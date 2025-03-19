Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.83 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de RTX 5070 Ti en bevat verder verbeteringen voor de spellen Half-Life 2 RTX. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastereden Control.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including the Half-Life 2 RTX Demo and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Further support for titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Assassin's Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and the enhanced update for Control. In addition, this driver supports inZOI which features the first integration of NVIDIA ACE technology.
Gaming Technology
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Adds support for GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti notebooks
Fixed General Bugs
- N/A
- [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
- [GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]
- Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]
- PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]
- [VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]
- [Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]