Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.7 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, FTP-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes General stability and polish improvements. Appearance Dark mode: Fixed contrast for border lines used for Table Compare grid and "current line" in various views. File Views Fixed comparison thumbnail leaving column of garbage pixels on the right side. Folder Compare Fixed crash when sorting large directories.

Windows: Fixed some Windows 11 network shares being detected as Samba. Picture Compare Windows: Fixed Full Screen (F11) positioning incorrectly. Third Party Libraries Windows: Updated FlexCel to v7.24.0. Windows Explorer Context Menu Extension Fixed shell extension menu icons being too large when shown from a DPI-unaware application running on a high DPI display.

Fixed shell extension menu icons misaligning with other shell extensions when showing a folder's context menu on Windows 7 under the Classic theme.

Fixed shell extension "Merge" menu items staying visible if they're turned on and then BC is registered using a Standard edition license.

Fixed shell extension installation when powershell.exe isn't in the system %PATH%.

Reduced file sizes for the shell extension DLLs back down to what they were in 5.0.2. Crashes Windows: Fixed "Tools > Options > Tweaks" crash when scrolling using the mouse wheel on Windows 7.

Windows: Fixed crashes when opening Excel files with unexpected data.