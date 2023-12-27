Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.11 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
StreamReader
MP4Splitter
- Fixed opening HLS Live
MpaDecFilter
- Fixed player crash on some incorrect MP4 files
MPCVideoDec
- Memory leak fixed
Subtitles
- Fixed freezing on some H.264 streams when playing WTV
YouTube
- Improved support for RealMedia subtitles. Developments from the MPC-HC project were used
- Additional information in the external subtitle file name should only be after the dot symbol
Player
- Improved work with yt-dlp
- If the built-in Youtube parser was unable to receive links, then an attempt will be made to use yt-dlp
Installer
- Added the ability to change the "Move window by the video area" setting using a hotkey
- If the "Show milliseconds" setting is active (Status), then milliseconds will be recorded in the screenshot file name
- The separator for "Track Priority" is now only a space
- Added the ability to copy paths of history entries to the clipboard
- Fixed copying MediaInfo data to the clipboard
- Fixed the operation of the "On Top > While Playing..." setting when the player window is hidden by another window
- Added extension .kar in group of formats MIDI
Updated translations
- MPC Video Renderer 0.7.1 is included in the installer
Updated libraries:
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Dutch and Chinese (Traditional)
- French
- German
- Hungarian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Romanian
- Spanish
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- ffmpeg git-n6.2-dev-567-gf5f414d9c4
- Little-CMS git-lcms2.16-8-gf1060e7
- MediaInfo git-v23.11-26-gd6ee71845
- nanosvg git-706eb06
- rapidjson git-v1.1.0-745-g6089180e
- ZenLib git-v0.4.41-7-g1250d32