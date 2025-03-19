Software-update: Tixati 3.33

Tixati logo Versie 3.33 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger voor versie 3.32. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.33:
  • Fixed I2P connection problems in Windows build
  • New I2P Log in Help > Diagnostics
  • New Log tab in Help > Diagnostics > Incoming Connections
  • Fixed web seed connection timing problems
  • Eliminated occasional web seed "duplicate peer connection" error
  • Fixed problem with web seed HTTP redirects not connecting properly over SSL
  • Better logging of web seed request/response events in peer properties window
  • Improvements to peer request block order to allow more efficient remote caching
  • Better inner request block ordering and combining for web seed peers, which reduces HTTP requests
  • Piece assignment to web seed peers now attempts to always fill 4 MB clusters at a time
  • Fixed several problems when ignoring web seed peers
  • Optimized tree/list view controls to reduce refresh/redraw cycles when frequent re-sorts are needed
  • Allow sorting within trackers tab
  • When drag reordering trackers within trackers tab, auto-switch to sort by group column
  • Fixed several minor display issues in WebUI trackers view
  • Always reset tracker retry timeouts when a torrent starts/stops
  • Added guard to watched-directory .torrent loading to prevent multiple load if watching from multiple categories / root
  • Fixed minor status display problems when using on-demand file allocation (in Settings > Transfers > Files)
  • Fixed inaccurate progress bar rendering in files tab when download padded torrents with many small files within several folders
  • Fixed crash when using Linux SNI tray icon on systems with Gnome AppIndicator shell extension
  • Now displaying total swarm B/s in transfer details tab instead of average B/s
  • Looser file/folder name sanitization when creating seeds
  • Much better name sanitization fallback routines on Linux when creating/moving files on restrictive file systems (eg. NTFS/FAT)
  • Several optimizations and minor fixes to on-demand file allocation
  • Fixed password protection break-out problems when missing download folder dialog is raised
  • Fixed memory state diagnostic graph category for startup-loaded transfer objects
  • Starting program hidden in tray now works correctly on Linux/GTK builds
  • Program byte counters (from bandwidth view or home view) now save correctly before program close
  • Fixed crash if all transfer categories removed from side-bar list
  • Fixed crash if channels are removed while local search is in progress
  • Fixed rare crash in settings window loading routine
  • Fixed crash in GTK menu system
  • Optimizations to speed up interface loading on program startup
  • Other minor fixes and adjustments throughout the GUI

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.33
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

