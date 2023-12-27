Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.11

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.11 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

StreamReader
  • Fixed opening HLS Live
MP4Splitter
  • Fixed player crash on some incorrect MP4 files
MpaDecFilter
  • Memory leak fixed
MPCVideoDec
  • Fixed freezing on some H.264 streams when playing WTV
Subtitles
  • Improved support for RealMedia subtitles. Developments from the MPC-HC project were used
  • Additional information in the external subtitle file name should only be after the dot symbol
YouTube
  • Improved work with yt-dlp
  • If the built-in Youtube parser was unable to receive links, then an attempt will be made to use yt-dlp
Player
  • Added the ability to change the "Move window by the video area" setting using a hotkey
  • If the "Show milliseconds" setting is active (Status), then milliseconds will be recorded in the screenshot file name
  • The separator for "Track Priority" is now only a space
  • Added the ability to copy paths of history entries to the clipboard
  • Fixed copying MediaInfo data to the clipboard
  • Fixed the operation of the "On Top > While Playing..." setting when the player window is hidden by another window
  • Added extension .kar in group of formats MIDI
Installer
  • MPC Video Renderer 0.7.1 is included in the installer
Updated translations
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Dutch and Chinese (Traditional)
  • French
  • German
  • Hungarian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Romanian
  • Spanish
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
Updated libraries:
  • ffmpeg git-n6.2-dev-567-gf5f414d9c4
  • Little-CMS git-lcms2.16-8-gf1060e7
  • MediaInfo git-v23.11-26-gd6ee71845
  • nanosvg git-706eb06
  • rapidjson git-v1.1.0-745-g6089180e
  • ZenLib git-v0.4.41-7-g1250d32

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Versienummer 1.6.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://github.com/Aleksoid1978/MPC-BE/releases/tag/1.6.11
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-12-2023 10:38 0

27-12-2023 • 10:38

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Bron: SourceForge

Update-historie

08-08 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.9.1 26
27-06 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.9.0 11
30-12 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.9 9
10-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.8 6
09-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.7 0
08-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.6 1
06-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.5 3
04-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.4 4
02-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.3 8
12-'24 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.2 10
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