Versie 3.32 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.32: Full I2P support via external client, activated from Settings > I2P

Added I2P tracker injection feature

Added Networks submenu when right-clicking transfers

New Networks column for transfers

Added default location options to popup menu from right-click of Add button in Transfers view

Improved PEX rate-limiting and filtering

Fixed crash when changing location of pre-resolved magnet links via right-click

Added alternate wheel scrolling modes for Linux in Settings > UI > Behavior > Scrolling Settings

Option in Settings > UI > Behavior to use alternate SNI tray icon in Linux

Fixed minor sorting problems when ordering by Progress or % column

Added File/Protocol bytes display options to Settings > UI > Output Formatting

Replaced Windows recycle-bin function with much more reliable implementation

Complete re-write of file delete / trash confirmation system

Added file delete / trash progress window with cancel option for long operations

Transfer removal undo buffer is only cleared by new removals if it's been over 5 seconds since last

Fixed problems with WebUI transfer add to category not picking up custom location / MOC

Fixed menu scrolling problems on Windows builds

Numerous optimizations to Windows file/folder selector controls

New Allocate On Demand option in Settings > Transfers > Files

No longer selects next transfer when using Delete key to remove transfers in main window

Improved up/down arrow key behavior in transfers view after removal operation

Many optimizations for torrents with extremely high file count or piece count

Updated Full Dark color scheme with better colors for 3-state checkboxes

Several minor fixes to GUI controls

Updated IP location tables