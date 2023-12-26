Versie 5.4.1 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.4.1 Add IDocumentEditable interface to allow efficient interaction with document objects which may not be visible in a Scintilla instance. This feature is provisonal and may change before being declared stable. For better type-safety, the ScintillaCall C++ API uses IDocumentEditable* where void* was used before which may require changes to client code that uses document pointer APIs DocPointer, SetDocPointer, CreateDocument, AddRefDocument, and ReleaseDocument.

Ctrl-click on a selection deselects it in multiple selection mode.

Add SCI_SELECTIONFROMPOINT for modifying multiple selections.

Add SCI_SETMOVEEXTENDSSELECTION and SCI_CHANGESELECTIONMODE to simplify selection mode manipulation.

Improve performance of global replace by reducing cache invalidation overhead. Feature #1502.

Fix regular expression search for "\<" matching beginning of search when not beginning of word and for "\>" not matching line end. Bug #2157.

Fix regular expression search failure when search for "\<" followed by search for "\>". Bug #2413.

Fix regular expression assertion (^, $, \b. \B) failures when using SCFIND_CXX11REGEX. Bug #2405.

Fix regular expression bug in reverse direction where shortened match returned. Bug #2405.

Avoid character fragments in regular expression search results. Bug #2405.

With a document that does not have the SC_DOCUMENTOPTION_TEXT_LARGE option set, allocating more than 2G (calling SCI_ALLOCATE or similar) will now fail with SC_STATUS_FAILURE.

Protect SCI_REPLACETARGET, SCI_REPLACETARGETMINIMAL, and SCI_REPLACETARGETRE from application changing target in notification handlers. Bug #2289.