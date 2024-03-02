Software-update: Tixati 3.22

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.22 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.18 zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.22:

This is minor update to the release from a few days ago:

  • Fixed problem with custom font loading on startup
  • Fixed peer ID edit box in torrent options tab
  • Added options in Settings > Behavior to remove icons from menus / buttons
  • Fixed tray icon problems on some Linux systems
  • Fixed window background alignment problems on Linux systems with Wayland
  • Fixed menu popup positioning problems on Linux systems with Wayland
  • Added option in Settings > Behavior to disable smooth scrolling
  • Fixed inoperative buttons in torrent file merge prompts
  • Several other minor fixes in the GUI
Changes in Tixati version 3.21:

This is a major update with several improvements:

  • Completely re-wrote GUI framework
  • All control surface colors can now be configured in Settings > Custom Colors
  • New Dark Everything theme available in Settings > Color Scheme
  • Major updates to tree/list controls
  • New rich-text view/editor controls
  • New scrollable menu controls for Windows builds
  • New notebook-tab controls
  • Transparent scrollbars everywhere
  • Options in Settings > Behavior to control scrollbar width and transparency
  • Animated smooth scrolling for all menus, lists, trees, and tab views
  • Several upgrades for system-tray icon notification and menu behavior
  • New fully asynchronous file/folder pickers for Windows builds
  • Many upgrades to color picker in Settings > Custom Colors
  • Several major speed optimizations to configuration loading on program startup
  • Improved window default sizing and positioning routines
  • New contact private message system with inline history and background sending
  • New channel info/share add image window with better resolution options
  • Fixed problems with mirror directives in channel info/share
  • Fixed minor problems with forum moderation control directives in channel info
  • Fixed user ignore/unignore function in search result right-click menu
  • Support for torrent piece size up to 256 MB
  • Added padding option to piece-size menu for v1-only torrents in seed creation window
  • Local file name sanitizers now compensate for optional incomplete file name prefix length
  • Fixed crash on shutdown affecting some Linux/GTK systems
  • Fixed problems gathering correct file information of symlinked files on Windows systems
  • Updated IP location tables
Changes in Tixati version 3.19:

There have been some important fixes:

  • Fixed cumulative overflow problems in piece creation limiter
  • Added workaround for popup menu positioning problems on GTK3-Wayland desktops
  • Now correctly applying language translations in new tree/list view controls
  • Fixed problems with optional column selection in split DL/UL transfers view
  • No completion notifications for files/folders with priority set to off

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-03-2024 11:49 0

02-03-2024 • 11:49

0

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

05-05 Tixati 3.34 1
19-03 Tixati 3.33 0
15-01 Tixati 3.32 12
13-12 Tixati 3.31 2
08-'24 Tixati 3.29 0
07-'24 Tixati 3.28 1
07-'24 Tixati 3.26 0
05-'24 Tixati 3.25 3
03-'24 Tixati 3.24 8
03-'24 Tixati 3.22 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq