Software-update: Pale Moon 28.12.0

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 28.12.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.

Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes/fixes:
  • Added controls for WASM to the browser's preferences, and enabled by default.
  • Enabled various arbitrarily-disabled CSS functions.
  • Added the use of basic path descriptors (i.e. polygon) to css clip paths.
  • Implemented multithreaded request signal handling for the Abort API. Please see implementation notes below.
  • Updated the included US-English dictionary, adding approximately 2500 additional words.
  • Removed the DOM battery API. This was already disabled for privacy reasons for a long while.
  • Fixed an erroneous warning displayed on toolkit-only add-ons like supplied dictionaries.
  • Fixed an issue with the sessionstore tab load preference.
  • Improved the generation of the names of downloaded files to prevent confusion. (CVE-2020-15658)
  • Fixed a code issue with base64 encoding of data.
  • Fixed 2 safety hazards in JavaScript. (One being CVE-2020-15656) DiD
  • Fixed a spec compliance issue with regards to the cross-origin loading of scripts. (CVE-2020-15652)
  • Improved the loading of a system DLL on Windows, preventing low-risk hijacking potential. (CVE-2020-15657) See implementation notes.
  • Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 4 fixed, 2 defense-in-depth, 15 not applicable.
Implementation notes:
  1. In 28.11.0, we introduced the Abort API as new code. The implementation of it still had an issue where especially web workers would not always see the availability of abort signals on fetch requests while AbortSignal was implemented in the browser. This effectively made some websites (especially those using a particular polyfill for the Abort API that would detect the need to polyfill by way of Request.signal) throw errors that were fine before. We offered users a workaround by temporarily disabling the AbortController in the browser by way of a preference (dom.abortController.enabled).
    v28.12.0 fixes the multi-threaded handling of signals, which should solve these problems. As such, the workaround is no longer needed and upon upgrade the preference will be reset to enable AbortControllers again.
  2. DLL-hijacking on Windows would only be possible if a malicious actor already either gained administrative access to the program's installation folder or otherwise have unrestricted access to the program folder (by having it installed in local application folders inside the user's profile space or other insecure program locations). In that case the system is already compromised and any executable can be replaced, so having dll loading hijacked would be the least of your concerns (i.e. the main program .exe could also be replaced/infected in that case).
DiD This means that a fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.

Pale Moon

Versienummer 28.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moonchild Productions
Download https://www.palemoon.org/download.shtml
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-08-2020 13:127

04-08-2020 • 13:12

7 Linkedin

Bron: Moonchild Productions

Update-historie

07-06 Pale Moon 31.1.0 1
10-05 Pale Moon 31.0.0 0
18-03 Pale Moon 30.0.0 21
19-01 Pale Moon 29.4.4 0
14-12 Pale Moon 29.4.3 3
10-11 Pale Moon 29.4.2 3
14-09 Pale Moon 29.4.1 13
08-'21 Pale Moon 29.4.0 2
06-'21 Pale Moon 29.2.1 0
04-'21 Pale Moon 29.2.0 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Pale Moon

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+13+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Martinus
4 augustus 2020 15:10
gebruik hem nu een tijdje, met name mn beveiligde werkomgeving vind het lekker. Geen irri pop up dat dingen niet veilig zijn, of "nagging" certificaten. En nee niet nodig alles loopt via VPN etc en ik alleen zaken van mn werk er op doe, de rest word via de vpn weggefilterd. (en ja daar zal wel weer commentaar op komen omdat niks echt veilig is.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinus op 4 augustus 2020 15:11]

+1Voutloos
@Martinus4 augustus 2020 20:46
Bij Pale Moon hebben ze het veel over security ja, maar uiteindelijk is de FAQ over security deze tekst:
..."This means that every Firefox cycle, but only after release and publication of advisories by Mozilla, I perform an audit of which bugs are applicable and write or port patches to solve sec issues that apply to our code.

This has been done this way for many years and while not ideal, it is most definitely an acceptable solution that keeps us updated with applicable sec fixes for the platform and applications."
Samenvattend:
- 1 persoon die ook tijd nodig heeft voor features en andere fixes
- Issue details ná publieke fix door Mozilla.
- Uit moeten vinden of issue nog van toepassing is op een steeds meer afwijkende code base.
- Mozilla en al hun kanalen zoeken niet naar issues bij Pale Moon.
- Het veld van security is überhaupt te breed voor 1 persoon.
- Terecht de opmerking dat het 'not ideal' is, maar dat het 'acceptable' is, is aan de gebruiker.

Doe met deze lijst wat je wil, maar mijn eigen definitie van goede beveiliging wordt ruim niet gehaald.
+2RoestVrijStaal

@Voutloos4 augustus 2020 23:52
Wat citeer je toch lekker selectief :)

Lees dit eens
0bvdbos
@RoestVrijStaal5 augustus 2020 08:42
Tsja, dan moet de FAQ aangepast worden. Ik zou tot dezelfde conclusie zijn gekomen. de FAQ hoort wel duidelijk te zijn...

Er is één iemand die er fulltime mee bezig is (en wordt betaald door DuckDuckGo inkomsten) met de hulp van een community. Maar er staat wel vaak "I", ook in de "Rumor Control" forum post...

De commits worden wel door meerdere personen gedaan maar zo op het eerste gezicht is het inhoudelijk Wolfbeast en tbh zie ik weinig tot geen security-patches?
0RuddyMysterious
@Martinus5 augustus 2020 09:01
Geen irri pop up dat dingen niet veilig zijn, of "nagging" certificaten. En nee niet nodig alles loopt via VPN etc
Helaas helpt een VPN helemaal niks tegen de problemen die je kan krijgen als een certificaat vervallen is of niet overeenkomt met de domeinnaam.
0Martinus
@RuddyMysterious5 augustus 2020 11:17
Gaat me meer om dat de pop up niet komt, dat het niet veilig is lijkt me evident. Bij Edge krijg ik elke muisklik (bijna) ene pop up hier niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee