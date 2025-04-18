Wine heeft een update uitgebracht voor de in januari 2024 verschenen versie 9.0. Wine is een opensource implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. Wine houdt een database bij met hoe goed of slecht applicaties onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van enkele aanpassingen. In deze uitgave zijn 74 problemen verholpen:

What's new in this release: Various bug fixes. Bugs fixed in 9.0.1 (total 74): #25207 SHFileOperation does not create new directory on FO_MOVE

#33050 FDM (Free Download Manager) crashes with page fault when any remote FTP directory opened

#44863 Performance regression in Prince of Persia 3D

#46070 Basemark Web 3.0 Desktop Launcher crashes

#46074 Visio 2013 crashes with unimplemented function msvcr100.dll.??0_ReaderWriterLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ

#48110 Multiple .NET 4.x applications need TaskService::ConnectedUser property (Toad for MySQL Freeware 7.x, Microsoft Toolkit from MS Office 2013)

#49089 nProtect Anti-Virus/Spyware 4.0 'tkpl2k64.sys' crashes on unimplemented function 'fltmgr.sys.FltBuildDefaultSecurityDescriptor'

#49703 Ghost Recon fails to start

#49877 Minecraft Education Edition shows error during install: Fails to create scheduled task

#51285 The bmpcoreimage test in user32:cursoricon fails on most Windows versions

#51599 cmd.exe incorrectly parses an all-whitespace line followed by a closing parenthesis

#51813 python fatal error redirecting stdout to file

#51957 Program started via HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\App Paths should also be started if extension ".exe" is missing

#52399 SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer: SeCon tool fails with error 5 while trying to create 'C:\windows\Security\SecurityController' (needs '%windir%\security')

#52622 windows-rs 'lib' test crashes on unimplemented function d3dcompiler_47.dll.D3DCreateLinker

#52879 ESET SysInspector 1.4.2.0 crashes on unimplemented function wevtapi.dll.EvtCreateRenderContext

#53934 __unDName fails to demangle a name

#54759 Notepad++: slider of vertical scrollbar is too small for long files

#55000 wineserver crashes below save_all_subkeys after RegUnLoadKey

#55268 user32:cursoricon - LoadImageA() fails in test_monochrome_icon() on Windows 8+

#55282 Flutter SDK can't find "aapt" program (where.exe is a stub)

#55421 Fallout Tactics launcher has graphics glitches

#55619 VOCALOID AI Shared Editor v.6.1.0 crashes with System.Management.ManagementObject object construction

#55724 mfmediaengine:mfmediaengine sometimes gets a threadpool assertion in Wine

#55765 The 32-bit d2d1:d2d1 frequently crashes on the GitLab CI

#55810 Finding Nemo (Steam): window borders gone missing (virtual desktop)

#55876 Acrom Controller Updater broken due to oleaut32 install

#55883 SpeedWave can't draw Window, needs oleaut32.OleLoadPictureFile().

#55897 cpython 3.12.0 crashes due to unimplemented CopyFile2

#55945 KakaoTalk crashes when opening certain profiles after calling GdipDrawImageFX stub

#55997 Dolphin Emulator crashes from 5.0-17264

#56054 Microsoft Safety Scanner crashes on exit on unimplemented function tbs.dll.GetDeviceIDString

#56062 unimplemented function mgmtapi.dll.SnmpMgrOpen

#56078 LibreOffice 7.6.4 crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140_2.dll.__std_smf_hypot3

#56093 msys/pacman: fails with "fixup_mmaps_after_fork: VirtualQueryEx failed"

#56122 LANCommander won't start, prints "error code 0x8007046C" (ERROR_MAPPED_ALIGNMENT)

#56133 explorer.exe: Font leak when painting

#56135 Dictionnaire Hachette Multimédia Encyclopédique 98 crashes on start

#56139 scrrun: Dictionary does not allow storing at key Undefined

#56168 dbghelp hits assertion in stabs_pts_read_type_def

#56174 Forza Horizon 4 crashes with concrt140.dll.?_Confirm_cancel@_Cancellation_beacon@details@Concurrency@@QEAA_NXZ

#56195 Device name inconsistent casing between GetRawInputDeviceInfo and PnP

#56223 winedbg: crashes after loading gecko debug information

#56235 Windows Sysinternals Process Explorer 17.05 crashes showing Threads property page.

#56243 ShowSystray registry key was removed without alternative

#56244 SplashTop RMM client for Atera crashes on unimplemented function shcore.dll.RegisterScaleChangeNotifications

#56256 Windows Sysinternals Process Explorer 17.05 shows incomplete user interface (32-bit).

#56265 Epic Games Launcher 15.21.0 calls unimplemented function cfgmgr32.dll.CM_Get_Device_Interface_PropertyW

#56271 Free Download Manager no longer works after it updated (stuck at 100% CPU, no visible window)

#56309 Across Lite doesn't show the letters properly when typing

#56334 Page fault when querying dinput8_a_EnumDevices

#56357 Zero sized writes using WriteProcessMemory succeed on Windows, but fail on Wine.

#56361 Geovision Parashara's Light (PL9.exe) still crashes in wine

#56367 Tomb Raider 3 GOG crashes at start

#56369 Advanced IP Scanner crashes on unimplemented function netapi32.dll.NetRemoteTOD

#56372 musl based exp2() gives very inaccurate results on i686

#56400 SSPI authentication does not work when connecting to sql server

#56434 WScript.Network does not implement UserName, ComputerName, and UserDomain properties

#56493 PresentationFontCache.exe crashes during .Net 3.51 SP1 installation

#56498 Incorrect substring expansion for magic variables

#56503 CryptStringToBinary doesn't adds CR before pad bytes in some cases

#56554 ON1 photo raw installs but wont run the application

#56579 Setupapi fails to read correct class GUID and name from INF file containing %strkey% tokens

#56582 vb3 combobox regression: single click scrolls twice

#56598 Calling [vararg] method via ITypeLib without arguments via IDispatch fails

#56599 HWMonitor 1.53 needs unimplemented function pdh.dll.PdhConnectMachineA

#56609 vcrun2008 fails to install

#56653 GetLogicalProcessorInformation can be missing Cache information

#56666 BExAnalyzer from SAP 7.30 does not work correctly

#56730 Access violation in riched20.dll when running EditPad

#56755 White textures in EverQuest (Unsupported Conversion in windowscodec/convert.c)

#56763 Firefox 126.0.1 crashes on startup

#56781 srcrrun: Dictionary setting item to object fails

#56871 The 32-bit wpcap program is working abnormally