Versie 8.5.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Notepad++ v8.5.8 bug-fixes and new features:
This release of Notepad++ has fixed two old saving issues and has made the application restorable after restarting Windows 10 / 11 due to OS update. Additionally, there are several other fixes and enhancements included in this release.
- Fix “Clear Read-Only Flag” command not working immediately regression. (Fix #14138)
- Fix saving files losing Alternate Data Stream issue. (Fix #1498, #8451, #8013)
- Fix data loss issue due to no room on disk for saving. (Fix #5664, #14089)
- Add Win10/Win11 Restart-application feature. (Fix #9722, #11721, #11934)
- Fix user created session being modified behaviour on exit. (Implement part 1, part 2, part 3)
- Improve document list display performance. (Fix #13479, #12632)
- Update Scintilla to v5.3.7 & Lexilla to v5.2.7. (Fix #13991, #14062)
- fix unwanted Afrikaans installer language issue. (Fix #3844, #7574)
- Fix a crash issue while reading settings from cloud. (Fix #14131)
- Fix security issue CVE-2022-31901. (Fix #13520)
- Enhance non-saved search text’s persistence in Find dialog combobox while pressing arrow key. (Fix #14174)
- Make auto-checking of Find InSelection configurable (resizable & can be disabled). (Fix #14108, #13677, #12639)
- Perl enhancement: Update Stylers & the keywords for Perl v5.38. (Fix #14192)
- Fix “Single Line Uncomment” uncommenting an extra line issue. (Fix #12829)
- Fix “Next Bookmark” command not resetting current column issue. (Fix #14137)
- Allow menu command Window->Windows to be assigned a shortcut. (Fix #14179)
- Fix wrong categories in Shortcuts Mapper. (Fix #13285)