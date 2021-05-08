Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.1 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:
Changes in Racket version 8.1:
- DrRacket tabs can be dragged, and have new close buttons.
- Racket CS supports cross-compilation using
raco exe.
- Racket CS supports Android on 32-bit and 64-bit ARM processors.
- The database library supports running queries in OS threads.
- Check-Syntax arrows correctly identify the definition site of identifiers with contracts.
- Racket CS performance has improved for structure predicates and accessors
- Racket CS is faster at multiplying extremely large numbers and dividing large integers.
- Racket CS allows callbacks to raise exceptions if they are annotated with
#:callback-exns?.
- New ephemeron hash tables simplify the implementation of tables where keys can refer to values.
- Typed Racket supports for/foldr.
- The stepper works for #lang htdp/*sl.
- Struct signatures work for the ASL teaching language.