Software-update: Racket 8.6

Racket logo (79 pix)Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifest, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.6 van Racket uitgebracht en de changelog van die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Racket version 8.6:
  • Racket has an “equal-always?” primitive that equates values that will stay the same even if mutated. See here for more information.
  • This release uses a new build system, Zuo, which is implemented as a little language, in accordance with the ideas of Language Oriented Programming (LOP). The implementation has a single C file (plus libraries implemented in Zuo), so it compiles easily. The zuo/build library is modeled on make and Shake for tracking dependencies and build steps. See here and here for more information.
  • Racket supports stencil vectors, which associate a virtual bitmask with a vector, enabling certain mask-equipped update operations. See here for more information.
  • Racket supports Arm64 machines running Windows.
  • Redex has support for simultaneous substitutions. See here for more information.
  • The Web Server provides control over the maximum number of concurrent connections via its “safety limits” construct. See here for more information.
  • The Web Server has improved logging performance and improved request parsing performance, reducing tail latencies.
  • The Web Server supports logging response status code via web-server/dispatchers/dispatch-logresp. See here for more information.
  • The db library supports custom types for PostgreSQL connections; see pg-custom-type for details. See here for more information.
  • The release includes many other repairs and changes!

Racket

Versienummer 8.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Racket
Download https://download.racket-lang.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2022 07:12
3 • submitter: begintmeta

06-10-2022 • 07:12

3

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: Racket

Update-historie

25-02 Racket 9.1 0
11-'22 Racket 8.7 0
10-'22 Racket 8.6 3
05-'22 Racket 8.5 0
02-'22 Racket 8.4 7
11-'21 Racket 8.3 0
07-'21 Racket 8.2 0
05-'21 Racket 8.1 0
02-'21 Racket 8.0 0
11-'20 Racket 7.9 4
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84hannes 6 oktober 2022 09:10
Een grappige taal als je een keer functioneel wilt leren programmeren. Zelf vond ik het 'language oriented' een beetje overdreven. Ik zou liever zeggen dat ze een heel flexibel macro-systeem hebben die nieuwe syntax mogelijk maakt; zo is de website ook in Racket geschreven maar lijkt die broncode helemaal niet meer op de code die je in de tutorial schrijft. Zelf raakte ik de weg kwijt door het gebrek aan type declaraties; als een functie een functie verwacht die een functie genereert die een cirkel maakt, en je geeft per ongeluk een functie die een cirkel genereert, dan krijg je een runtime error die je mag gaan debuggen. Doe mij maar compile-time errors, maar zo heeft iedereen zijn eigen voorkeur.
Rolograaf @84hannes6 oktober 2022 13:11
Als je een keer functioneel wilt leren programmeren, zou ik toch Elm aanraden, "heerlijke taal voor betrouwbare webapplicaties",Javascript wordt gegenereerd door de elm-compiler, die het voorbeeld voor andere talen is in gebruikersvriendelijke foutmeldingen, en geen runtime errors kent!
84hannes @Rolograaf6 oktober 2022 13:27
Ik heb er inderdaad over gelezen maar uiteindelijk kwam het er niet van, toch bedankt.

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