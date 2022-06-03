sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: HTCondor 9.9.0 / 9.0.13

Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft nieuwe feature- en longtermsupportversies uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. De versienummers zijn beland bij 9.9.0 en 9.0.13. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en in 2020 heeft de National Science Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De beknopte aanpassingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Version 9.9.0 - Feature Channel
  • A new authentication method for remote HTCondor administration
  • Several changes to improve the security of connections
  • Fix issue where DAGMan direct submission failed when using Kerberos
  • The submission method is now recorded in the job ClassAd
  • Singularity jobs can now pull from Docker style repositories
  • The OWNER authorization level has been folded into the ADMINISTRATOR level
Version 9.0.13 - Long Term Support Channel
  • Schedd and startd cron jobs can now log output upon non-zero exit
  • condor_config_val now produces correct syntax for multi-line values
  • The condor_run tool now reports submit errors and warnings to the terminal
  • Fix issue where Kerberos authentication would fail within DAGMan
  • Fix HTCondor startup failure with certain complex network configurations
Versienummer 9.9.0 / 9.0.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website HTCondor
Download https://research.cs.wisc.edu/htcondor/htcondor/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 03-06-2022 11:381

03-06-2022 • 11:38

1 Linkedin

Bron: HTCondor

Update-historie

11:38 HTCondor 9.9.0 / 9.0.13 1
10-05 HTCondor 9.8.1 / 9.0.12 0
05-'21 HTCondor 9.1.0 / 9.0.1 0
12-'20 HTCondor 8.9.10 / 8.8.12 1
01-'20 HTCondor 8.9.5 0
09-'19 HTCondor 8.8.5 0
07-'19 HTCondor 8.8.4 0
01-'19 HTCondor 8.8.0 0
11-'18 HTCondor 8.7.10 / 8.6.13 0
03-'18 HTCondor 8.7.7 / 8.6.10 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

HTCondor

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1merethan
3 juni 2022 12:19
Aardig wat overlap met BOINC? Ze kunnen beiden ook als client bij elkaar draaien :P
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee