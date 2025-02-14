Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.42 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Wuthering Waves en Civilization VII, en er zijn enkele problemen verholpen.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Avowed and Wuthering Waves. In addition, this driver supports the launch of Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

[Valorant] Game may crash when starting game [4951583]

[Final Fantasy XVI] PC may freeze when exiting game [5083532]

[Delta Force] Some PC configurations may experience performance regression when Resizable BAR is enabled [5083758]