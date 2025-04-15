Software-update: Julia 1.11.5

Julia logoJulia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals GPL, LGPL en NetBSD. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.11.5 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Julia v1.11.5 has been released

Julia version 1.11.5, the fifth patch release in the 1.11 series of releases, is now available. Binaries are available via JuliaUp and at https://julialang.org/downloads/ for macOS (Intel and M-series processors), Windows (x86 and x86-64), glibc Linux (x86, x86-64, AArch64, and PowerPC), musl Linux (x86-64), and FreeBSD (x86-64).

As a patch release, 1.11.5 contains no new features or breaking changes, only bug fixes, documentation improvements, and performance improvements. You can see the list of commits included since 1.11.4 here. We recommend that anyone currently using a prior 1.11 release upgrade to 1.11.5.

Note that 1.11 on GitHub Actions, Cirrus, Travis, and AppVeyor now refers to 1.11.5.

Heads up to FreeBSD users: Julia’s CI and release infrastructure for FreeBSD now runs FreeBSD 13.4 instead of 13.2, which means that 13.4 is now the minimum FreeBSD version supported. Current Julia release binaries, including for 1.11.5, are unlikely to work on older FreeBSD versions. If you run older FreeBSD on CI, e.g. on Cirrus or on GHA with vmactions, you should update to 13.4 or later.

Julia

Versienummer 1.11.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Julia
Download https://julialang.org/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-04-2025 09:00 2

15-04-2025 • 09:00

2

Bron: Julia

Update-historie

08-01 Julia 1.12.4 0
10-'25 Julia 1.12 6
07-'25 Julia 1.11.6 4
04-'25 Julia 1.11.5 2
03-'25 Julia 1.10.9 / 1.11.4 8
10-'24 Julia 1.11 0
08-'24 Julia 1.10.5 0
06-'24 Julia 1.10.4 0
04-'24 Julia 1.10.3 1
03-'24 Julia 1.10.2 0
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Llopigat 15 april 2025 09:52
Grappig. Ik kwam hier om te kijken wat het was.

Ik heb een hekel aan wiskunde :) Ik heb er een soort 'blinde vlek' voor. Om iets te begrijpen zal een wiskundige formule nooit helpen terwijl het in de wetenschap juist vaak gebruikt wordt om dingen te beschrijven. Ik kan heel complexe dingen begrijpen maar ik moet het voor mezelf visualiseren, wiskunde als 'taal' werkt voor mij niet. Dus ik zal het nooit gebruiken. Maar dit bevalt me wel heel erg:
Heads up to FreeBSD users: Julia’s CI and release infrastructure for FreeBSD now runs FreeBSD 13.4 instead of 13.2 [...]
Het doet me echt goed te zien dat ze zoveel details geven over hun FreeBSD implementatie. Dus als eerste dat ze het uberhaupt officieel ondersteunen maar ten tweede dat ze het zo serieus nemen dat ze er een heldere notitie bij maken als er wat verandert _O_ . Als FreeBSD op de desktop gebruiker vind ik dat mooi om te zien!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 15 april 2025 09:54]

Milly 15 april 2025 09:59
Julia is on te rise in de wetenschap. Wij gebruiken het in de plantbiologie om simulatiemodellen te maken in 3D van hoe planten groeien en met elkaar concurreren om licht, water, etc. Om zo bijvoorbeeld het functioneren van gewassen te verbeteren, of uit te vogelen wat voor eigenschappen planten zouden moeten hebben om beter om te gaan met droogte, minder nutrienten, etc. In Julia vatten we de wiskundige fomules achter bijvoorbeeld fotosynthese en vertakkingspatronen. Julia is een ideale taal hiervoor.

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