Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.10 is uitgekomen en hierin treffen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:
New language features
Language changes
- JuliaSyntax.jl is now used as the default parser, providing better diagnostics and faster parsing. Set environment variable
JULIA_USE_FLISP_PARSERto
1to switch back to the old parser if necessary (and if you find this necessary, please file an issue) (#46372).
-
⥺(U+297A,
\leftarrowsubset) and
⥷(U+2977,
\leftarrowless) may now be used as binary operators with arrow precedence (#45962).
Compiler/Runtime improvements
- When a task forks a child, the parent task's task-local RNG (random number generator) is no longer affected. The seeding of child based on the parent task also takes a more disciplined approach to collision resistance, using a design based on the SplitMix and DotMix splittable RNG schemes (#49110).
- A new more-specific rule for methods resolves ambiguities containing Union{} in favor of the method defined explicitly to handle the Union{} argument. This makes it possible to define methods to explicitly handle Union{} without the ambiguities that commonly would result previously. This also lets the runtime optimize certain method lookups in a way that significantly improves load and inference times for heavily overloaded methods that dispatch on Types (such as traits and constructors).
- The "h bar"
ℏ(
\hslashU+210F) character is now treated as equivalent to
ħ(
\hbarU+0127).
- The
@simdmacro now has more limited and clearer semantics: it only enables reordering and contraction of floating-point operations, instead of turning on all "fastmath" optimizations. If you observe performance regressions due to this change, you can recover previous behavior with
@fastmath @simd, if you are OK with all the optimizations enabled by the
@fastmathmacro (#49405).
- When a method with keyword arguments is displayed in the stack trace view, the textual representation of the keyword arguments' type is simplified using the new
@Kwargs{key1::Type1, ...}macro syntax (#49959).
Command-line option changes
- The mark phase of the garbage collector is now multi-threaded (#48600).
- JITLink is enabled by default on Linux aarch64 when Julia is linked to LLVM 15 or later versions (#49745). This should resolve many segmentation faults previously observed on this platform.
- The precompilation process now uses pidfile locks and orchestrates multiple julia processes to only have one process spend effort precompiling while the others wait. Previously all would do the work and race to overwrite the cache files. (#49052)
Build system changes
- New option
--gcthreadsto set how many threads will be used by the garbage collector (#48600). The default is
N/2where
Nis the number of worker threads (
--threads) used by Julia.
New library functions
- SparseArrays and SuiteSparse are no longer included in the default system image, so the core language no longer contains GPL libraries. However, these libraries are still included alongside the language in the standard binary distribution (#44247, #48979, #49266).
New library features
-
tanpiis now defined. It computes tan(π*x) more accurately than
tan(pi*x)(#48575).
-
fourthroot(x)is now defined in
Base.Mathand can be used to compute the fourth root of
x. It can also be accessed using the unicode character
∜, which can be typed by
\fourthroot<tab>(#48899).
-
Libc.memmove,
Libc.memset, and
Libc.memcpyare now defined, whose functionality matches that of their respective C calls.
-
Base.isprecompiled(pkg::PkgId)has been added, to identify whether a package has already been precompiled (#50218).
Standard library changes
-
binomial(x, k)now supports non-integer
x(#48124).
- A
CartesianIndexis now treated as a "scalar" for broadcasting (#47044).
-
printstylednow supports italic output (#45164).
-
parentand
parentindicessupport
SubStrings.
-
replace(string, pattern...)now supports an optional
IOargument to write the output to a stream rather than returning a string (#48625).
-
startswithnow supports seekable
IOstreams (#43055).
Package Manager
- The
initialized=truekeyword assignment for
sortperm!and
partialsortperm!is now a no-op (#47979). It previously exposed unsafe behavior (#47977).
- Printing integral
Rationals will skip the denominator in
Rational-typed IO context (e.g. in arrays) (#45396).
LinearAlgebra
-
Pkg.precompilenow accepts
timingas a keyword argument which displays per package timing information for precompilation (e.g.
Pkg.precompile(timing=true)).
Printf
-
AbstractQno longer subtypes
AbstractMatrix. Moreover,
adjoint(Q::AbstractQ)no longer wraps
Qin an
Adjointtype, but instead in an
AdjointQ, that itself subtypes
AbstractQ. This change accounts for the fact that typically
AbstractQinstances behave like function-based, matrix-backed linear operators, and hence don't allow for efficient indexing. Also, many
AbstractQtypes can act on vectors/matrices of different size, acting like a matrix with context-dependent size. With this change,
AbstractQhas a well-defined API that is described in detail in the Julia documentation (#46196).
- Adjoints and transposes of
Factorizationobjects are no longer wrapped in
Adjointand
Transposewrappers, respectively. Instead, they are wrapped in
AdjointFactorizationand
TranposeFactorizationtypes, which themselves subtype
Factorization(#46874).
- New functions
hermitianpartand
hermitianpart!for extracting the Hermitian (real symmetric) part of a matrix (#31836).
- The
normof the adjoint or transpose of an
AbstractMatrixnow returns the norm of the parent matrix by default, matching the current behaviour for
AbstractVectors (#49020).
-
eigen(A, B)and
eigvals(A, B), where one of
Aor
Bis symmetric or Hermitian, are now fully supported (#49533).
-
eigvals/eigen(A, cholesky(B))now computes the generalized eigenvalues (
eigen: and eigenvectors) of
Aand
Bvia Cholesky decomposition for positive definite
B. Note: The second argument is the output of
cholesky.
REPL
- Format specifiers now support dynamic width and precision, e.g.
%*sand
%*.*g(#40105).
Test
- When stack traces are printed, the printed depth of types in function signatures will be limited to avoid overly verbose output (#49795).
InteractiveUtils
- The
@test_brokenmacro (or
@testwith
broken=true) now complains if the test expression returns a non-boolean value in the same way as a non-broken test (#47804).
- When a call to
@testfails or errors inside a function, a larger stacktrace is now printed such that the location of the test within a
@testsetcan be retrieved (#49451).
Deprecated or removed
-
code_nativeand
@code_nativenow default to intel syntax instead of AT&T.
-
@time_importsnow shows the timing of any module
__init__()s that are run (#49529).
- The
@puremacro is now deprecated. Use
Base.@assume_effects :foldableinstead (#48682).