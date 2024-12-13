Versie 3.31 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger voor versie 3.29. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.31: New Android builds

No longer setting sparse attribute on files created in Windows version when using Fast/Full allocation

Removed support for sending removed transfer files to trash on Windows version due to bad fallback behavior in API

RSS feed URLs can have trailing #dltag=tagname to manually designate which item tag to prefer when creating transfers

Much faster main window GUI loading on program startup

Fixed Windows message pump reentrancy problems due to DestroyWindow flushing SendMessage queue on old systems

Option in Settings > Transfers > Files to skip scanning of downloaded files on transfer start

Fixed mouse-wheel scrolling on Linux systems that don't support high precision scroll events

Fixed problems parsing labels from magnet links pasted into Info/Share edit window

Dynamic link color updating for Channel Info, Share, Chat, Browse and private message views

Several improvements to rich-text edit control formatting and cursor logic

Fixed rare crash when rich-text edit control auto-scrolls to cursor before previous auto-scroll completes

Search results now update colors dynamically based upon download status

Better handling of missing lines in Browse view, especially when intersecting inline images

Fixed problems with transfer file auto-select when single file is within deep folder

Option in Settings > Transfers > Files to disable duplicate file auto-renaming with appended numbers, eg. (1)

Fixed several minor problems in seed creation window when making new folder-based seeds

Completely re-wrote inter-transfer merged file detection system that is used when initiating a file/folder location move

Fixed problems with Linux same-file detection system (for symlink aware delete/move) caused by inode recycling

Fixed problems on some Linux systems with Move On Complete occasionally leaving complete files behind in download folder

Optimized initial loading of main settings window so that sub-views are only loaded on demand

Fixed notebook tab sizing when using language translation

Optimized layout engine to handle minor changes to label text (eg. in Details tab) without doing a full re-flow

Enter/Esc key will now only activate buttons or close dialog if repeat count is zero

Added option in Settings > UI > Behavior to auto-scroll ellipsized labels and columns

Fixed smooth scroll settings

Updated language file template

Fixed dependency issues in Linux .deb installer

Several other GUI improvements to support compact views