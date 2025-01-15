Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2025.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Password Manager More autofill customization options: Browser extensions now have more options for customizing your autofill experience, including the ability to select the item card to autofill instead of the Fill button, and several quick copy actions. Learn more here.

Biometric unlock for Snap Store desktop app: Password Managed desktop apps downloaded via the Snap Store now support biometric unlock. Learn more here.

Inline autofill for TOTP codes: The inline autofill menu can now be used to select TOTP codes. Learn more about the inline autofill menu here.

New Public API operation: A GET operation has been added to the /public/organization/subscription endpoint. Learn more about the Bitwarden Public API here. Admin Console Remove Free Bitwarden Families sponsorship policy: This policy will allow Enterprise organizations to prevent users from redeeming a sponsored Families plan through their organization. Learn more here.

Integrations page: An Integrations page has been added to the Admin Console navigation menu. The integrations page provides Help Center links to popular Bitwarden integrations for SSO, event management and more! Provider Portal Provider members can no longer export client vaults: In order to increase security and privacy for client organizations, provider members will no longer have access to export client vaults.