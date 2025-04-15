Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals GPL, LGPL en NetBSD. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.11.5 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Julia version 1.11.5, the fifth patch release in the 1.11 series of releases, is now available. Binaries are available via JuliaUp and at https://julialang.org/downloads/ for macOS (Intel and M-series processors), Windows (x86 and x86-64), glibc Linux (x86, x86-64, AArch64, and PowerPC), musl Linux (x86-64), and FreeBSD (x86-64).

As a patch release, 1.11.5 contains no new features or breaking changes, only bug fixes, documentation improvements, and performance improvements. You can see the list of commits included since 1.11.4 here. We recommend that anyone currently using a prior 1.11 release upgrade to 1.11.5.

Note that 1.11 on GitHub Actions, Cirrus, Travis, and AppVeyor now refers to 1.11.5.

Heads up to FreeBSD users: Julia’s CI and release infrastructure for FreeBSD now runs FreeBSD 13.4 instead of 13.2, which means that 13.4 is now the minimum FreeBSD version supported. Current Julia release binaries, including for 1.11.5, are unlikely to work on older FreeBSD versions. If you run older FreeBSD on CI, e.g. on Cirrus or on GHA with vmactions, you should update to 13.4 or later.