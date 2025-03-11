Software-update: Julia 1.10.9 / 1.11.4

Julia logoJulia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versies 1.11.4 en 1.10.9 zijn uitgekomen en de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Julia v1.11.4 and v1.10.9 have been released

Two new Julia versions are now available: v1.11.4 (stable) and v1.10.9 (long-term support). Binaries are available via JuliaUp and at https://julialang.org/downloads/ for macOS (Intel and M-series processors), Windows (x86 and x86-64), glibc Linux (x86, x86-64, AArch64, and PowerPC), musl Linux (x86-64; for 1.10.9 only), and FreeBSD (x86-64).

As patch releases, 1.11.4 and 1.10.9 contain no new features or breaking changes, only bug fixes, documentation improvements, and performance improvements. You can see the list of commits included in 1.11.4 since 1.11.3 here. Similarly, the commits included in 1.10.9 since 1.10.8 can be found here. We recommend LTS users upgrade to 1.10.9 and anybody else upgrade to 1.11.4.

Note that 1.11 on GitHub Actions, Cirrus, Travis, and AppVeyor now refers to 1.11.4, and 1.10 similarly refers to 1.10.9.

Julia

Versienummer 1.10.9 / 1.11.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Julia
Download https://julialang.org/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties

Die_ene_gast 11 maart 2025 10:37
Ik hoor op de campus veel over Julia, maar ken echt niemand die het gebruikt. Allemaal C, matlab en bij uitzondering python.
Wordt dit al veel gebruikt? Kan ik mijn AI code gewoon simpel porten bijv?
Digimann @Die_ene_gast11 maart 2025 11:46
matlab
Denk dat dit ook je Campus bubbel is. Mijn ervaring met (mechanical )Engineers is dat er in het werk nauwelijks geprogrammeerd wordt. Voor berekeningen wordt al snel gezegd waarom €xxxx,- (voor matlab) uitgeven terwijl we al excel hebben(?!). Voor die toch programmeren is het vooral Python.
Laatst met klant gesproken die stuk op 10 engineers had die allemaal af en toe Matlab gebruiken nu naar named subscription toe moesten en overwogen om naar GNU Octave / python over te gaan. De te maken kosten wegen dan gewoon niet meer op tegen de voordelen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Digimann op 11 maart 2025 11:47]

B_FORCE @Digimann11 maart 2025 14:14
Nee Matlab wordt inmiddels al decennia lang standaard gebruikt op universiteiten (lees: zwaar gesponsord).

Het kan heel veel, is heel krachtig, maar heeft inderdaad ook een prijskaartje.

Tenzij je een bedrijf hebt dat heel veel (wetenschappelijke) zware research doet wegen de kosten meestal niet af.
Maarja, old habits die hard

Voor losse berekeningen kan bv ook Wolfram Alpha etc gebruikt worden. (Icm spreadsheet programma)
Wanneer scripting nodig is, kom je idd uit op GNU Octave of bv SciLab.

Wij zijn inmiddels bijna helemaal om op open source of andere alternatieven.
Zelfs voor CAD programma's.
De kosten rijsden echt de pan uit.
Digimann @B_FORCE11 maart 2025 15:20
Dit is precies wat ik dacht te zeggen :P (zei het in wollig taalgebruik)
Vampyre @Digimann12 maart 2025 05:00
Al eens naar SciLab (https://www.scilab.org/) gekeken?
Beter suited for engineering als Octave.
Er is ook nog Maxima (https://maxima.sourceforge.io/).
Digimann @Vampyre12 maart 2025 09:21
Ja
Maar of het beter is daar valt over te discussiëren. Als je veel Simulink gebruikte dan ja. Dat deed ik niet en vond ik het toen ik over stapte iig niet minder. De huidige staat weet ik niet. Ik heb het zeker al 2 jaar niet meer gebruikt. Ik hoop overigens wel dat Dassault het open source houd.
Maxima ken ik van gezien hebben, maar nooit (actief )gebruikt

[Reactie gewijzigd door Digimann op 12 maart 2025 09:23]

PageFault @Die_ene_gast11 maart 2025 11:09
Geen ervaring, maar dit reddit topic somt het wel een beetje op denk ik, vooral de eerste comment:

https://www.reddit.com/r/.../1bdozjp/julia_vs_python/
Die_ene_gast @PageFault13 maart 2025 10:10
Dank, al een beetje wat ik verwachtte.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

