Software-update: Bitwarden 2025.1.0

Bitwarden logo Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2025.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Password Manager
  • More autofill customization options: Browser extensions now have more options for customizing your autofill experience, including the ability to select the item card to autofill instead of the Fill button, and several quick copy actions. Learn more here.
  • Biometric unlock for Snap Store desktop app: Password Managed desktop apps downloaded via the Snap Store now support biometric unlock. Learn more here.
  • Inline autofill for TOTP codes: The inline autofill menu can now be used to select TOTP codes. Learn more about the inline autofill menu here.
  • New Public API operation: A GET operation has been added to the /public/organization/subscription endpoint. Learn more about the Bitwarden Public API here.
Admin Console
  • Remove Free Bitwarden Families sponsorship policy: This policy will allow Enterprise organizations to prevent users from redeeming a sponsored Families plan through their organization. Learn more here.
  • Integrations page: An Integrations page has been added to the Admin Console navigation menu. The integrations page provides Help Center links to popular Bitwarden integrations for SSO, event management and more!
Provider Portal
  • Provider members can no longer export client vaults: In order to increase security and privacy for client organizations, provider members will no longer have access to export client vaults.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2025.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-01-2025 07:30
23 • submitter: Munchie

15-01-2025 • 07:30

23

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

24-07 Bitwarden 2026.7.0 10
26-06 Bitwarden 2026.6.1 0
30-05 Bitwarden 2026.5.0 24
15-05 Bitwarden 2026.4.1 4
02-04 Bitwarden 2026.3.2 55
05-03 Bitwarden 2026.2.1 17
06-02 Bitwarden 2026.1.1 5
12-12 Bitwarden 2025.12.0 9
15-11 Bitwarden 2025.11.0 21
10-'25 Bitwarden 2025.10.0 2
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Reacties (23)

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vespino 15 januari 2025 08:32
Kan Bit/Vaultwarden inmiddels programma's starten? Dit is een key feature van KeePass en de reden waarom ik niet overstap op een andere wachtwoordmanager.
edterbak @vespino15 januari 2025 11:58
Gekke vraag, maar ik weet het echt niet.
Waarom zou je dit willen? Wat is je user scenario hiervoor?
vespino @edterbak15 januari 2025 11:58
Zie een beetje naar boven.. ik start er bijv. Putty en RDP verbindingen mee.
RobertMe
@vespino15 januari 2025 15:21
SSH met wachtwoorden wordt wel heel erg afgeraden. En als ik je voorbeeld hierboven zie heb je dus ook nog continu een proces draaien waarbij op de command line het wachtwoord is opgegeven. Letterlijk elk programma dat dus de processen kan inzien kan dus zo het wachtwoord "lezen". Naast dat SSH met wachtwoorden onveilig/afgeraden is maak je het hiermee dus nog onveiliger.

Veel beter is het om SSH keys te gebruiken. En laat Bitwarden nu net vanaf versie 2024.12 ondersteuning hebben voor het opslaan van SSH keys. En niet alleen dat, maar de desktop app kan ook nog eens dienst doen als SSH agent. Als je dan dus via SSH ergens wilt inloggen vraagt SSH automatisch bij Bitwarden de private key op (of laat BW het authenticatie proces afhandelen? Ik ken de exacte rol van een SSH agent niet). Waarbij ik meen begrepen te hebben dat je in de app altijd moet bevestigen dat de key gelezen mag worden én de instelling dat altijd het master password gevraagd moet worden bestaat ook voor SSH keys.
zordaz @RobertMe15 januari 2025 18:27
SSH met wachtwoorden is zeker minder veilig dan SSH-keys, maar in sommige omstandigheden toch echt niet zo'n ramp. Het ligt gewoon aan het risicoprofiel. Voor een klein thuisLAN zie ik het probleem bjvoorbeeld totaal niet. Voor remote verbindingen zou je het echter inderdaad niet meer moeten willen anno 2025.
edterbak @vespino15 januari 2025 12:02
Ik zie het nog niet echt. Sorry.

