Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft een nieuwe longtermsupportversie uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. Het versienummer is beland bij 23.0.2. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en in 2020 heeft de National Science Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De beknopte lijst van aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 23.0.2 Fixed a bug when Hashicorp Vault is configured to issue data transfer tokens (which is not the default), job submission could hang and then fail.

Improved sandbox and ssh-agent clean up for batch grid universe jobs

Fix bug where daemons with a private network address couldn’t communicate

Fix cgroup v2 memory enforcement for custom configurations

Add DISABLE_SWAP_FOR_JOB support on cgroup v2 systems

Fix log rotation for OAuth and Vault credmon daemons Version 23.0.1 Add HTCondor Python wheel in PyPI for Python 3.12

Update to apptainer version 1.2.4 in the HTCondor tarballs

Fix 10.6.0 bug that broke PID namespaces

Fix Debian and Ubuntu install bug when ‘condor’ user was in LDAP

Fix bug where execution times for ARC CE jobs were 60 times too large

Fix bug where a failed ‘Service’ node would crash DAGMan

Condor-C and Job Router jobs now get resources provisioned updates

Update Windows binaries to address curl CVE-2023-38545 Version 23.0.0 Absent slot configuration, execution points will use a partitionable slot

Linux cgroups enforce maximum memory utilization by default

Can now define DAGMan save points to be able to rerun DAGs from there

Much better control over environment variables when using DAGMan

Administrators can enable and disable job submission for a specific user

Can set a minimum number of CPUs allocated to a user

condor_status -gpus shows nodes with GPUs and the GPU properties

condor_status -compact shows a row for each slot type

Container images may now be transferred via a file transfer plugin

Support for Enterprise Linux 9, Amazon Linux 2023, and Debian 12

Can write job information in AP history file for every execution attempt

Can run defrag daemons with different policies on distinct sets of nodes

Add condor_test_token tool to generate a short lived SciToken for testing

The job’s executable is no longer renamed to ‘condor_exec.exe’