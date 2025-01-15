Microsoft heeft versie 17.12.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.12 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top bug fixes Addressed an incompatibility between Live++ (a 3rd party C++ Hot Reload tool) and Visual Studio 2022 - Feedback ticket

Addressed a hang in All-In-One Search ( Ctrl + T , Ctrl + Q ). - Feedback ticket

+ , + ). - Feedback ticket Visual Studio Debugger can't display values in 'Locals' window. - Feedback ticket

Fixed a bug causing VS to immediately crash and close when opening the NuGet Package Manager if the right-side details pane was sized to be very small. - Feedback ticket

Fixed an issue where hovering over a docker file could hang VS.

Fixed an issue with incorrect initialization for certain structs with zero-sized members.

Fixed an issue for x86 targets where frame registers used during coroutines may not be reloaded correctly. - Feedback ticket

VS now includes MAUI 8.0.100 (SR10); MAUI 9.0.14 (SR1.4)

Fixed syntax color flicker while scrolling (more info) Security advisories addressed .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21172

.NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21176

Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21178

Carriage-return character in remote URL allows malicious repository to leak credentials - CVE-2025-50338

.NET Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21171

(Linux only) .NET Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21173

Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability - CVE-2025-21405