Bedoel je:
Je hebt KeePass geinstalleerd.
KP moet je dan openen, en dan kun je ergens klikken/tikken waardoor KP direct het programma start en voor je inlogt? Is dat het?

Thanks voor je reply btw. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door edterbak op 15 januari 2025 12:03]

vespino @edterbak15 januari 2025 12:03
Dat is het, zie ook een beetje naar boven waarin ik het uitleg.
bleuthoot @vespino15 januari 2025 08:57
Denk niet dat zulke functionaliteit gaat komen. Vooral omdat ze rekening moeten houden dat het multi-platform is, wat zulke functionaliteit lastig/irritant maakt om te implementeren. KeePassXC, (een van) de multiplatform variant(en) van KeePass heeft naar mijn weten deze functionaliteit ook niet.

EDIT: Blijkbaar heeft KeePassXC die functie wel, maar mijn punt over multi-platform blijft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bleuthoot op 15 januari 2025 09:07]

P_Tingen @vespino15 januari 2025 08:57
Hoe gebruik je dat dan, KeePass als een soort launcher?
vespino @P_Tingen15 januari 2025 11:31
Onder Extra, Opties, Integraties, URL overschrijvingen heb ik een entry genaamd putty met de volgende waarde: cmd://cmd /c start /MAX putty.exe -ssh {URL:RMVSCM} -l {USERNAME} -pw {PASSWORD}

Als url voer ik bijv. in putty://<ip>

Klik ik op de url wordt Putty gestart en ben ik meteen ingelogd. Iets vergelijkbaars heb ik voor RDP connecties.
jdvmanen @vespino15 januari 2025 11:55
@vespino Hm?? dit vind ik erg interessant, maar dit werkt bij mij niet :-)
Ik zie uberhaupt geen 'extra' menu. Heb geprobeerd dit onder de URL te schrijven, maar dat werkt niet. Kun je dit eens met een paar print-screentjes verduidelijken?
vespino @jdvmanen15 januari 2025 11:58
Ik heb mijn KeePass vertaald naar het Nederlands, in het Engels heet het menu "Tools".
Hann1BaL @vespino15 januari 2025 08:57
Bitwarden start geen lokaal geinstalleerde programma’s, maar opent browser windows voor logins. Ik heb nog geen optie gevonden, maar ook niet nodig gehad eerlijk gezegd, om programma’s te starten.
beerse @vespino15 januari 2025 18:07
BitWarden heeft voor het uitvoeren van commando's een concept dat andersom werkt: Jij kan je eigen script omgeving gebruiken op je eigen platform. Om bij je vault te komen gebruik je BitWarden-CLI. Toegegeven, ik moet de details nog uitzoeken maar het ziet er veel belovend uit.

Zelf gebruik ik voor ssh geen putty meer nu msWindows standaard openssh beschikbaar heeft. Een keer netjes de ssh-agent ingericht, keys aangemaakt en verspreid, een .ssh/config bestand aangemaakt, alles zoals onder unix/linux en het werkt gewoon.
The-Source 15 januari 2025 20:45
Ik host zelf vaultwarden ( bitwarden clone) en lokaal gaat alles prima. Extern heb ik mtls certificaat authenticatie om door de cloudflared tunnel te komen. Dit werkt goed voor home assistant die geeft namelijk de vraag of certificaat gebruikt moet worden. Maar bitwarden cliënt doet dit dus (nog) niet en vind dat wel een gemis.
CEdS 15 januari 2025 13:16
Bitwarden, in mijn optiek was dit de beste passwordmanager maar ze hebben mij heel erg laten vallen:

Sinds 2020 had ik een betaald account bij hen, deze was gekoppeld aan het account van mijn partner als rescue account. Als ik dus mijn wachtwoord of andere credentials kwijt zou zijn kon ik altijd nog via haar account inloggen. En, ik had ook 2passaut ingesteld.

