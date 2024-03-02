Firmware-update: SteamOS 3.5.17

Steam logo (79 pix)Valve heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Steam Deck uitgebracht. Deze draagbare spelcomputer is sinds februari 2022 op de markt en draait een door Valve ontwikkelde Linuxdistributie genaamd SteamOS. Door middel van Proton kan het Windows applicaties en spellen draaien. De update draagt versienummer 3.5.17 en bijwerken kan door op de Steam-knop te drukken en dan in System op Check for updates te klikken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General

  • Fixed black screen when launching Forza Horizon 4 and other titles on Steam Deck OLED.
  • Fixed an issue where modifying settings in the desktop partition manager could prevent the SD card from being mounted and visible in Steam.
  • Fixed an issue in desktop mode where dropping a folder on the desktop would erroneously create a shortcut for every item within the folder.
  • Fixed crashes when streaming to/from the Deck with Steam Remote Play.
  • Added a timeout to the boot selection screen.
  • Fixed a WiFi crash occurring where certain bands would cause the driver to attempt to set an incorrect spatial stream count.
  • Added a slider to control the brightness of the Status LED (Charger LED). This setting can be found under Settings -> Display.
  • Fixed a case where WiFi would fail to connect in certain conditions.
  • Fixed a possible session crash when connecting an HDR display.
  • Fixed a rare session crash on application exit.
  • Improved handling of GPU crashes.
Performance
  • Multiple performance improvements for Persona 3 Reload.
  • Fixed the performance overlay displaying GPU clock speed as an instantaneous measurement rather than an average, resulting in misleading numbers.
    • This matches behavior of SteamOS 3.4.11.
  • Improved a situation where a game's frame presentation could block because of buffers submitted by Steam or other windows, removing a potential source of game stutters.
  • Added an additional frame timing plot to the level four performance overlay. When the frame limiter or vsync is enabled, this shows timings of when frames are flipped to the display, rather than application-side rendering times.
  • Fixed an issue causing stutter in certain games that buffer multiple frames in advance.
  • Miscellaneous compositor performance improvements.
  • Reduced stutters when the upscale filter was set to FSR or NIS under high GPU load.
  • Fixed an issue regarding frame-pacing and stutter, especially affecting some external displays.
  • Fixed display sometimes getting stuck at 60Hz after returning from sleep on the Steam UI.
  • Fixed an issue where a core could be stuck at 100% CPU if a game's window closed in an unclean way.
Graphics
  • Fixed HDR on some external DisplayPort displays being slightly desaturated.
  • Improved gamut mapping for HDR titles on Deck OLED.
  • Fixed an issue in certain HDR titles wherein wiggling the cursor on the same frame as closing the game would cause incorrect colors in subsequent game launches.
  • Fixed incorrect colors (gamma) when using Steam In-Home Streaming.
  • Fixed consistency of application fade-ins/fade-outs.
  • Fixed slightly blurry image when streaming from the Deck with Steam Remote Play.
Input
  • Improved controller's mouse and keyboard emulation when Steam is not running, including including vertical and horizontal scrolling support on left trackpad.
  • Added support for the HyperX Clutch Gladiate controllers.
  • Fixed a system restart when Joy-Con controllers are connected.
  • Slightly improved corner tracking on Steam Deck OLED trackpads.
  • Fixed a problem with elevated noise levels for trackpad pressure sensors. Affects only certain configurations.
Firmware 120 (LCD) / 107 (OLED)
  • Fixed several USB compatibility issues.
  • Developer note: This changes the default USB mode back to XHCI (host-only) while issues with dual-role device mode are investigated.

Steam Deck OLED

Versienummer 3.5.17
Releasestatus Final
Website Valve
Licentietype Freeware

02-03-2024 • 08:42
11 • submitter: 2green

02-03-2024 • 08:42

11

Submitter: 2green

Bron: Valve

Reacties (11)

Turbios 2 maart 2024 09:01
Interessante post! Dank daarvoor :)

Alleen heel jammer dat ik van Valve nauwelijks over Dock terug lees..

Zelf weet ik niet zeker of ik hier op goede plek ben, correct me if I'm wrong.

Thuis heb ik Steam Deck met dock (van Valve) liggen en dit werkt nogal belabberd (groene scherm, laggy, zwarte scherm)
Het ligt wellicht aan de smartTV (LG 48oled806/12), maar toch als 't met Nintendo Switch prima werkt, zou het gewoon moeten werken. Ook heb ik met Steam Deck/Dock met monitor getest (allemaal met zelfde setup, o.a. zelfde HDMI-kabel) en dit werkt gewoon perfect. Fyi: er waren wel aantal keren geweest dat het gewoon prima werkt met smartTV, maar na het uitzetten/aanzetten ben ik weer bij terugaf...

Eigenlijk hoop ik telkens stiekem op een goede update waardoor 't allemaal opgelost wordt. Echter is dat helaas niet zo. Ook kan ik naast de patchnotes over Steam Deck, niks vinden over Dock zelf?

Herkenbaar? Van GoT lees ik ook dat ik niet de enige ben. Daar kan ik ook geen oplossing vinden (niet wat ik zelf al heb geprobeerd).
Is de Dock verkopen en een 3rd party Dock met voeding werkelijk de enige oplossing?..

