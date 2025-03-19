Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.83 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de RTX 5070 Ti en bevat verder verbeteringen voor de spellen Half-Life 2 RTX. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastereden Control.

This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including the Half-Life 2 RTX Demo and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Further support for titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and the enhanced update for Control. In addition, this driver supports inZOI which features the first integration of NVIDIA ACE technology.

Gaming Technology

Adds support for GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti notebooks

