Apache CloudStack is een opensourcecloudplatform waarmee een netwerk met virtuele machines opgezet en beheerd kan worden, oftewel een iaas gericht op zowel privé- als publieke omgevingen. Ondersteuning voor hypervisors van VMware, KVM, XenServer en Microsoft Hyper-V is aanwezig. Het ontwikkelteam heeft even geleden versie 4.16.1.0 LTS uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
[ANNOUNCE] Apache CloudStack 4.16.1.0 LTS Release
The Apache CloudStack project is pleased to announce the release of CloudStack 4.16.1.0. The CloudStack 4.16.1.0 release is a maintenance release as part of its 4.16.x LTS branch and contains more than 150 fixes and improvements since the CloudStack 4.16.0.0 release. Some of the highlights include:
CloudStack LTS branches are supported for 18 months and will receive updates for the first 12 months and only security updates in the last 6 months.
- System VM Template improvements
- CKS enhancements
- Support for VMware 7.0u2, 7.0u3
- Several Hypervisor (VMware, KVM, XenServer) fixes and improvements
- Several UI fixes and improvements
- First Install and Onboarding Message improvements
- Log4j v1.x migration to reload4j v1.2.18.0
- Several security fixes addressing multiple CVEs and improvements
Apache CloudStack is an integrated Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) software platform that allows users to build feature-rich public and private cloud environments. CloudStack includes an intuitive user interface and rich API for managing the compute, networking, software, and storage resources. The project became an Apache top-level project in March, 2013.
What's new in CloudStack 4.16.1.0:
https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.16.1.0/releasenotes/about.html
The 4.16.1.0 release notes include a full list of issues fixed, as well as upgrade instructions from previous versions of Apache CloudStack, and can be found at:
https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.16.1.0/releasenotes/
The official installation, administration, and API documentation for each of the releases are available on our documentation page:
https://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/
The official source code for the 4.16.1.0 release can be downloaded from our downloads page:
https://cloudstack.apache.org/downloads.html
In addition to the official source code release, individual contributors have also made convenience binaries available on the Apache CloudStack download page, and can be found at:
https://download.cloudstack.org/el/7/
https://download.cloudstack.org/el/8/
https://download.cloudstack.org/ubuntu/dists/
https://www.shapeblue.com/packages/