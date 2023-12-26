Software-update: SciTE 5.4.1

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.4.1 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.4.1
  • Add IDocumentEditable interface to allow efficient interaction with document objects which may not be visible in a Scintilla instance. This feature is provisonal and may change before being declared stable. For better type-safety, the ScintillaCall C++ API uses IDocumentEditable* where void* was used before which may require changes to client code that uses document pointer APIs DocPointer, SetDocPointer, CreateDocument, AddRefDocument, and ReleaseDocument.
  • Ctrl-click on a selection deselects it in multiple selection mode.
  • Add SCI_SELECTIONFROMPOINT for modifying multiple selections.
  • Add SCI_SETMOVEEXTENDSSELECTION and SCI_CHANGESELECTIONMODE to simplify selection mode manipulation.
  • Improve performance of global replace by reducing cache invalidation overhead. Feature #1502.
  • Fix regular expression search for "\<" matching beginning of search when not beginning of word and for "\>" not matching line end. Bug #2157.
  • Fix regular expression search failure when search for "\<" followed by search for "\>". Bug #2413.
  • Fix regular expression assertion (^, $, \b. \B) failures when using SCFIND_CXX11REGEX. Bug #2405.
  • Fix regular expression bug in reverse direction where shortened match returned. Bug #2405.
  • Avoid character fragments in regular expression search results. Bug #2405.
  • With a document that does not have the SC_DOCUMENTOPTION_TEXT_LARGE option set, allocating more than 2G (calling SCI_ALLOCATE or similar) will now fail with SC_STATUS_FAILURE.
  • Protect SCI_REPLACETARGET, SCI_REPLACETARGETMINIMAL, and SCI_REPLACETARGETRE from application changing target in notification handlers. Bug #2289.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Scintilla
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-12-2023 19:05 2

26-12-2023 • 19:05

2

Bron: Scintilla

Update-historie

28-03 SciTE 5.6.1 0
26-02 SciTE 5.6.0 0
11-'25 SciTE 5.5.8 0
06-'25 SciTE 5.5.7 0
04-'25 SciTE 5.5.6 0
02-'25 SciTE 5.5.5 0
12-'24 SciTE 5.5.4 1
10-'24 SciTE 5.5.3 0
08-'24 SciTE 5.5.2 0
07-'24 SciTE 5.5.1 1
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12_0_13 27 december 2023 09:05
Ik verbaas me al 10 jaar over dat ze niet een monospaced font als default hebben.
scholtnp @12_0_1327 december 2023 09:24
Inderdaad. Het zou me niet verbazen als het merendeel van de Projects using Scintilla dat juist wel doet, dus dan beschouw ik het maar als een soort featuredemonstratie: Kijk dit kan ook! (maar of het zinvol is moet je zelf maar beoordelen).

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