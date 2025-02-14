Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 572.42 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Wuthering Waves en Civilization VII, en er zijn enkele problemen verholpen.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Avowed and Wuthering Waves. In addition, this driver supports the launch of Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • [Valorant] Game may crash when starting game [4951583]
  • [Final Fantasy XVI] PC may freeze when exiting game [5083532]
  • [Delta Force] Some PC configurations may experience performance regression when Resizable BAR is enabled [5083758]
Fixed General Bugs
  • [3DMark DXR Feature Test] Unusually low score for Blackwell GPUs [5062329]
  • Resolved a compatibility issue caused by version mismatches between current and updated dynamic link library files. [5081921]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 572.42 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-02-2025 • 15:00

Bron: nVidia

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Reacties (10)

Childofbodom 14 februari 2025 15:26
Crashen alle DLSS4 Framegen games nogsteeds met deze driver? Zie helaas geen fix in de releasenotes. :'(
VortexSB @Childofbodom14 februari 2025 15:42
Was bij mij opgelost met een complete verse driver installatie (met DDU). Volgens mij een combinatie van oude shaders met iets anders in de drivers.
Vinny_93 @Childofbodom14 februari 2025 16:01
Bij mij crasht Jedi: Survivor nu steeds met de 'oude' frame gen op een 4070. Ik heb zo'n vermoeden dat het een combinatie is van implementatie in het spel en de grilligheid van de driver icm de jonge Tensor tech
KetoRay @Childofbodom14 februari 2025 16:50
Heb dit alleen bij Spider-Man 2 en een enkele keer gehad bij Cyberpunk 2077. Anders games nog niet.
Demonslayer 14 februari 2025 16:10
Werkt goed hier met een RTX 4090, 7800x3D 32gb memory windows 11. Ik gebruik voor meerdere games DLSS 4 en DLAA via de drivers en dat werkt goed. Voor metro Exodus forceer ik DLSS 4 en daaronder inde drivers DLAA. In game moet DLSS wel aan staan anders werkt het niet.

In stalker 2 forceer ik ook DLSS 4 via de drivers en dat werkt perfect. DLAA kan ik niet forceren via de drivers. In game moet wederom DLSS aan staan anders werkt DLSS 4 niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Demonslayer op 14 februari 2025 17:35]

Eef1992 @Demonslayer14 februari 2025 16:27
Bij mij zijn de velden in de nvidia app om dlss 4 te gebruiken nog allemaal grijs in het menu, en dus niet beschikbaar. Heb de drivers en de nvidia app al opnieuw geïnstalleerd, tot nu toe zonder resultaat.
Demonslayer @Eef199214 februari 2025 17:34
Bij games met DLSS ondersteuning?
Eef1992 @Demonslayer16 februari 2025 12:25
Ja! Het werkt met dlss swapper wel overigens, maar vraag me dan wel af waarom het niet werkt..
thierry1983 14 februari 2025 15:21
Moet je nou nog steeds handmatig DLSS 4 aanzetten?
Of is dat nu de standaard die geïmplementeerd is?
chim0 15 februari 2025 00:14
Van een andere site heb ik nog meer releasenotes:

Change Info:
Game Ready
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLSS 4
Avowed
Wuthering Waves DLSS Frame Generation
Civilization VII
G-SYNC Monitor support
AOC 27G4H
AOC 25G4SXU
AOC AG275QZM
AOC Q24G4
Philips 27M2N5500L
NVIDIA App optimal settings
Avowed
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Sid Meier's Civilization VII
Fixed Gaming Bugs
[Valorant] Game may crash when starting game [4951583]
[Final Fantasy XVI] PC may freeze when exiting game [5083532]
[Delta Force] Some PC configurations may experience performance regression when Resizable BAR is enabled [5083758]
Fixed General Bugs
[3DMark DXR Feature Test] Unusually low score for Blackwell GPUs [5062329]
Resolved a compatibility issue caused by version mismatches between current and updated dynamic link library files. [5081921]
Known Issues
Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]
[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

