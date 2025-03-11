Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versies 1.11.4 en 1.10.9 zijn uitgekomen en de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Two new Julia versions are now available: v1.11.4 (stable) and v1.10.9 (long-term support). Binaries are available via JuliaUp and at https://julialang.org/downloads/ for macOS (Intel and M-series processors), Windows (x86 and x86-64), glibc Linux (x86, x86-64, AArch64, and PowerPC), musl Linux (x86-64; for 1.10.9 only), and FreeBSD (x86-64).

As patch releases, 1.11.4 and 1.10.9 contain no new features or breaking changes, only bug fixes, documentation improvements, and performance improvements. You can see the list of commits included in 1.11.4 since 1.11.3 here. Similarly, the commits included in 1.10.9 since 1.10.8 can be found here. We recommend LTS users upgrade to 1.10.9 and anybody else upgrade to 1.11.4.