jij hoe je ze actueel houdt?
JSBach @Randfiguur25 maart 2024 22:04
In de plug-in sectie kan je zowel nieuwe search links toevoegen als alle bestaande updaten!
Pineka @JSBach26 maart 2024 20:31
Idd ideaal.

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