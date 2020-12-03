Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft nieuwe development en stable versies uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. De versienummers zijn beland bij 8.9.10 en 8.8.12. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en onlangs heeft de National Sience Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De aankondiging van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

HTCondor 8.9.10 released!



The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 8.9.10. This development series release contains new features that are under development. This release contains all of the bug fixes from the 8.8.12 stable release. Enhancements in the release include: Fix bug where negotiator stopped making matches when group quotas are used; Support OAuth, SciTokens, and Kerberos credentials in local universe jobs; The Python schedd.submit method now takes a Submit object; DAGMan can now optionally run a script when a job goes on hold; DAGMan now provides a method for inline jobs to share submit descriptions; Can now add arbitrary tags to condor annex instances; Runs the "singularity test" before running the a singularity job. Further details can be found in the Development Version History and the Stable Version History. HTCondor 8.9.10 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.



HTCondor 8.8.12 released!



The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 8.8.12. A stable series release contains significant bug fixes. Highlights of this release are: Added a family of version comparison functions to ClassAds; Increased default Globus proxy key length to meet current NIST guidance. More details about the fixes can be found in the Version History. HTCondor 8.8.12 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.