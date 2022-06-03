Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft nieuwe feature- en longtermsupportversies uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. De versienummers zijn beland bij 9.9.0 en 9.0.13. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en in 2020 heeft de National Science Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De beknopte aanpassingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Version 9.9.0 - Feature Channel A new authentication method for remote HTCondor administration

Several changes to improve the security of connections

Fix issue where DAGMan direct submission failed when using Kerberos

The submission method is now recorded in the job ClassAd

Singularity jobs can now pull from Docker style repositories

The OWNER authorization level has been folded into the ADMINISTRATOR level Version 9.0.13 - Long Term Support Channel Schedd and startd cron jobs can now log output upon non-zero exit

condor_config_val now produces correct syntax for multi-line values

The condor_run tool now reports submit errors and warnings to the terminal

Fix issue where Kerberos authentication would fail within DAGMan

Fix HTCondor startup failure with certain complex network configurations