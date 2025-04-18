Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL

Nvidia Geforce logo Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 576.02 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de RTX 5060 Ti en bevat verder verbeteringen voor de spellen Black Myth: Wukong en No More Room in Hell 2. Daarnaast zijn er een groot aantal problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Black Myth: Wukong and No More Room in Hell 2.

Gaming Technology
  • Adds support for GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • [Fortnite] random crashes during gameplay [5171520]
  • [The First Berserker: Khazan] DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED Crash [5195216]
  • [Star Wars Outlaws] Application will freeze after leaving the game idle for 5+ minutes [5191099]
  • Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS Frame Generation + GSYNC [5144337]
  • [Monster Hunter Wilds] Crash after accepting quest with DLSS-FG Enabled [5087795]
  • [InZOI] Game crashes with error "GPU crashed or D3D Device Removed" [5154864]
  • [Overwatch 2] Stutter when using VSYNC [5171856]
  • [Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Increased aliasing when using TSR [5125662]
  • [Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga] Crashing when using Smooth Motion [5209772]
  • [The Last of Us Part 1] Crash when using Smooth Motion [5208799]
  • Dithering/banding in some games on RTX 50-series GPUs [5121715]
  • [Control] Flickering corruption in multiple areas [5118876]
  • Stutter when using VSYNC [5202703][5202474]
  • VSYNC in NVCP + frame generation causes issues in DLSS 4 games [5124816]
  • [UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection] Artifacts on screen when collecting treasures [5158954]
Fixed General Bugs
  • Stability issues when using Windows 11 24H2 [5160948] RN-08399-576.02_ v01 | 15Release 575 Driver for Windows, Version 576.02
  • Bugcheck w/ PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA (50) when playing games with DLSS 4 multi-frame generation [5144337]
  • [RTX 50 series] GPUs crashes with black screen/underflow [5160845]
  • [RTX 50 series] Random Black Screen issues [5090505]
  • General system stability issues [4921925]
  • [RTX 50 series] System hard hang with 572.16 driver loaded [5107271]
  • Compute Shader related tests are failing due to "error" [4894179]
  • [HWBU][DT GB202/203][LG 27GN950 Specific]: Display blacked out when applying 120Hz refresh rate [5044229]
  • PC display will not wake after extended sleep time [5131052]
  • Two DP output of the RTX5090 will blue screen when trying to watch protected videos [5167145]
  • Black screen issue when testing 3D mark with driver 572.02 and 572.16 [5095825]
  • Primary Blank display showing blank after hot plug the display in daisy chain [4978206]
  • Display shows blank screen on setting RR 165/200Hz when daisy chain is enabled. [5049227]
  • Second display showing blank when we apply higher RR for second display when displays connected in daisy chain [4956573]
  • Primary monitor (AOROUS FO32U2P) goes blank when we HPD/power cycle second display in Daisy chain. [5075448]
  • GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen when playing graphically demanding games [5098914]
  • RTX 50 series displays blank screens on LG 5k2k 45GX950A-B when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode w/ HDR [5192671]
  • Black screen on installing drivers and booting into Windows [5153642]
  • DP2.1 - UHBR10/13.5 link rates are unstable on LGE 27GX790A-B [5080789]
  • Multiple users reporting black screen issue when disable the "FCH Spread Spectrum" settings [5204493]
  • [RTX 50 series] Slightly higher DPC latency may be observed on some system configuration [5168553]
  • [RTX 50 series] Varjo Aero VR headset may fail to establish connection [5117518]
    Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]
  • [RTX 50 series] Display may show black screen when selecting DLDSR resolution [5144768]
  • [Octanebench] Performance regression [3523803]
  • [DaVinci Resolve] UI overlay in Fusion page is not displayed correctly [4974721]
Open Issues
  • [GeForce RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen [5204385]
  • [RTX 50 series] Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled [5076545]
  • [RTX 50 series] Red Dead Redemption 2 crashes shortly after starting a game in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode [5137042]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 576.02 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2025 07:30
29 • submitter: shaswin

18-04-2025 • 07:30

29

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

29-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.88 WHQL 7
09-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.74 WHQL 23
17-06 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.62 WHQL 34
27-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.47 WHQL 37
14-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.49 WHQL 9
28-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.36 WHQL 14
17-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.21 WHQL 9
24-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 WHQL 27
10-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 WHQL 13
05-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.76 hotfix 11
Meer historie

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Reacties (29)

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CriticalHit_NL
18 april 2025 07:48
Deze driver werkt hier op de Astral RTX 5090 OC prima tot dusver, geen rare dingen. Maar ik moet zeggen dat 572.83 hier ook al prima draaide en geen zwarte schermen meer had vertoond anders dan zelf veroorzaakt door undervolt curves.

