Software-update: Julia 1.5.0

Julia logo (79 pix)Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een deftige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 1.5 uitgekomen en de aankondiging van die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Julia v1.5.0 has been released

Thank you to everyone who made this year’s JuliaCon great! As a parting gift, the Julia developers are pleased to announce the release of Julia v1.5.0, the fifth minor release in the 1.x series. Jeff and Stefan put together a blog post 258 highlighting some of the most exciting new features in 1.5. Check it out!

As usual, binaries are available for all of your favorite platforms (Linux, macOS, Windows, and FreeBSD) at https://julialang.org/downloads 135.

As a minor release, v1.5.0 contains no breaking changes, only new features, performance improvements, and marginal, undisruptive changes in behavior. You can also see the NEWS file 74 for the full set of changes.

Note that like 1.5, like its predecessor 1.4, does not have long term support. As of this release 1.4 has been effectively superseded by 1.5, which means that there will not likely be any further 1.4.x releases. Julia 1.0 is still currently the only long term support version.

We encourage everyone to give it a try. Packages can test with 1.5.0 on CI by specifying 1.5 on Travis, AppVeyor 1, Cirrus 1, and GitHub Actions 4. As always, let us know in the issue tracker 9 if you run into any issues.

Versienummer 1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website JuliaLang
Download https://julialang.org/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

02-12 Julia 1.7.0 0
03-'21 Julia 1.6.0 27
08-'20 Julia 1.5.0 6
04-'20 Julia 1.4.0 0
01-'20 Julia 1.3.1 4
12-'19 Julia 1.3.0 2
07-'17 Julia 0.6.0 2
Meer historie

Julia

Reacties (6)

+1BramVroy
4 augustus 2020 17:04
Ze geven aan dat er geen 1.5.x versies komen. Is dat omdat het ontwikkelproces zo snel is? In semantic versioning die x bedoeld voor patches, dus bv. ook security patches. Biedt Julia dan geen veiligheidszekerheden, of doen zij dat in hun minor updates, of hoe doen zij dat?
+1treinentom
@BramVroy4 augustus 2020 17:14
Er komen geen 1.4.x releases meer, omdat de 1.4 tak niet langer supported is. Onder het mom van "geen LTS". Upgraden naar 1.5 zou dus geen breaking changes moeten hebben, dus relatief gemakkelijk moeten gaan.
+1BramVroy
@treinentom4 augustus 2020 18:16
Klkopt, maar ze schrijven dat ook 1.5 geen long-term support heeft (en er dus geen 1.5.x versies komen), en dat de enige versie met long-term support 1.0 is. Dat lijkt me zo gek. Dus als er een security bug is, wordt die gefixt in 1.0.1, en de andere minor-versies die al bestaan krijgen dan geen security fix?
+1un1ty
4 augustus 2020 18:02
Ik ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd naar de performance van deze taal. Ik heb in het verleden wel eens wat kleine programma's geschreven om iets numeriek te benaderen (lees; best fit) maar dat kan afhankelijk van het aantal variabelen en range snel in cpu-tijd oplopen.

Misschien in mijn vakantie maar eens een paar dagen aan spenderen!
+1Bruin Poeper
@un1ty4 augustus 2020 23:45
Ik ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd naar de performance van deze taal.
Dat vroeg ik me dus ook af.
Heb op de site wat rondgeneusd. Ik dacht weer een alternatief Matlab, Scilab, Octave, ...
Het lijkt dat Julia erg goed is in het aan elkaar knopen van andere packages. Ik zag een voorbeeld van Modellica, wat ze via Julia veel gemakkelijker kunnen manipuleren.
Het is typisch iets voor mensen die met Matlab alleen niet uit de voeten kunnen.
Je moet echt wel van wiskunde+programmeren houden.
Voor mij is het niks: de wiskundige begrippen gaan boven mijn pet, en om te programmeren voor wat ik wil weten heb ik eigenlijk genoeg aan BASIC. En als dat niet goed genoeg is dan kost het programma schrijven me sowieso te veel tijd. Dan helpt een superdeluxe-kan-alles-taal me vanwege de complexiteit van de wal in de sloot.
Het is wel snel: https://julialang.org/assets/blog/julia-dynamic-2012-tr.pdf (zie fig 1 pag 21 en table 1 pag23)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 4 augustus 2020 23:56]

+1Rainbow
4 augustus 2020 18:29
Mocht je nog wat meer achtergrondinformatie willen van de makers, ze hebben een maandje geleden een AMA (Ask Me Anything) gedaan op Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/...of_the_julia_programming/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

