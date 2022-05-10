Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Apache CloudStack 4.16.1.0 LTS

Apache CloudStack is een opensourcecloudplatform waarmee een netwerk met virtuele machines opgezet en beheerd kan worden, oftewel een iaas gericht op zowel privé- als publieke omgevingen. Ondersteuning voor hypervisors van VMware, KVM, XenServer en Microsoft Hyper-V is aanwezig. Het ontwikkelteam heeft even geleden versie 4.16.1.0 LTS uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

[ANNOUNCE] Apache CloudStack 4.16.1.0 LTS Release

The Apache CloudStack project is pleased to announce the release of CloudStack 4.16.1.0. The CloudStack 4.16.1.0 release is a maintenance release as part of its 4.16.x LTS branch and contains more than 150 fixes and improvements since the CloudStack 4.16.0.0 release. Some of the highlights include:
  • System VM Template improvements
  • CKS enhancements
  • Support for VMware 7.0u2, 7.0u3
  • Several Hypervisor (VMware, KVM, XenServer) fixes and improvements
  • Several UI fixes and improvements
  • First Install and Onboarding Message improvements
  • Log4j v1.x migration to reload4j v1.2.18.0
  • Several security fixes addressing multiple CVEs and improvements
CloudStack LTS branches are supported for 18 months and will receive updates for the first 12 months and only security updates in the last 6 months.

Apache CloudStack is an integrated Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) software platform that allows users to build feature-rich public and private cloud environments. CloudStack includes an intuitive user interface and rich API for managing the compute, networking, software, and storage resources. The project became an Apache top-level project in March, 2013.

What's new in CloudStack 4.16.1.0:
https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.16.1.0/releasenotes/about.html

The 4.16.1.0 release notes include a full list of issues fixed, as well as upgrade instructions from previous versions of Apache CloudStack, and can be found at:
https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.16.1.0/releasenotes/

The official installation, administration, and API documentation for each of the releases are available on our documentation page:
https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/

The official source code for the 4.16.1.0 release can be downloaded from our downloads page:
https://cloudstack.apache.org/downloads.html

In addition to the official source code release, individual contributors have also made convenience binaries available on the Apache CloudStack download page, and can be found at:
https://download.cloudstack.org/el/7/
https://download.cloudstack.org/el/8/
https://download.cloudstack.org/ubuntu/dists/
https://www.shapeblue.com/packages/
Versienummer 4.16.1.0 LTS
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website Apache Software Foundation
Download http://cloudstack.apache.org/downloads.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 10-05-2022 00:300

Update-historie

00:30 Apache CloudStack 4.16.1.0 LTS 0
11-'18 Apache CloudStack 4.11.2.0 LTS 9
07-'18 Apache CloudStack 4.11.1.0 LTS 0

Lees meer

Apache CloudStack

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True