Wat ik niet in de release notes kon terug vinden maar wat ook gefixed lijkt te zijn is de DXGI crash in Shadow of the Tomb Raider met Raytracing ingeschakeld, dat was in dat hoofddorp erg makkelijk te reproduceren door even de camera flink heen en weer te schudden, dus dat is mooi meegenomen.

Verder meldden er verscheidende mensen dat er wat performance verbeteringen in zouden zitten, met name geeft men dit aan omtrent 3DMark Steel Nomad. Heb de benchmark eens opnieuw gedraaid maar wel met een undervolt curve van 3232Mhz +393 op 1.000mV en dat leverde op dat moment een 67e plek op in de ranglijst.Met een andere undervolt curve iets lager, 0.975mV 3100Mhz +363:En een ouder resultaat met de fabrieksoverklok op de 572.24 Hotfix drivers:Ben benieuwd of anderen ook daadwerkelijk verbeteringen zien in games.

Update: Toch nog even een waarschuwing omtrent deze drivers.
Vanmorgen is het systeem ontwaakt, en kom er nu achter dat de temperatuur in MSI AB op 26°C vast stond.
De boostclock werd in games i.v.m. de undervolt curve op 3232Mhz ook vrijwel altijd boven 3200Mhz getoond.

Omdat de temperatuur in MSI-AB verkeerd stond, werd dus ook het fan-profiel beïnvloed waardoor de GPU niet koelt zoals verwacht.
In GPU-Z stond de boost-clock ook verkeerd gerapporteerd, wat ook al erg vreemd is, maar de temperatuur klopte daar wel.

Na verder te kijken blijkt de overlay van Nvidia App wel de juiste boost-clocks & temperatuur te tonen.
Dit lijkt vrijwel zeker specifiek met deze driver-versie te maken te hebben en het ontwaken vanuit slaapstand.

Wees hierop alert dat je niet de videokaart onbedoeld aan de kook zet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 18 april 2025 09:14]

joey82 @CriticalHit_NL19 april 2025 00:34
als basic pc gebruiker viel het mij op dat na de update de temperatuur onder the last of us 2 op 25 graden bleef staan

is dit een bug?

en hoe los ik dit op?

als ik terug ga naar de vorige driver lost dit het probleem dan op?

is terug gaan naar de vorige driver moeilijk?


edit:

via google de vorige driver geinstalleerd en nu lijkt de gpu weer goed te koelen

[Reactie gewijzigd door joey82 op 19 april 2025 01:05]

CriticalHit_NL
@joey8219 april 2025 02:13
Je moet dan je PC volledig opnieuw opstarten om het op te lossen of wellicht dat het 'resetten' van de video adapter binnen Windows ook tot de mogelijkheid behoort. Windows Toets + Ctrl + Shift + B zou dit misschien kunnen bewerkstelligen maar dat heb ik niet getest, en anders wellicht via devmanview van Nirsoft maar dat is wat technischer.
joey82 @CriticalHit_NL19 april 2025 11:53
Na de driver van maar via de site van nvidia te hebben geinstalleerd, uit nieuwsgierigheid via de nvidia app de nieuwe geinstalleerd en het lijkt weer ye koelen zoals het hoort,

Maakt trouwens uit als je de ene keer via de site update en de andere keer via de app? 🙂
CriticalHit_NL
@joey8219 april 2025 15:15
Nee, dat zijn in essentie dezelfde driverbestanden.
Het enige wat soms mis kan gaan is upgraden zonder schone installatie waardoor er eventuele bugs ontstaan die je anders niet zou ervaren maar normaliter is dat niet zo'n probleem meer.
jimh307 @CriticalHit_NL20 april 2025 19:02
Normaal ben ik niet zo van de GPU drivers updaten, maar deze belooft veel. Nu had ik geen last van black screens, maar ik denk dat dit een memorabel moment is om bij te werken. In de backlog stonden een paar belangrijke dingen die het geheel stabieler moet maken. Ik installeer enkel en alleen de driver en niet de bijbehorende app want in game kun je al van alles instellen.

Fact: ik weet nog van vroeger de catalyst driver updates van zo'n 20 MB in omvang en deze loopt tegen de 900 MB aan, maar ik heb hem sneller binnen dan vroeger via inbellen en de installatie duurt ook niet lang _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door jimh307 op 20 april 2025 19:03]

joey82 @CriticalHit_NL30 april 2025 11:47
Ik heb vorige week de vorige driver geinstalleerd,

Moet je dan nog steeds de hotfix van nvidia worden geinstalleerd of is dat dan niet meer nodig?
CriticalHit_NL
@joey8230 april 2025 12:55
Bij 572.83 en eerder speelt dit probleem niet, en als je daarmee andere problemen ervaart zou ik aanraden een van de recentere hotfixes te installeren die ook dit probleem oplossen:
joey82 @CriticalHit_NL30 april 2025 13:58
Heb vandaag 576.15 geinstalleerd, dit fixt de temperatuur issues toch ook al?

Vanwaar dan de 576,26?

Sorry, ben hier niet zo bekend mee 🙂
CriticalHit_NL
@joey8230 april 2025 15:40
Dat klopt, 576.26 lost enkel wat extra andere problemen op maar als je daar geen last van hebt dan is er niks aan de hand.
joey82 @CriticalHit_NL30 april 2025 15:49
Thank you :)
Mitchell4you. 18 april 2025 16:33
Its not looking good.. win central/regedit/nv forum/steam forum
people are mad.. :)

grote waarschuwing : temp in appz blijven steken..
aka dus fan control software ziet 29 graden = fan speed low.. terwijl je gpu 100 graden is

ik blijf wel op de oude drivers.. voor nu
Demonslayer 18 april 2025 07:46
Downloaden waard, verbeterd de speel ervaring enorm in TLOU 2 en Stalker 2 met FG. Ik dacht altijd dat het smooth was maar nu is het gewoon echt smooth. Kan natuurlijk ook aan de instellingen liggen want ik gebruik altijd Vsync met G-sync compatible, HDR aan. En als ik de bug list mag geloven zijn er zeker meer dan 20 bugs opgelost maar dat geldt vooral voor de RTX 5000 series.
PdeBie @Demonslayer18 april 2025 08:08
Vsync met G-sync? Dat strookt toch niet met elkaar???

Vsync past het spel aan het scherm aan en Gsync andersom.
WiXX @PdeBie18 april 2025 08:58
Als je geen tearing wilt dan zul je het toch moeten doen.
PdeBie @WiXX18 april 2025 09:25
Ik snap dat Gsync en Vsync er zijn om tearing te voorkomen, maar het zijn twee hele andere technieken die iets anders doen.

Vsync past de game output aan, aan de monitor verversingssnelheid. Gsync past de monitorverversingssnelheid aan, aan de game.
WiXX @PdeBie18 april 2025 09:43
Ik quote op jouw vraag:

Because, with G-SYNC enabled, each performs a role the other cannot:

Enabling the V-SYNC option is recommended to 100% prevent tearing in both the very upper (frametime variances) and very lower (frametime spikes) G-SYNC range. However, unlike framerate limiters, enabling the V-SYNC option will not keep the framerate within the G-SYNC range at all time.
Setting a minimum -3 FPS limit below the max refresh rate is recommended to keep the framerate within the G-SYNC range at all times, preventing double buffer V-SYNC behavior (and adjoining input lag) with G-SYNC + V-SYNC “On,” or screen-wide tearing (and complete disengagement of G-SYNC) with G-SYNC + V-SYNC “Off” whenever the framerate reaches or exceeds the max refresh rate. However, unlike the V-SYNC option, framerate limiters will not prevent tearing.

