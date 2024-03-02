Versie 3.22 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.18 zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.22:
This is minor update to the release from a few days ago:
Changes in Tixati version 3.21:
- Fixed problem with custom font loading on startup
- Fixed peer ID edit box in torrent options tab
- Added options in Settings > Behavior to remove icons from menus / buttons
- Fixed tray icon problems on some Linux systems
- Fixed window background alignment problems on Linux systems with Wayland
- Fixed menu popup positioning problems on Linux systems with Wayland
- Added option in Settings > Behavior to disable smooth scrolling
- Fixed inoperative buttons in torrent file merge prompts
- Several other minor fixes in the GUI
This is a major update with several improvements:
Changes in Tixati version 3.19:
- Completely re-wrote GUI framework
- All control surface colors can now be configured in Settings > Custom Colors
- New Dark Everything theme available in Settings > Color Scheme
- Major updates to tree/list controls
- New rich-text view/editor controls
- New scrollable menu controls for Windows builds
- New notebook-tab controls
- Transparent scrollbars everywhere
- Options in Settings > Behavior to control scrollbar width and transparency
- Animated smooth scrolling for all menus, lists, trees, and tab views
- Several upgrades for system-tray icon notification and menu behavior
- New fully asynchronous file/folder pickers for Windows builds
- Many upgrades to color picker in Settings > Custom Colors
- Several major speed optimizations to configuration loading on program startup
- Improved window default sizing and positioning routines
- New contact private message system with inline history and background sending
- New channel info/share add image window with better resolution options
- Fixed problems with mirror directives in channel info/share
- Fixed minor problems with forum moderation control directives in channel info
- Fixed user ignore/unignore function in search result right-click menu
- Support for torrent piece size up to 256 MB
- Added padding option to piece-size menu for v1-only torrents in seed creation window
- Local file name sanitizers now compensate for optional incomplete file name prefix length
- Fixed crash on shutdown affecting some Linux/GTK systems
- Fixed problems gathering correct file information of symlinked files on Windows systems
- Updated IP location tables
There have been some important fixes:
- Fixed cumulative overflow problems in piece creation limiter
- Added workaround for popup menu positioning problems on GTK3-Wayland desktops
- Now correctly applying language translations in new tree/list view controls
- Fixed problems with optional column selection in split DL/UL transfers view
- No completion notifications for files/folders with priority set to off