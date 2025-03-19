Versie 3.33 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger voor versie 3.32. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.33:
- Fixed I2P connection problems in Windows build
- New I2P Log in Help > Diagnostics
- New Log tab in Help > Diagnostics > Incoming Connections
- Fixed web seed connection timing problems
- Eliminated occasional web seed "duplicate peer connection" error
- Fixed problem with web seed HTTP redirects not connecting properly over SSL
- Better logging of web seed request/response events in peer properties window
- Improvements to peer request block order to allow more efficient remote caching
- Better inner request block ordering and combining for web seed peers, which reduces HTTP requests
- Piece assignment to web seed peers now attempts to always fill 4 MB clusters at a time
- Fixed several problems when ignoring web seed peers
- Optimized tree/list view controls to reduce refresh/redraw cycles when frequent re-sorts are needed
- Allow sorting within trackers tab
- When drag reordering trackers within trackers tab, auto-switch to sort by group column
- Fixed several minor display issues in WebUI trackers view
- Always reset tracker retry timeouts when a torrent starts/stops
- Added guard to watched-directory .torrent loading to prevent multiple load if watching from multiple categories / root
- Fixed minor status display problems when using on-demand file allocation (in Settings > Transfers > Files)
- Fixed inaccurate progress bar rendering in files tab when download padded torrents with many small files within several folders
- Fixed crash when using Linux SNI tray icon on systems with Gnome AppIndicator shell extension
- Now displaying total swarm B/s in transfer details tab instead of average B/s
- Looser file/folder name sanitization when creating seeds
- Much better name sanitization fallback routines on Linux when creating/moving files on restrictive file systems (eg. NTFS/FAT)
- Several optimizations and minor fixes to on-demand file allocation
- Fixed password protection break-out problems when missing download folder dialog is raised
- Fixed memory state diagnostic graph category for startup-loaded transfer objects
- Starting program hidden in tray now works correctly on Linux/GTK builds
- Program byte counters (from bandwidth view or home view) now save correctly before program close
- Fixed crash if all transfer categories removed from side-bar list
- Fixed crash if channels are removed while local search is in progress
- Fixed rare crash in settings window loading routine
- Fixed crash in GTK menu system
- Optimizations to speed up interface loading on program startup
- Other minor fixes and adjustments throughout the GUI