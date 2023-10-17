Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 545.84 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 545.84 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer versie 1.5 van RTX video super resolution aan en verbeteringen voor de spellen Naraka: Bladepoint, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 en Stable Diffusion. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver introduces TensorRT acceleration for Stable Diffusion to increase performance by up to 2x.

Gaming Technology
  • Introduces support for RTX Video Super Resolution v1.5.
Fixed General Bugs
  • Some monitors may display random black screen flicker when in Display Stream Compression mode [4034096]
  • Monitor colors are incorrect after coming back from display sleep [3420257]
Open Issues
  • RN-08399-545.84_ v01 | 13Release 545 Driver for Windows, Version 545.84
  • [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]
  • A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows. [4251314]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 545.84 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 17-10-2023 20:24
8 • submitter: shaswin

17-10-2023 • 20:24

8

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

01-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.28 WHQL 12
18-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL 29
19-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL 19
06-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 WHQL 21
28-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60 WHQL 35
22-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 WHQL 24
14-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL 10
31-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL 33
06-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.36 WHQL 27
12-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.14 WHQL 16
Reacties (8)

alexbl69 17 oktober 2023 21:02
Elke 2 weken een nieuwe driver, kan me niet voorstellen dat dat efficiënt is. Het kost toch flink wat ontwikkelcapaciteit om elke 2 weken een driver te publiceren die grondig genoeg getest is om op de wereld los te laten?

Is het niet veel efficiënter om elke 1 maand, of desnoods elke 2 maand een nieuwe driver uit te brengen? Ben ook wel benieuwd hoeveel procent van de gebruikers elke keer update.
MrJoery @alexbl6917 oktober 2023 21:08
Niemand verplicht je om te updaten... veel gamers willen graag de nieuwste games spelen, en daarvoor zijn fixes nodig in de driver.
StGermain 18 oktober 2023 00:03
Vorige drivers veroorzaakten complete systeem lockups bij mij tijdens het spelen van Division 2. Oudere teruggezet en probleem was opgelost.
anzaya @StGermain18 oktober 2023 06:00
Geen probleem gehad met Division 2 hier.
henk717 17 oktober 2023 23:01
Het staat hier niet, maar volgens iemand in mijn AI discord heeft deze driver het probleem opgelost dat de drivers te snel naar het systeem geheugen cachen waardoor je in de praktijk minder VRAM had zonder sterk terug te vallen in performance.

Mocht je bij een oudere driver blijven steken om VRAM redenen kan het dus weer waard zijn om te updaten.

Het nieuwe gedrag waarbij de driver terug kan vallen op systeemgeheugen blijft aanwezig maar is nu volgens hem goed afgesteld zodat dit enkel gebeurd in situaties waar voorheen de applicatie zou crashen.
Milan1NL @henk71718 oktober 2023 11:13
Kan ik ook die AI discord krijgen? Handig dit. 👍🏼
henk717 @Milan1NL18 oktober 2023 18:05
Gaat in dit geval om de discord voor KoboldAI, en tool voor text generatie. Ik moet Koboldcpp een keer aanmelden voor de tweakers downloads zodat mensen hier ook bekender raken met het programma. Onze community gebruikt het voornamelijk voor chat personage's, verhalen schrijven en text adventures en het is daarmee leuk speelgoed.
ODF 18 oktober 2023 23:17
Omdat het van de 53* naar de 54* driver versie ging maar eens een schone installatie gedaan, eerst met DDU alles verwijdert van de 53* versie en daarna versie 545.84 geïnstalleerd.
Nu opeens lopen al mijn games vast met de mededeling dat de GPU verwijdert is, lang geleden dat ik deze bug tegengekomen ben. Morgen maar weer een 53* versie installeren.

