HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben.



Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en in 2020 heeft de National Science Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing.



Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft enkele dagen geleden twee nieuwe versies uitgebracht. De versienummers zijn beland bij 24.3.0 en 24.0.3. De beknopte lijst van aanpassingen van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 24.3.0 Allow local issuer credmon and Vault credmon to coexist

Add Singularity launcher to distinguish runtime failure from job failure

Advertises when the EP is enforcing disk usage via LVM

By default, LVM disk enforcement hides mounts when possible

Container Universe jobs can now mount a writable directory under scratch

Pass PELICAN_* job environment variables to pelican file transfer plugin

Fix HTCondor startup when network interface has no IPv6 address

VacateReason is set in the job ad under more circumstances

‘htcondor job submit’ now issues credentials like ‘condor_submit’ does

Numerous updates in memory tracking with cgroups Fix bug in reporting peak memory Made cgroup v1 and v2 memory tracking consistent with each other Fix bug where cgroup v1 usage included disk cache pages Fix bug where cgroup v1 jobs killed by OOM were not held Polls cgroups for memory usage more often Can configure to always hold jobs killed by OOM

Make condor_adstash work with OpenSearch Python Client v2.x

Restore case insensitivity to ‘condor_status -subsystem’

Fix bug where jobs would match but not start when using KeyboardIdle

Fix bug when trying to avoid IPv6 link local addresses

EPs spawned by ‘htcondor annex’ no longer crash on startup Version 24.0.3 Numerous updates in memory tracking with cgroups Fix bug in reporting peak memory Made cgroup v1 and v2 memory tracking consistent with each other Fix bug where cgroup v1 usage included disk cache pages Fix bug where cgroup v1 jobs killed by OOM were not held Polls cgroups for memory usage more often Can configure to always hold jobs killed by OOM

Make condor_adstash work with OpenSearch Python Client v2.x

Restore case insensitivity to ‘condor_status -subsystem’

Fix bug where jobs would match but not start when using KeyboardIdle

Fix bug when trying to avoid IPv6 link local addresses

EPs spawned by ‘htcondor annex’ no longer crash on startup