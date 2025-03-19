Versie 3.33 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger voor versie 3.32. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.33: Fixed I2P connection problems in Windows build

New I2P Log in Help > Diagnostics

New Log tab in Help > Diagnostics > Incoming Connections

Fixed web seed connection timing problems

Eliminated occasional web seed "duplicate peer connection" error

Fixed problem with web seed HTTP redirects not connecting properly over SSL

Better logging of web seed request/response events in peer properties window

Improvements to peer request block order to allow more efficient remote caching

Better inner request block ordering and combining for web seed peers, which reduces HTTP requests

Piece assignment to web seed peers now attempts to always fill 4 MB clusters at a time

Fixed several problems when ignoring web seed peers

Optimized tree/list view controls to reduce refresh/redraw cycles when frequent re-sorts are needed

Allow sorting within trackers tab

When drag reordering trackers within trackers tab, auto-switch to sort by group column

Fixed several minor display issues in WebUI trackers view

Always reset tracker retry timeouts when a torrent starts/stops

Added guard to watched-directory .torrent loading to prevent multiple load if watching from multiple categories / root

Fixed minor status display problems when using on-demand file allocation (in Settings > Transfers > Files)

Fixed inaccurate progress bar rendering in files tab when download padded torrents with many small files within several folders

Fixed crash when using Linux SNI tray icon on systems with Gnome AppIndicator shell extension

Now displaying total swarm B/s in transfer details tab instead of average B/s

Looser file/folder name sanitization when creating seeds

Much better name sanitization fallback routines on Linux when creating/moving files on restrictive file systems (eg. NTFS/FAT)

Several optimizations and minor fixes to on-demand file allocation

Fixed password protection break-out problems when missing download folder dialog is raised

Fixed memory state diagnostic graph category for startup-loaded transfer objects

Starting program hidden in tray now works correctly on Linux/GTK builds

Program byte counters (from bandwidth view or home view) now save correctly before program close

Fixed crash if all transfer categories removed from side-bar list

Fixed crash if channels are removed while local search is in progress

Fixed rare crash in settings window loading routine

Fixed crash in GTK menu system

Optimizations to speed up interface loading on program startup

Other minor fixes and adjustments throughout the GUI