Software-update: Racket 8.4

Racket logo (79 pix)Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifest, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 8.4 van Racket uitgebracht en de changelog van die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Racket version 8.4:
  • Command-line Racket provides a new expression editor by default for its read-eval-print loop (REPL). The new REPL is based on the Chez Scheme expression editor, but extended to use the same language-sensitive syntax coloring and indentation tools as DrRacket.
  • Typed Racket adds a kind system, preventing programmers from writing nonsensical type expressions. It checks whether type constructors are correctly applied to arguments, and separates type constructors from polymorphic types. The :kind form enables checking the kind of a type expression at the REPL. The new system also correctly rejects some ill-formed recursive types.
  • Racket has a file-or-directory-stat for unified information about file-system objects.
  • DrRacket shows the region affected by an #; S-expression comment by fading the commented-out region.
  • Racket on Chez has faster multiplication and division for some numbers.
  • Web server: The files dispatcher supports all standard caching-related HTTP response headers (e.g., Cache-Control).
  • Web server: A new dispatcher captures the common pattern of processing HTTP requests and responses in a layered fashion.
  • The Web Server supports use of the Cache-Control header, and includes a new wrapping dispatcher.
  • Expander: add “portal” syntax to support new forms of syntax object binding.
  • Documentation search is improved.
  • Some hash operations support an optional try-order? argument.
  • The plot-metrics interface has documentation.
  • Fonts support OpenType feature settings.
  • The Gui library has improved support for Wayland.
  • The computation of quadratic roots is further improved.
  • The set/c contract adds support for random generation.
  • DrRacket’s interactions window supports #lang-specific coloring and indentation.
  • DrRacket’s parenthesis-based keyboard shortcuts change based on the parentheses that each different #lang uses.
  • The release includes many other bug repairs and other improvements!

Racket

Versienummer 8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Racket
Download https://download.racket-lang.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-02-2022 15:45
7 • submitter: begintmeta

10-02-2022 • 15:45

7 Linkedin

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: Racket

Update-historie

10-05 Racket 8.5 0
10-02 Racket 8.4 7
07-11 Racket 8.3 0
07-'21 Racket 8.2 0
05-'21 Racket 8.1 0
02-'21 Racket 8.0 0
11-'20 Racket 7.9 4
08-'20 Racket 7.8 0
05-'20 Racket 7.7 0
11-'19 Racket 7.5 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Racket

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Dick Ravestein
10 februari 2022 15:49
En met welke ontwikkeltaal is Racket ontwikkeld? :+
+1joost00719
@Dick Ravestein10 februari 2022 15:55
Waarschijnlijk de eerste versie(s) niet met Racket, en de latere wel.
Net zo als C# in C# is geprogrammeerd.
+1Dick Ravestein
@joost0071910 februari 2022 16:18
Derde generatie alweer. En daar ontwikkel je een ontwikkeltaal mee waarmee je weer andere ontwikkeltalen maakt.
Geen wonder dat de programma's steeds groter worden en steeds snellere hardware nodig hebben om alles een beetje vlot te laten lopen.
Ik bedoel dus dat je met je programmeertaal steeds verder van je hardware komt af te staan en programma's steeds groter en logger worden. Maar goed ik ouwe lul weet toch niet wat het allemaal is.
0joost00719
@Dick Ravestein10 februari 2022 17:09
Je doet alsof het slecht is.
Niemand houdt jou tegen om de eerste versie van c/c++ te gebruiken.

Tegenwoordig hebben we ook grote hijskranen voor grote gebouwen, net zoals we nu "grote" tools hebben voor grote applicaties.
0beerse
@Dick Ravestein11 februari 2022 17:01
De gemiddelde programmeer taal is niet debet aan de zware belasting van de hardware.
Het is mijn ervaring dat het vooral de gebruikte libraries en dergelijke zijn die de executables zo groot maken en daarmee de hardware belasten.

Al moet ik ook zeggen dat de lineaire en functionele programmeer talen dichter bij de hardware staan dan de object-oriënted concepten en dergelijke. De meeste computer hardware is in dat opzicht zeker wel achter gebleven en nog steeds functioneel en lineair.
0pblom
@Dick Ravestein10 februari 2022 16:13
Als je het echt wil weten...
Racket is a large language that is built mostly within itself. Unlike the usual approach taken by
non-Lisp languages, the self-hosting of Racket is not a matter of bootstrapping one implementation
through a previous implementation, but instead a matter of building a tower of languages and libraries
via macros.
Bron: https://drive.google.com/...YCs30GkpMT9hCnCeTmD-/view
+1scholtnp
@pblom10 februari 2022 17:13
Misschien een handiger link naar de Cambridge University Press, dat blijft waarschijnlijk langer online staan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