Dus wat je wilt doen voor geen tearing. Gsync aan, Vsync aan, Max framerate op -3 frames van je totale aantal HZ van de monitor. Ik heb een 120 hz scherm dus dan stel ik die in op 117.
kevz @WiXX18 april 2025 17:31
Naar mijn mening is het beste om dit per game te onderzoeken. Ik draai nog steeds alles met Gsync aan en een framerate cap onder de refreshrate van de monitor, maar Vsync laat ik over het algemeen met rust. Als het echt niet anders kan zet ik het aan maar in mijn ervaring is Vsync sinds de komst van Gsync eigenlijk niet nodig geweest. Maar again, your mileage may vary, probeer het en voel het aan :)

edit; Ik gebruik ook nog steeds RTSS om het hele systeem een framerate cap te geven, en per game een lagere setting wanneer nodig. Veel mensen geven aan dat RTSS niet meer nodig is en je dat beter via je graka drivers kan regelen... But if it aint broke, dont fix it.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kevz op 18 april 2025 17:34]

Help!!!!
@PdeBie18 april 2025 08:28
Fwiw zie: https://blurbusters.com/g...ag-tests-and-settings/14/
knightofn1 18 april 2025 08:07
hoe is de ervaring voor de 3000 en 4000 series met deze driver ? ik ben maar gerevert naar de 566.36 drivers van vorig jaar omdat de stabiliteit niet bepaald beter werd met mijn 3080ti.
Demonslayer @knightofn118 april 2025 08:57
Ik heb zelf een 4000 serie. Het is het proberen waard en je kan altijd nog terug naar driver versie 566.36.
salient @Demonslayer18 april 2025 22:45
Ik ga deze ook maar weer eens proberen. Ben ook al die tijd blijven hangen op 566.36 vanwege raar geflikker op mijn monitor aan de bovenrand met nieuwere drivers.
Misschien dat ze het nu een keer voor elkaar hebben......

Update 20-4: Helaas, zelfde probleem als met voorgaande drivers. Weer terug naar 566.36 dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door salient op 20 april 2025 12:58]

NielsTn @knightofn119 april 2025 11:29
Met de 4080S had ik na installatie diverse vastlopers van Windows 11. Ben terug gegaan naar de release van maart jl.
CriticalHit_NL
21 april 2025 22:31
Zeer belangrijk voor de RTX-serie videokaart gebruikers, er is een Hotfix driver versie 576.15 uitgekomen die de problemem met de temperatuur sensor en verkeerde kloksnelheden moet oplossen:

https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5650
This hotfix addresses the following:

[RTX 50 series] Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02 [5231537]
Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode [5232345]
GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep [5231307]
[RTX 50 series] Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02 [5230492]
[GeForce RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen [5204385]
[RTX 50 series] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays [5152246]
[RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02 [5232414]
Als je op de 576.02 WHQL driver zit upgrade dus per direct!
Von Henkel @CriticalHit_NL22 april 2025 13:35
Aan die update zou ik me niet durven te wagen, en het is nog steeds Beta.
De website zelf komt nog steeds met de slechte driver.
E.e.a vind je ook hier YouTube: I think NVIDIA is doing this on purpose now... New driver issues. BE...

Het meest veilige is om een oudere driver te instaleren.
Zoals de 572.83
CriticalHit_NL
@Von Henkel22 april 2025 13:49
Beta/Hotfixes zijn prima drivers, ze hebben enkel geen WHQL certificering vanuit Microsoft, maar zoals je bij deze officiële driver al ziet maakt het uiteindelijk weinig uit.

Dus pak de drivers waar je zelf de minste bugs mee ervaart.
rrveldhuijzen @Von Henkel26 april 2025 12:35
Als je een 5060 ti hebt moet je wel, aangezien deze kaart pas vanaf 576.02 ondersteund wordt.
pcrepairworld 22 april 2025 13:45
Deze driver zorgt er wel voor zoals ook in de bugfixes staat dat Fortnite op DX12 met raytracing en dergelijke eindelijk niet meer crasht, dus dat is wel nice!

EDIT: 4080 Super hier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pcrepairworld op 22 april 2025 13:46]

joey82 30 april 2025 13:55
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door joey82 op 30 april 2025 13:58]


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