Software-update: Racket 7.7

Racket logo (79 pix)Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.7 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Release Announcement for Version 7.7
  • Racket CS remains ready for production use---thanks to those who have been putting it into practice to help iron out the remaining kinks---and it now supports a C API for embedding into other applications. See the "Inside: Racket" documentation for details.
  • Racket CS uses a new HAMT implementation, dramatically reducing the memory required for immutable hash tables.
  • Optimizations to the Racket CS compiler result in a code size savings of approximately 20%.
  • GC callbacks are reliably called on major collections in Racket CS. Also, Garbage collection is 10-20% faster.
  • DrRacket can recover much more quickly from errors involving large stack traces.
  • DrRacket now supports the use of the keyboard in the macOS Catalina "Open File" dialog.
  • The net/http-client collection supports the `deflate` content encoding.
  • The `call-in-continuation` function (like Marc Feeley's `continuation-graft`) simplifies certain `call/cc` patterns by calling a thunk in a restored continuation.
  • Call-with-current-language allows more reliable tests for language level code.
  • Use of the Cairo library can be multi-threaded.
  • Improved documentation!
  • Many bug fixes!

Versienummer 7.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Racket
Download https://download.racket-lang.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Racket

