Nvidia Geforce logo Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.83 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de RTX 5070 Ti en bevat verder verbeteringen voor de spellen Half-Life 2 RTX. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastereden Control.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including the Half-Life 2 RTX Demo and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Further support for titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and the enhanced update for Control. In addition, this driver supports inZOI which features the first integration of NVIDIA ACE technology.

Gaming Technology

  • Adds support for GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti notebooks
Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • N/A
Fixed General Bugs
  • [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
  • [GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]
  • Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]
  • PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]
  • [VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]
  • [Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]

Versienummer 572.83 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
WiXX 19 maart 2025 10:46
De belangrijkste vraag, hebben ze eindelijk de crash in Fortnite opgelost als je met alle toeters en bellen speelt?

Alleen versie 561 of ervoor zorgt niet voor crashes.
BeachPatroller @WiXX19 maart 2025 11:26
Ik ben het hier helemaal mee eens, ik heb ook last van fortnite crashes op een amd 7950x3d 64gb ram en nvme 4tb met geforce 4090 (Gigabyte). Het is zeer vreemd dat nVidia hier niet met een oplossing kom, ik deel je ervaringen met versie 561 als enige stabiele. Ook vind ik het raar dat bijv. GTA5 af en toe stottert op zo een high end pc, mijn steamdeck draait gemiddeld soepeler GTA5 dan mijn game rig. Uit nieuwsgierigheid, heb je dit gemeld aan nVidia? Ik kon er alleen iets vaags over vinden op een Reddit forum.
Wellicht is dit alleen icm amd cpu: zie https://www.reddit.com/r/...past_few_weeks/?rdt=39981

[Reactie gewijzigd door BeachPatroller op 19 maart 2025 11:45]

TheDeeGee @WiXX19 maart 2025 11:30
566.45 hier, geen crashes.
Sleurhutje @WiXX19 maart 2025 12:04
Bij mij was dit de oplossing.

https://www.epicgames.com...re-ray-tracing-a000092489
Mits_CooKieHH @WiXX19 maart 2025 13:25
Ik crash zelfs zonder alle toeters en bellen wordt er helemaal gek van. Het probleem bestaat ook echt al dik een half jaar.
Zteve @WiXX19 maart 2025 22:55
Nou, nee hoor. Vanavond bij wijze van proef maar weer eens geupgrade (want, nu zal het wel opgelost zijn toch)
Kon welgeteld één potje spelen waarin ik al weer een crash naar desktop had.
Nu weet op 561.09, en geen issues.
Nvidia, of epic maakt het geen reet uit en laat het gewoon voortbestaan...
WiXX @Zteve20 maart 2025 07:46
Thanks voor het testen
nzall 19 maart 2025 12:38
Ik hoop dat hiermee EINDELIJK alle zwarte schermen zijn opgelost. Ze hebben er uiteindelijk 5 updates voor moeten uitbrengen, dus het begint ondertussen danig te vervelen...
Zorian @nzall19 maart 2025 16:56
Helaas niet, even geprobeerd en de bug is nog steeds aanwezig.
MrJoery @Zorian19 maart 2025 20:46
Idem hier, maar met een 3080. Driver 572.16 van eind januari draait hier stabiel, maar alles wat later is uitgekomen geeft veel problemen met zwarte schermen en de fans die maximaal draaien.
Zorian @MrJoery19 maart 2025 21:18
Versie 572.42 hier, alles wat erna is gekomen gaf hier zwarte schermen op mijn 4090.
Een paar vrij recent uitgebrachte spellen lopen nu wel te mekkeren dat de driver "te oud" is maar ze werken wel gewoon. Blijf lekker op deze versie tot ik zeker weet dat het opgelost is, ze hebben in een voorgaande release al beweert dat het opgelost was, alleen was dat niet zo en zaten er zelfs gratis random BSOD's bij.
SgtElPotato 19 maart 2025 10:57
[GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
Fijn dat deze is opgelost. Want ook na het opnieuw toepassen van de OC nadat deze bug optrad ging dat niet altijd goed. Mijn 5080 bleef hangen op 2800mhz tijdens de bug, terwijl met een OC deze naar 3250/3300 zou moeten gaan.

Maar eens testen vanavond!
Evo94 19 maart 2025 13:59
Deze versie (572.83) veroorzaakt bij mijn PC een zwart scherm als de PC wakker wordt van slaapstand of bij opstarten. Ik zie dan alleen nog maar een 'loading' cursor, de rest blijft zwart (i.p.v. een lockscreen). Heb een rollback gedaan via system restore point (terug naar 572.60, wat prima werkt). Nog een keer geprobeerd te upgraden en probleem keert terug.

Ik sla deze versie over.

Windows 11 24H2, RTX 5090.
star-saber 19 maart 2025 19:42
Bij mij gaat updaten via de app sinds februari altijd fout. altijd een zwart scherm. na lange tijd een reboot en alles is sloom.

Wat wel werkt is installer downloaden bij Nvidia zelf en die installeren. dat werkt tot nu toe altijd goed hierzo
plofkip @star-saber20 maart 2025 14:51
Dit ervaarde ik gisteren ook inderdaad.
Demonslayer @star-saber20 maart 2025 17:01
2 schermen toevallig?
star-saber @Demonslayer20 maart 2025 19:07
nope
joey82 @Demonslayer2 april 2025 14:34
Is dit het probleem dan?
Demonslayer @joey823 april 2025 09:39
Bij mij was dat wel een probleem. Maar nu met de laatste nieuwe driver niet meer.

