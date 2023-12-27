Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende library's andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.10 is uitgekomen en hierin treffen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

New language features JuliaSyntax.jl is now used as the default parser, providing better diagnostics and faster parsing. Set environment variable JULIA_USE_FLISP_PARSER to 1 to switch back to the old parser if necessary (and if you find this necessary, please file an issue) (#46372).

to to switch back to the old parser if necessary (and if you find this necessary, please file an issue) (#46372). ⥺ (U+297A, \leftarrowsubset ) and ⥷ (U+2977, \leftarrowless ) may now be used as binary operators with arrow precedence (#45962). Language changes When a task forks a child, the parent task's task-local RNG (random number generator) is no longer affected. The seeding of child based on the parent task also takes a more disciplined approach to collision resistance, using a design based on the SplitMix and DotMix splittable RNG schemes (#49110).

A new more-specific rule for methods resolves ambiguities containing Union{} in favor of the method defined explicitly to handle the Union{} argument. This makes it possible to define methods to explicitly handle Union{} without the ambiguities that commonly would result previously. This also lets the runtime optimize certain method lookups in a way that significantly improves load and inference times for heavily overloaded methods that dispatch on Types (such as traits and constructors).

The "h bar" ℏ ( \hslash U+210F) character is now treated as equivalent to ħ ( \hbar U+0127).

( U+210F) character is now treated as equivalent to ( U+0127). The @simd macro now has more limited and clearer semantics: it only enables reordering and contraction of floating-point operations, instead of turning on all "fastmath" optimizations. If you observe performance regressions due to this change, you can recover previous behavior with @fastmath @simd , if you are OK with all the optimizations enabled by the @fastmath macro (#49405).

macro now has more limited and clearer semantics: it only enables reordering and contraction of floating-point operations, instead of turning on all "fastmath" optimizations. If you observe performance regressions due to this change, you can recover previous behavior with , if you are OK with all the optimizations enabled by the macro (#49405). When a method with keyword arguments is displayed in the stack trace view, the textual representation of the keyword arguments' type is simplified using the new @Kwargs{key1::Type1, ...} macro syntax (#49959). Compiler/Runtime improvements The mark phase of the garbage collector is now multi-threaded (#48600).

JITLink is enabled by default on Linux aarch64 when Julia is linked to LLVM 15 or later versions (#49745). This should resolve many segmentation faults previously observed on this platform.

The precompilation process now uses pidfile locks and orchestrates multiple julia processes to only have one process spend effort precompiling while the others wait. Previously all would do the work and race to overwrite the cache files. (#49052) Command-line option changes New option --gcthreads to set how many threads will be used by the garbage collector (#48600). The default is N/2 where N is the number of worker threads ( --threads ) used by Julia. Build system changes SparseArrays and SuiteSparse are no longer included in the default system image, so the core language no longer contains GPL libraries. However, these libraries are still included alongside the language in the standard binary distribution (#44247, #48979, #49266). New library functions tanpi is now defined. It computes tan(π*x) more accurately than tan(pi*x) (#48575).

is now defined. It computes tan(π*x) more accurately than (#48575). fourthroot(x) is now defined in Base.Math and can be used to compute the fourth root of x . It can also be accessed using the unicode character ∜ , which can be typed by \fourthroot<tab> (#48899).

is now defined in and can be used to compute the fourth root of . It can also be accessed using the unicode character , which can be typed by (#48899). Libc.memmove , Libc.memset , and Libc.memcpy are now defined, whose functionality matches that of their respective C calls.

