Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.10.2 en de eerste alpha release van versie 1.11 zijn uitgekomen en de aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Julia version 1.10.2, the second patch release in the 1.10 series of releases, is now available. Binaries are available via Juliaup and at https://julialang.org/downloads for macOS (Intel and M-series processors), Windows (32- and 64-bit), glibc Linux (x86, x86_64, and AArch64), musl Linux (x86_64), and FreeBSD (x86_64). Note that binaries for glibc Linux on PowerPC are not currently available for this release.

As a patch release, 1.10.2 contains no new features or breaking changes, only bug fixes, documentation improvements, and performance improvements. You can see the list of commits included since 1.10.1 here. We recommend that anyone currently using 1.10.1 upgrade to 1.10.2.

Also available is Julia version 1.11.0-alpha1, the first alpha pre-release in the upcoming 1.11 series of releases. Check out the NEWS.md file to see what will be new in 1.11. Like 1.10.2, 1.11.0-alpha1 is available via Juliaup and the downloads page in the upcoming release section for the same platforms. Unlike 1.10.2, we do have Linux PowerPC binaries for 1.11.0-alpha1. As an alpha version, 1.11.0-alpha1 should not be considered production-ready. Rather, it’s intended to give users, especially package developers, a chance to try out their code with 1.11.0 prior to a full release.