Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.0 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Racket 8.0 marks the first release where Racket CS is the default implementation. Creating, polishing, and adopting Racket CS has been a 4-year effort involving the entire Racket community. At this point, Racket CS is faster, easier to maintain and develop, and compatible with existing Racket programs. Racket CS will continue to improve, but at this point it is ready to be the primary variant of Racket for all Racketeers. More details about the current state of Racket CS are available in the recent blog post.