, , and are now defined, whose functionality matches that of their respective C calls. Base.isprecompiled(pkg::PkgId) has been added, to identify whether a package has already been precompiled (#50218). New library features binomial(x, k) now supports non-integer x (#48124).

now supports non-integer (#48124). A CartesianIndex is now treated as a "scalar" for broadcasting (#47044).

is now treated as a "scalar" for broadcasting (#47044). printstyled now supports italic output (#45164).

now supports italic output (#45164). parent and parentindices support SubString s.

and support s. replace(string, pattern...) now supports an optional IO argument to write the output to a stream rather than returning a string (#48625).

now supports an optional argument to write the output to a stream rather than returning a string (#48625). startswith now supports seekable IO streams (#43055). Standard library changes The initialized=true keyword assignment for sortperm! and partialsortperm! is now a no-op (#47979). It previously exposed unsafe behavior (#47977).

keyword assignment for and is now a no-op (#47979). It previously exposed unsafe behavior (#47977). Printing integral Rational s will skip the denominator in Rational -typed IO context (e.g. in arrays) (#45396). Package Manager Pkg.precompile now accepts timing as a keyword argument which displays per package timing information for precompilation (e.g. Pkg.precompile(timing=true) ). LinearAlgebra AbstractQ no longer subtypes AbstractMatrix . Moreover, adjoint(Q::AbstractQ) no longer wraps Q in an Adjoint type, but instead in an AdjointQ , that itself subtypes AbstractQ . This change accounts for the fact that typically AbstractQ instances behave like function-based, matrix-backed linear operators, and hence don't allow for efficient indexing. Also, many AbstractQ types can act on vectors/matrices of different size, acting like a matrix with context-dependent size. With this change, AbstractQ has a well-defined API that is described in detail in the Julia documentation (#46196).

no longer subtypes . Moreover, no longer wraps in an type, but instead in an , that itself subtypes . This change accounts for the fact that typically instances behave like function-based, matrix-backed linear operators, and hence don't allow for efficient indexing. Also, many types can act on vectors/matrices of different size, acting like a matrix with context-dependent size. With this change, has a well-defined API that is described in detail in the Julia documentation (#46196). Adjoints and transposes of Factorization objects are no longer wrapped in Adjoint and Transpose wrappers, respectively. Instead, they are wrapped in AdjointFactorization and TranposeFactorization types, which themselves subtype Factorization (#46874).

objects are no longer wrapped in and wrappers, respectively. Instead, they are wrapped in and types, which themselves subtype (#46874). New functions hermitianpart and hermitianpart! for extracting the Hermitian (real symmetric) part of a matrix (#31836).

and for extracting the Hermitian (real symmetric) part of a matrix (#31836). The norm of the adjoint or transpose of an AbstractMatrix now returns the norm of the parent matrix by default, matching the current behaviour for AbstractVector s (#49020).

of the adjoint or transpose of an now returns the norm of the parent matrix by default, matching the current behaviour for s (#49020). eigen(A, B) and eigvals(A, B) , where one of A or B is symmetric or Hermitian, are now fully supported (#49533).

and , where one of or is symmetric or Hermitian, are now fully supported (#49533). eigvals/eigen(A, cholesky(B)) now computes the generalized eigenvalues ( eigen : and eigenvectors) of A and B via Cholesky decomposition for positive definite B . Note: The second argument is the output of cholesky . Printf Format specifiers now support dynamic width and precision, e.g. %*s and %*.*g (#40105). REPL When stack traces are printed, the printed depth of types in function signatures will be limited to avoid overly verbose output (#49795). Test The @test_broken macro (or @test with broken=true ) now complains if the test expression returns a non-boolean value in the same way as a non-broken test (#47804).

macro (or with ) now complains if the test expression returns a non-boolean value in the same way as a non-broken test (#47804). When a call to @test fails or errors inside a function, a larger stacktrace is now printed such that the location of the test within a @testset can be retrieved (#49451). InteractiveUtils code_native and @code_native now default to intel syntax instead of AT&T.

and now default to intel syntax instead of AT&T. @time_imports now shows the timing of any module __init__() s that are run (#49529). Deprecated or removed The @pure macro is now deprecated. Use Base.@assume_effects :foldable instead (#48682).