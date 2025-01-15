Software-update: Tixati 3.32

Tixati logo Versie 3.32 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnetlinks en RSS-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.32:
  • Full I2P support via external client, activated from Settings > I2P
  • Added I2P tracker injection feature
  • Added Networks submenu when right-clicking transfers
  • New Networks column for transfers
  • Added default location options to popup menu from right-click of Add button in Transfers view
  • Improved PEX rate-limiting and filtering
  • Fixed crash when changing location of pre-resolved magnet links via right-click
  • Added alternate wheel scrolling modes for Linux in Settings > UI > Behavior > Scrolling Settings
  • Option in Settings > UI > Behavior to use alternate SNI tray icon in Linux
  • Fixed minor sorting problems when ordering by Progress or % column
  • Added File/Protocol bytes display options to Settings > UI > Output Formatting
  • Replaced Windows recycle-bin function with much more reliable implementation
  • Complete re-write of file delete / trash confirmation system
  • Added file delete / trash progress window with cancel option for long operations
  • Transfer removal undo buffer is only cleared by new removals if it's been over 5 seconds since last
  • Fixed problems with WebUI transfer add to category not picking up custom location / MOC
  • Fixed menu scrolling problems on Windows builds
  • Numerous optimizations to Windows file/folder selector controls
  • New Allocate On Demand option in Settings > Transfers > Files
  • No longer selects next transfer when using Delete key to remove transfers in main window
  • Improved up/down arrow key behavior in transfers view after removal operation
  • Many optimizations for torrents with extremely high file count or piece count
  • Updated Full Dark color scheme with better colors for 3-state checkboxes
  • Several minor fixes to GUI controls
  • Updated IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-01-2025 11:46 12

15-01-2025 • 11:46

12

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

04-12 Tixati 3.41 2
11-'25 Tixati 3.39 8
09-'25 Tixati 3.38 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.37 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.36 0
07-'25 Tixati 3.35 3
05-'25 Tixati 3.34 1
03-'25 Tixati 3.33 0
01-'25 Tixati 3.32 12
12-'24 Tixati 3.31 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
8
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
V1C7OR 15 januari 2025 12:20
Ik was niet op de hoogte van het bestaan van Tixati. Geen reclames maar wel uitgebreide features lijkt het zo.

Misschien wordt het eens tijd om Picotorrent in te ruilen voor Tixati.
Microwilly @V1C7OR15 januari 2025 12:26
Ik vind de techniek altijd mooi. En een torrent downloaden werkt top.
Maar hoe vaak gebruik je dit soort apps nog in 2025? Of zijn er nog community's die films aanbieden en dit soort dingen.
Avantrix @Microwilly15 januari 2025 12:32
ik download nog vaak genoeg series/films.
1 streaming dienst vind ik wel genoeg.
Microwilly @Avantrix15 januari 2025 15:34
Ja dat kan ik begrijpen. ik betaal denk ik iets van 70 euro per maand aan Muziek / Films
O.a. Viaplay, Netflix, Videoland, Disney, Youtube, Prime
Vroeger met Popcorn Time was geweldig ^^
Avantrix @Microwilly15 januari 2025 23:13
Heb er intussen ook wel een paar maar vind het loopt anders wel flink in de portemonnee.
Netflix, prime vanwege de gratis verzending.
Spotify family gedeeld met vrienden.
Youtube was vroeger heel goedkoop via een vaag land en dan in pesos betalen had je premium voor 1 euro nog wat.
Heb het nu via polen gedaan family pakket was geloof ik 9 euro.
Hou dat geld liever in me zak, een torrent aanzetten is de moeite ook niet.
Microwilly @Avantrix16 januari 2025 12:07
Ja klopt. Ik snap dat je ze niet deelt hier. Maar vind je de torrents op sites of zijn er apps voor om deze te vinden?
Avantrix @Microwilly16 januari 2025 13:14
heb geen probleem met het delen ervan hoor.
misschien mag het niet maar goed.
als je even google op RARBG en 1337X + proxy
dat zijn de 2 sites die ik veel gebruik, ze staan vol met advertenties en vervelende pop ups maar wel de beste torrent sites volgens mij.
KPN heeft ze geloof ik geblokt maar via een proxy kom je er prima in.
Microwilly @Avantrix17 januari 2025 11:10
Bedankt!!
Rambolinie @Microwilly15 januari 2025 12:49
Veelal voor de illegale content zoals films, series, games etc..
Vooral dat laatste is veel te downloaden via torrent.
honey @Rambolinie15 januari 2025 22:06
Dat laatste (en software in het algemeen) zou ik tegenwoordig niet meer durven. Je weet niet wat er meer is ingebouwd.
Ireyon @Microwilly15 januari 2025 12:45
De Arr-stack leeft volop.
batjes @Microwilly15 januari 2025 13:19
Ik gebruik dit soort apps steeds meer.

Ik ben persoonlijk het legaal streamen helemaal zat. Dat gebalanceer met de abbo's, naast dat dit in 10 jaar tijd van een paar euro.... een paar tientjes is geworden.

Google is YouTube kapot aan het maken, dat was met de juiste addons, nog prima voor kijkvoer. Maar dat is de laatste weken echt... hopeloos.

Zodra ik adblockloos het internet moet gebruiken, gebruik ik het liever niet.

De laatste maanden ben ik persoonlijk bezig om juist meer offline te gaan leven. Na mijn hele leven al online te zijn sinds de initiële opkomst van het internet, ben ik het nu zat. De massale uitbuiting die ik maar moet accepteren.

Maar oh wee als je illegaal een torrentje binnen trekt, foei, mag niet, verboten!

Piraterij was 20 jaar geleden _de_ normaalste gang van zaken voor internettend Nederland. Ik schaam mij nergens meer voor, mijn wens is: Gemak. Daar ben ik bereid voor te betalen, maar als de betaalde diensten mij dat gemak niet geven? Zorg ik zelf wel voor dat gemak.

En laat de techniek van tegenwoordig nou zo... soepel zijn, dat een NAS + RasPi aan je TV hangen veruit een superieure gebruikerservaring geeft dan wat er legaal mogelijk is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.