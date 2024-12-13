Versie 3.31 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger voor versie 3.29. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.31:
- New Android builds
- No longer setting sparse attribute on files created in Windows version when using Fast/Full allocation
- Removed support for sending removed transfer files to trash on Windows version due to bad fallback behavior in API
- RSS feed URLs can have trailing #dltag=tagname to manually designate which item tag to prefer when creating transfers
- Much faster main window GUI loading on program startup
- Fixed Windows message pump reentrancy problems due to DestroyWindow flushing SendMessage queue on old systems
- Option in Settings > Transfers > Files to skip scanning of downloaded files on transfer start
- Fixed mouse-wheel scrolling on Linux systems that don't support high precision scroll events
- Fixed problems parsing labels from magnet links pasted into Info/Share edit window
- Dynamic link color updating for Channel Info, Share, Chat, Browse and private message views
- Several improvements to rich-text edit control formatting and cursor logic
- Fixed rare crash when rich-text edit control auto-scrolls to cursor before previous auto-scroll completes
- Search results now update colors dynamically based upon download status
- Better handling of missing lines in Browse view, especially when intersecting inline images
- Fixed problems with transfer file auto-select when single file is within deep folder
- Option in Settings > Transfers > Files to disable duplicate file auto-renaming with appended numbers, eg. (1)
- Fixed several minor problems in seed creation window when making new folder-based seeds
- Completely re-wrote inter-transfer merged file detection system that is used when initiating a file/folder location move
- Fixed problems with Linux same-file detection system (for symlink aware delete/move) caused by inode recycling
- Fixed problems on some Linux systems with Move On Complete occasionally leaving complete files behind in download folder
- Optimized initial loading of main settings window so that sub-views are only loaded on demand
- Fixed notebook tab sizing when using language translation
- Optimized layout engine to handle minor changes to label text (eg. in Details tab) without doing a full re-flow
- Enter/Esc key will now only activate buttons or close dialog if repeat count is zero
- Added option in Settings > UI > Behavior to auto-scroll ellipsized labels and columns
- Fixed smooth scroll settings
- Updated language file template
- Fixed dependency issues in Linux .deb installer
- Several other GUI improvements to support compact views