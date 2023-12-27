Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.11 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

StreamReader Fixed opening HLS Live MP4Splitter Fixed player crash on some incorrect MP4 files MpaDecFilter Memory leak fixed MPCVideoDec Fixed freezing on some H.264 streams when playing WTV Subtitles Improved support for RealMedia subtitles. Developments from the MPC-HC project were used

Additional information in the external subtitle file name should only be after the dot symbol YouTube Improved work with yt-dlp

If the built-in Youtube parser was unable to receive links, then an attempt will be made to use yt-dlp Player Added the ability to change the "Move window by the video area" setting using a hotkey

If the "Show milliseconds" setting is active (Status), then milliseconds will be recorded in the screenshot file name

The separator for "Track Priority" is now only a space

Added the ability to copy paths of history entries to the clipboard

Fixed copying MediaInfo data to the clipboard

Fixed the operation of the "On Top > While Playing..." setting when the player window is hidden by another window

Added extension .kar in group of formats MIDI Installer MPC Video Renderer 0.7.1 is included in the installer Updated translations Chinese (Simplified)

Dutch and Chinese (Traditional)

French

German

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Romanian

Spanish

Turkish

Ukrainian Updated libraries: ffmpeg git-n6.2-dev-567-gf5f414d9c4

Little-CMS git-lcms2.16-8-gf1060e7

MediaInfo git-v23.11-26-gd6ee71845

nanosvg git-706eb06

rapidjson git-v1.1.0-745-g6089180e

ZenLib git-v0.4.41-7-g1250d32