Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een deftige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 1.5 uitgekomen en de aankondiging van die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Thank you to everyone who made this year’s JuliaCon great! As a parting gift, the Julia developers are pleased to announce the release of Julia v1.5.0, the fifth minor release in the 1.x series. Jeff and Stefan put together a blog post 258 highlighting some of the most exciting new features in 1.5. Check it out!

As usual, binaries are available for all of your favorite platforms (Linux, macOS, Windows, and FreeBSD) at https://julialang.org/downloads 135.

As a minor release, v1.5.0 contains no breaking changes, only new features, performance improvements, and marginal, undisruptive changes in behavior. You can also see the NEWS file 74 for the full set of changes.

Note that like 1.5, like its predecessor 1.4, does not have long term support. As of this release 1.4 has been effectively superseded by 1.5, which means that there will not likely be any further 1.4.x releases. Julia 1.0 is still currently the only long term support version.