Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft nieuwe development en stable versies uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. De versienummers zijn beland bij 9.8.1 en 9.0.12. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en in 2020 heeft de National Sience Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De beknopte aanpassingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

HTCondor Release Highlights



Feature Channel 9.8.1 Fix HTCondor startup failure with certain complex network configurations

9.8.0 Support for Heterogeneous GPUs, some configuration required Allow HTCondor to utilize grid sites requiring multi-factor authentication Technology preview: bring your own resources from HPC clusters

Long Term Support Channel 9.0.12 Fix bug in parallel universe that could cause the schedd to crash Fix rare crash where a daemon tries to use a discarded security session

9.0.11 The Job Router can now create an IDTOKEN for use by the job Fix bug where a self-checkpointing job may erroneously be held Fix bug where the Job Router could erroneously substitute a default value Fix bug where a file transfer error may identify the wrong file Fix bug where condor_ssh_to_job may fail to connect