MastaG @Turbios2 maart 2024 09:14
Wij hebben een oudere LG TV (de C8) en gebruiken de Deck exclusief als console.
Hij staat permanent in een jsaux dock en daar hebben we nog nooit issues mee gehad.
Het enige wat vervelend is, dat wanneer je de Deck opstart, dat de HDMI output pas activeert bij het afspelen van de opstart video.
Al die tijd ervoor is het beeld zwart.
Maar dat is dan ook het enige.
Anoniem: 1849202 @MastaG2 maart 2024 10:36
Wellicht dat dit helpt:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...etting_on_your_tv_always/

Hierin wordt aangegeven dat je het kleurbereik van je Tv op full RGB moet zetten omdat je anders ook verkleuring kan zien.
Turbios @Anoniem: 18492024 maart 2024 14:59
Dank voor de reacties! Jouw reactie heeft mij op de weg geholpen. Er was inderdaad verkleuring, alleen kon ik dat niet oplossen via TV zelf (bijvoorbeeld geen full RGB optie of zoiets vergelijkbaar te vinden).

Via Steam Deck (ingedockt, geen idee hoe we die noemen :) ) schakelde ik de optie HDR uit en zette het weer aan waardoor mijn TV het gelijk herkent dat er dus wel een HDR output is (zeg ik dat goed?..)
Daardoor werkt Steam Deck gewoon perfect op TV. Gewoon buttersmooth. Er is dan ook geen verkleuring te zien.

Echter moet ik dat ene stap wel steeds weer gaan herhalen als ik met TV wil gaan gamen.. Bijzonder dat de TV het niet gelijk kan gaan herkennen (dat er een HDR output is).
Cid Highwind @Turbios2 maart 2024 09:28
Ik had ook de hoop dat er hier verbeteringen zouden zijn.

Heb zelf het probleem dat de Deck terug lijkt te vallen op 30 FPS wanneer ik deze op 4K met HDR instel. Aan de kabels ligt het namelijk niet, soms gaat het ook goed. Maar na een herstart is het of een zwart scherm, of een stotterende, niet speelbare bende.

Wat de perfecte emulatieconsole had kunnen zijn middels moderne, HDR gebaseerde CRT shaders, is een permanent troubleshooting project geworden.

Mijn TV is een Philips OLED overigens, dus op een LG paneel gebaseerd. Misschien dat het helpt in de diepere settings te wisselen tussen instellingen als “standaard”, “4:4:4” en “4:4:4 Gaming”, of iets dergelijks. Mijn tv heeft deze drie opties, met iets andere benamingen, en soms zorgt dat er voor dat het een sessie goed werkt.
NESFreak @Cid Highwind2 maart 2024 10:12
Mogelijk is het gerelateerd aan de hdmi mafia die geen hdmi 2.1 features op Linux toestaat? https://www.phoronix.com/news/HDMI-2.1-OSS-Rejected
Cid Highwind @NESFreak3 maart 2024 12:00
Dat zou eigenlijk niet moeten zijn. 4K/60 valt namelijk nog binnen de specificaties van HDMI 2.0 en is in de basis ook geen probleem voor de Steam Deck. Sterker nog, in de Desktop Modus gaat het vaak wel zonder enige problemen direct goed. In gaming mode daarentegen is het een hoop gekloot.

Desalniettemin is dat een naaistreek van het HDMI board. Ik had er inmiddels ook een artikel van Tweakers over verwacht, omdat het tenminste door twee personen reeds was ingediend.
Adiposed @NESFreak12 maart 2024 11:04
Beetje offtopic, maar zou dat op te lossen zijn door een Displayport naar HDMI kabel te gebruiken? Ik wil namelijk Bazzite (SteamOS-like OS) gaan gebruiken op mijn pc en die aansluiten op een 4k 120hz tv. Het zou zonde zijn als ik dan maar 60hz kan gebruiken.
NESFreak @Adiposed14 maart 2024 08:07
Oh dat zou ik zo niet kunnen zeggen. De meeste goedkope dp naar hdmi adapters zijn semipassief, dus dan komt al het werk alsnog vanaf je videokaart. Die gaan dus sowieso niet werken.

Wel zijn er voor dp naar specifiek hdmi 2.1 ook actieve adapters te krijgen. Maar die zijn een beetje prijzig om dat zo even te proberen, en welke features ze allemaal ondersteunen is afhankelijk van het gekozen model.

Adiposed @NESFreak21 maart 2024 21:42
Ik heb inmiddels wat gezocht en niets gevonden. De makkelijkste oplossing is om gewoon 1 stap in resolutie terug te gaan. Ik speel nu Guardians of the galaxy op 3200 x 1800, met 120hz, hdr en vrr.
TNAC 2 maart 2024 10:00
Herkenbaar.

De issues lijken vooral met HDMI en in het bijzonder met de TV's. Hoewel widescreen monitor ook niet vanzelfsprekend werkt.

Op de widescreen monitor gebruik ik displayport, dan zijn er geen issues (nooit).
Op de TV heb ik veel geprobeerd. Vooral de truc alle stekkers er uit en opnieuw er in leek HDMI goed te activeren/detecteren (eerst usb-c power in dock, dan HDMI in dock, dan usb-c in steamdeck). De beste oplossing bleek echter toch de juiste HDMI ingang op de TV, dat is dus de primaire met 4K@60Hz.

Laatst even ergens anders geweest en aangesloten geweest op een externe HDMI monitor (via hetzelfde dock) en alles is in de war en kreeg het niet meer goed op de TV.

Het instellen van je monitor configuratie in desktopmode blijkt dus ook belangrijk, deze slaat echter standaard de laatste config op terwijl je ook kan kiezen voor "alleen voor deze configuratie". Ik ben dus mijn goede TV/HDMI configuratie kwijtgeraakt bij een bezoekje.

Ik denk dat als je verstand van HDMI hebt je het kan begrijpen. Als je in staat bent de juiste logs (dmesg?) mee te lezen kan je het misschien ook pinpointen.

EDIT: en het valt mij dus ook op dat je vrijwel nooit iets leest over dock updates of HDMI oplossingen waar velen op lijken te wachten (www staat er vol mee).