Ergens in oktober 2024 kan ik opeens niet meer inloggen omdat mijn wachtwoord niet meer goed zou zijn. Bijna onmogelijk want ik weet zeker wat mijn wachtwoord was (kan het nog dromen). Ik vroeg dus om een wachtwoord hint. Hier kwam geen enkele reactie op (e-mail).
Vervolgens heb ik contact gezocht met de helpdesk van Bitwarden. Er was een storing gaven ze aan en ze zouden mij informeren als deze over zou zijn. Na 3 uur kreeg een mailtje dat alles zou werken.

Helaas ik kon nog steeds niet inloggen. Ik had een rescue account dus ik probeerde het via dat account maar daar was rescue login uit verdwenen.......

Inmiddels zat ik flinke met mijn handen in het haar want ik had zo'n 650 passwords en logins (met 650 verschillend loginnamen) opgeslagen die ik niet uit mijn hoofd weet.
Ik stuurde weer een mail naar Bitwarden en kreeg als antwoord dat mijn account die dag was aangemaakt.
Ik stuurde hun de facturen en betaalbewijzen voor dit account van de afgelopen 4 jaar maar daar konden ze niets mee. Het account was net aangemaakt en daarmee uit. Ik kon nog wel een credit nota krijgen voor de maanden november en december.

Gelukkig had ik mijn loginnamen nog wel op een andere plek zodat ik nu vaak de vergeten wachtwoord knop moet gebruiken.

Mijn conclusie is dat ze een update hadden gedaan en er is met mijn account wat misgegaan. Daar kwamen ze te laat achter en om een backup voor mij terug te zetten zou meer problemen veroorzaken bij reeds gedane mutaties op andere accounts dus hebben ze mij maar laten zwemmen.

Je begrijpt voor mij geen ShitWarden meer.....

[Reactie gewijzigd door CEdS op 15 januari 2025 13:28]

Tassadar32 @CEdS15 januari 2025 13:36
Daarom host ik vaultwarden gewoon lekker zelf. Ik weet dan zeker dat alles in een backup zit en kan die zelf terugzetten indien nodig.
eborn @Tassadar3215 januari 2025 16:51
Hoe weet je dit zeker? Monitor je dit elke dag? Zet je elke paar weken als test een backup terug? Is de backup ook nog goed bereikbaar als de server waar je het op host offline gaat?
Tassadar32 @eborn15 januari 2025 16:55
- Ja
- Nee, want er staan alerts op als de backup faalt
- Elke maand een test
- Backup in de cloud dus als alles lokaal plat ligt kan ik zo op een andere machine alles draaien
timeraider @Tassadar3215 januari 2025 16:11
Dit, maar dan Bitwarden.

Zelf geen issue gehad met Bitwarden en support was altijd goed, maar kan me voorstellen dat het ernstig is als er zo iets gebeurd.

Was meer omdat ik gewoon zelf de data zelf in handen wilde houden dat ik nu Bitwarden (Unified image) in een Docker heb staan. Heb al eerder gehad dat er een optie na een update niet helemaal meer werkte en dan gewoon imag van een oudere versie erop gegooid en voila, weer back in business tot het allemaal gefixt is :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door timeraider op 15 januari 2025 16:11]

darkjeric @AibohphobiA BoB18 januari 2025 23:18
N=1?

Ook al ben je letterlijk de enige in de hele user-database waarbij je vault niet goed mee migreert na een update, het blijft heel lastig om dit tegen te komen bij een tool waar je hele digitale leven zo van afhangt.

Ik gebruik ook al jaren naar volle tevredenheid Bitwarden en maak sporadisch updates van mijn vault om exact dit scenario voor te zijn. Met dit verhaal in gedachten doe ik dat voortaan iets vaker denk ik... :)
AibohphobiA BoB @darkjeric19 januari 2025 18:15
Het zou mij niet verbazen als de klager bij de concurrent werkt of zo. Het hele verhaal is zo onwaarschijnlijk en zo zonder maar een begin van een bewijs, dat het er meer op lijkt dat er heel iets anders aan de hand is.
Als er werkelijk zoveel mis zou zijn dan zouden er wel meer klagers zijn, denk je ook niet?

Een ander scenario zou kunnen zijn dat het gewoon een gebruikersfout is, dat suggereerde ik al in de vorige post, maar aan de -1 te zien komt dat nooit voor.

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