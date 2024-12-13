Software-update: Tixati 3.31

Tixati logo Versie 3.31 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger voor versie 3.29. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.31:
  • New Android builds
  • No longer setting sparse attribute on files created in Windows version when using Fast/Full allocation
  • Removed support for sending removed transfer files to trash on Windows version due to bad fallback behavior in API
  • RSS feed URLs can have trailing #dltag=tagname to manually designate which item tag to prefer when creating transfers
  • Much faster main window GUI loading on program startup
  • Fixed Windows message pump reentrancy problems due to DestroyWindow flushing SendMessage queue on old systems
  • Option in Settings > Transfers > Files to skip scanning of downloaded files on transfer start
  • Fixed mouse-wheel scrolling on Linux systems that don't support high precision scroll events
  • Fixed problems parsing labels from magnet links pasted into Info/Share edit window
  • Dynamic link color updating for Channel Info, Share, Chat, Browse and private message views
  • Several improvements to rich-text edit control formatting and cursor logic
  • Fixed rare crash when rich-text edit control auto-scrolls to cursor before previous auto-scroll completes
  • Search results now update colors dynamically based upon download status
  • Better handling of missing lines in Browse view, especially when intersecting inline images
  • Fixed problems with transfer file auto-select when single file is within deep folder
  • Option in Settings > Transfers > Files to disable duplicate file auto-renaming with appended numbers, eg. (1)
  • Fixed several minor problems in seed creation window when making new folder-based seeds
  • Completely re-wrote inter-transfer merged file detection system that is used when initiating a file/folder location move
  • Fixed problems with Linux same-file detection system (for symlink aware delete/move) caused by inode recycling
  • Fixed problems on some Linux systems with Move On Complete occasionally leaving complete files behind in download folder
  • Optimized initial loading of main settings window so that sub-views are only loaded on demand
  • Fixed notebook tab sizing when using language translation
  • Optimized layout engine to handle minor changes to label text (eg. in Details tab) without doing a full re-flow
  • Enter/Esc key will now only activate buttons or close dialog if repeat count is zero
  • Added option in Settings > UI > Behavior to auto-scroll ellipsized labels and columns
  • Fixed smooth scroll settings
  • Updated language file template
  • Fixed dependency issues in Linux .deb installer
  • Several other GUI improvements to support compact views

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.31
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-12-2024 12:00 2

13-12-2024 • 12:00

2

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

05-05 Tixati 3.34 1
19-03 Tixati 3.33 0
15-01 Tixati 3.32 12
13-12 Tixati 3.31 2
08-'24 Tixati 3.29 0
07-'24 Tixati 3.28 1
07-'24 Tixati 3.26 0
05-'24 Tixati 3.25 3
03-'24 Tixati 3.24 8
03-'24 Tixati 3.22 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
StuNNeD 13 december 2024 15:09
De beste torrent- en magnetclient!
nietes 13 december 2024 17:03
Ooit eens geprobeerd maar er gaat toch niets boven qBittorrent ( voor mij persoonlijk dan )

[Reactie gewijzigd door nietes op 13 december 2024 17:04]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq