Software-update: Racket 7.8

Racket logo (79 pix)Racket is een ontwikkeltaal waarmee andere ontwikkeltalen ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast kan gewoon in Racket zelf ontwikkeld worden. Het stond eerder bekend onder de naam PLT Scheme en komt uit de Lisp-Scheme-familie. Voor de achtergrond verwijzen we naar het manifesto, geschreven onder leiding van Matthias Felleisen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.8 van Racket uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Release Announcement for Version 7.8:
  • Racket CS may become the default Racket implementation in the next release. With the improvements in this release, Racket CS provides all of the functionality of Racket BC (the current default implementation). If, between this release and the next, no bugs are discovered in Racket CS that are more serious than those typically discovered in Racket BC, then Racket CS will become the default for the next release.
  • Racket CS supports AArch32 and AArch64, including places and futures. The implementation should be considered experimental in this initial release.
  • Racket CS supports an “incremental” garbage-collection mode that can eliminate long GC pauses for some applications, such as animations and interactive games.
  • Racket CS unboxes local floating-point arithmetic (like Racket BC).
  • DrRacket’s spell check features lower overhead and has fewer bugs.
  • Web Server performance under high concurrency is better by up to an order of magnitude. The Web Server is also more resistant to clients attempting to use unconstrained resources.
  • The math library includes the Kronecker product.
  • Windows supports finer granularity for sleep when sleeping for short periods of time, improving performance in animation.
  • The new prop:struct-field-info property provides static information about field names.
  • Debugging context in Racket CS is limited to 64,000 frames (approximately the same as Racket BC). This reduces the time taken to handle out-of-memory failures.
  • In plot, the legend font and the plot font can be controlled independently, and error-bars have an #:invert? option.
  • The plot and math libraries have new maintainers: Alex Harsányi for plot and Pavel Pancheka and Jens Axel Søgaard for math.

Racket

Versienummer 7.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Racket
Download https://download.racket-lang.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-08-2020 16:44
0 • submitter: begintmeta

04-08-2020 • 16:44

0 Linkedin

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: Racket

Update-historie

10-05 Racket 8.5 0
10-02 Racket 8.4 7
07-11 Racket 8.3 0
07-'21 Racket 8.2 0
05-'21 Racket 8.1 0
02-'21 Racket 8.0 0
11-'20 Racket 7.9 4
08-'20 Racket 7.8 0
05-'20 Racket 7.7 0
11-'19 Racket 7.5 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Racket

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee