Versie 3.32 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.32:
- Full I2P support via external client, activated from Settings > I2P
- Added I2P tracker injection feature
- Added Networks submenu when right-clicking transfers
- New Networks column for transfers
- Added default location options to popup menu from right-click of Add button in Transfers view
- Improved PEX rate-limiting and filtering
- Fixed crash when changing location of pre-resolved magnet links via right-click
- Added alternate wheel scrolling modes for Linux in Settings > UI > Behavior > Scrolling Settings
- Option in Settings > UI > Behavior to use alternate SNI tray icon in Linux
- Fixed minor sorting problems when ordering by Progress or % column
- Added File/Protocol bytes display options to Settings > UI > Output Formatting
- Replaced Windows recycle-bin function with much more reliable implementation
- Complete re-write of file delete / trash confirmation system
- Added file delete / trash progress window with cancel option for long operations
- Transfer removal undo buffer is only cleared by new removals if it's been over 5 seconds since last
- Fixed problems with WebUI transfer add to category not picking up custom location / MOC
- Fixed menu scrolling problems on Windows builds
- Numerous optimizations to Windows file/folder selector controls
- New Allocate On Demand option in Settings > Transfers > Files
- No longer selects next transfer when using Delete key to remove transfers in main window
- Improved up/down arrow key behavior in transfers view after removal operation
- Many optimizations for torrents with extremely high file count or piece count
- Updated Full Dark color scheme with better colors for 3-state checkboxes
- Several minor fixes to GUI controls
- Updated IP location tables