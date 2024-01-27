Er is met versienummer 9.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.274 titels, wat er acht meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: A number of Input Method improvements.

Improved Diffie-Hellman key support.

Better Dvorak keyboard detection. Bugs fixed in 9.1 (total 42): #17414 user32/dde test crashes if +heap enabled

#25759 Polda 1: after intro picture and animation it shows black window

#35300 Lego Racers crashes when click on configuration commands for Player 1

#36007 oleaut32/vartype tests crash with WINEDEBUG=warn+heap

#42784 Lost Planet dx10 demo black screen after starting new game

#46074 Visio 2013 crashes with unimplemented function msvcr100.dll.??0_ReaderWriterLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ

#46904 SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime: Automation License Manager 'almapp64x.exe' crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?_XGetLastError@std@@YAXXZ

#50297 Blindwrite 7 crashes with a stack overflow

#50475 ENM (Externes Notenmodul / external mark module) crashes on opening

#50893 Wine cannot see home directory (32-bit time_t overflow)

#51285 The bmpcoreimage test in user32:cursoricon fails on most Windows versions

#51471 user32:input receives unexpected WM_SYSTIMER messages in test_SendInput()

#51473 user32:input Some SendInput() set LastError to ERROR_ACCESS_DENIED on cw-rx460 19.11.3

#51474 user32:input SendInput() triggers an unexpected message 0x60 on Windows 10 1709

#51477 user32:input test_Input_blackbox() gets unexpected 00&41(A) keystate changes

#51931 Dead Rising encounters infinite loading when starting a new game (needs WMAudio Decoder DMO)

#52399 SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer: SeCon tool fails with error 5 while trying to create 'C:\windows\Security\SecurityController' (needs '%windir%\security')

#52595 GUIDE 7.0 shows black screen on start

#53516 user32:input failed due to unexpected WM_TIMECHANGE message

#54089 user32:input - test_SendInput() sometimes gets an unexpected 0x738 message on w1064v1709

#54223 Unigine Heaven Benchmark 4.0 Severely Low FPS

#54323 user32:input - test_SendInput() sometimes gets an unexpected 0xc042 message on Windows 7

#54362 BurnInTest calls unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExAllocatePool2

#55000 wineserver crashes below save_all_subkeys after RegUnLoadKey

#55268 user32:cursoricon - LoadImageA() fails in test_monochrome_icon() on Windows 8+

#55467 MAME 0.257: mame.exe -listxml crashes

#55835 putenv clobbers previous getenv

#55883 SpeedWave can't draw Window, needs oleaut32.OleLoadPictureFile().

#55945 KakaoTalk crashes when opening certain profiles after calling GdipDrawImageFX stub

#56054 Microsoft Safety Scanner crashes on exit on unimplemented function tbs.dll.GetDeviceIDString

#56055 AVG Antivirus setup crashes on unimplemented function ADVAPI32.dll.TreeSetNamedSecurityInfoW

#56062 unimplemented function mgmtapi.dll.SnmpMgrOpen

#56078 LibreOffice 7.6.4 crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140_2.dll.__std_smf_hypot3

#56093 msys/pacman: fails with "fixup_mmaps_after_fork: VirtualQueryEx failed"

#56119 Emperor - Rise of the Middle Kingdom: invisible menu buttons

#56135 Dictionnaire Hachette Multimédia Encyclopédique 98 crashes on start

#56168 dbghelp hits assertion in stabs_pts_read_type_def

#56174 Forza Horizon 4 crashes with concrt140.dll.?_Confirm_cancel@_Cancellation_beacon@details@Concurrency@@QEAA_NXZ

#56195 Device name inconsistent casing between GetRawInputDeviceInfo and PnP

#56223 winedbg: crashes after loading gecko debug information

#56235 Windows Sysinternals Process Explorer 17.05 crashes showing Threads property page.

#56236 notepad freezes when displaying child dialog