Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.2 van Racket uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Racket version 8.2:
- Racket CS improved the performance of large-integer arithmetic.
- Racket has improved support for layered and tethered installation.
- Racket CS supports nonatomic allocation via ffi/unsafe.
- Cross-compilation works fully with the raco cross tool, which is distributed separately as the “raco-cross” package.
- DrRacket has performance improvements when editing files with picts containing large bitmaps.
- Typed Racket more consistently refines field types of non-polymorphic structs.
- Printing of values is unified across the teaching language implementations and the stepper.