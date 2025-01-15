Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.12.4

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.12.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.12 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top bug fixes
  • Addressed an incompatibility between Live++ (a 3rd party C++ Hot Reload tool) and Visual Studio 2022 - Feedback ticket
  • Addressed a hang in All-In-One Search (Ctrl+T, Ctrl+Q). - Feedback ticket
  • Visual Studio Debugger can't display values in 'Locals' window. - Feedback ticket
  • Fixed a bug causing VS to immediately crash and close when opening the NuGet Package Manager if the right-side details pane was sized to be very small. - Feedback ticket
  • Fixed an issue where hovering over a docker file could hang VS.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect initialization for certain structs with zero-sized members.
  • Fixed an issue for x86 targets where frame registers used during coroutines may not be reloaded correctly. - Feedback ticket
  • VS now includes MAUI 8.0.100 (SR10); MAUI 9.0.14 (SR1.4)
  • Fixed syntax color flicker while scrolling (more info)
Security advisories addressed
  • .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21172
  • .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21176
  • Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21178
  • Carriage-return character in remote URL allows malicious repository to leak credentials - CVE-2025-50338
  • .NET Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21171
  • (Linux only) .NET Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21173
  • Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21405

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.12.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-01-2025 15:02
4 • submitter: Mschamp

15-01-2025 • 15:02

4

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.22 7
24-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.21 0
11-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.20 4
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.18 2
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.17 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.16 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.15 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.14 12
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.13 0
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.12 1
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Sicos 15 januari 2025 15:19
Als ze nu ook nog een keer het probleem oplossen dat mijn backspace zo nu en dan het ineens niet meer doet dan zou dat heel erg fijn zijn.
mterwoord @Sicos15 januari 2025 15:22
Dit lijkt mij een Windows (oid) issue te zijn: ik heb het toevallig uitsluitend op Rider. Geen idee waar het verder zit.

Maar heb wel een andere wishlist van relatief simpele bugs, zoals bijv een errorlist die meerdere keren per dag niet klopt met de daadwerkelijke build resultaten..

[Reactie gewijzigd door mterwoord op 15 januari 2025 15:23]

Rub3s 15 januari 2025 16:02
Vraagje aan andere gebruikers: Ervaren jullie ook dat sinds .net9 het builden van een project veeeel langer duurt?
mterwoord @Rub3s15 januari 2025 16:17
Eerder het omgekeerde eigenlijk. Vooral package restore is stukken sneller geworden.
Wat wel zou kunnen is trage toegang tot nuget (of private nuget repo's), want er wordt (ook al in 8 dacht ik) tegenwoordig gecheckt op vulnerabilities.

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