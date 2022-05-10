Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifest, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.5 van Racket uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Racket v8.5
As of this release:
The release includes many other repairs and changes!
- Racket’s new -y flag automatically keeps compiled files up to date, reducing subsequent load times.
- Error-message realms allow Racket-hosted languages to adapt and rewrite error messages to make sense in a particular context.
- Nonprivileged users can control package installation scope using an “other-version” directory in the addon-dir.
- Racket CS runs on platforms where native-code generation is not currently supported (e.g., s390x or ppc64). See “README.txt” in the source distribution for more information on the —enable-pb flag to configure.
- DrRacket’s new ‘Reopen Closed Tab’ file menu item will open previously closed tabs.
- Typed Racket has support for the xml library; use typed/xml.
- Rackunit reports source locations for failed test cases in the Typed Racket language.
- Plot has violin plots and improved box-and-whisker plots.
- Boxes are supported alongside lists, vectors etc. in place-channel messages.
- Those who manually configure Racket CS to use Zlib compression for compiled code should be aware of CVE–2018–25032; the next release and the current snapshot builds use a newer, safer version of zlib.