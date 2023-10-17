Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 545.84 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer versie 1.5 van RTX video super resolution aan en verbeteringen voor de spellen Naraka: Bladepoint, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 en Stable Diffusion. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver introduces TensorRT acceleration for Stable Diffusion to increase performance by up to 2x.

Introduces support for RTX Video Super Resolution v1.5.

Some monitors may display random black screen flicker when in Display Stream Compression mode [4034096]

Monitor colors are incorrect after coming back from display sleep [3420257]