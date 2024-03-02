Versie 3.22 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.18 zien er als volgt uit:

This is minor update to the release from a few days ago:

Fixed problem with custom font loading on startup

Fixed peer ID edit box in torrent options tab

Added options in Settings > Behavior to remove icons from menus / buttons

Fixed tray icon problems on some Linux systems

Fixed window background alignment problems on Linux systems with Wayland

Fixed menu popup positioning problems on Linux systems with Wayland

Added option in Settings > Behavior to disable smooth scrolling

Fixed inoperative buttons in torrent file merge prompts

Several other minor fixes in the GUI

This is a major update with several improvements:

Completely re-wrote GUI framework

All control surface colors can now be configured in Settings > Custom Colors

New Dark Everything theme available in Settings > Color Scheme

Major updates to tree/list controls

New rich-text view/editor controls

New scrollable menu controls for Windows builds

New notebook-tab controls

Transparent scrollbars everywhere

Options in Settings > Behavior to control scrollbar width and transparency

Animated smooth scrolling for all menus, lists, trees, and tab views

Several upgrades for system-tray icon notification and menu behavior

New fully asynchronous file/folder pickers for Windows builds

Many upgrades to color picker in Settings > Custom Colors

Several major speed optimizations to configuration loading on program startup

Improved window default sizing and positioning routines

New contact private message system with inline history and background sending

New channel info/share add image window with better resolution options

Fixed problems with mirror directives in channel info/share

Fixed minor problems with forum moderation control directives in channel info

Fixed user ignore/unignore function in search result right-click menu

Support for torrent piece size up to 256 MB

Added padding option to piece-size menu for v1-only torrents in seed creation window

Local file name sanitizers now compensate for optional incomplete file name prefix length

Fixed crash on shutdown affecting some Linux/GTK systems

Fixed problems gathering correct file information of symlinked files on Windows systems

Updated IP location tables

There have been some important fixes: