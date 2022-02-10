MikroTik heeft versie 7.1.2 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen.
Versie 7.1 is de eerste stabiele uitgave in de langverwachte versie 7 van RouterOS. Er zijn diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden toegevoegd en ook de prestaties zijn flink verbeterd. Nog niet alle scherpe randjes zijn van de software af, dus het is aan te raden om je in te lezen voor je de overstap maakt. De changelog sinds versie 7.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in 7.1.2:
What's new in 7.1.1:
- bgp - fixed routing table and BGP configuration order in export;
- bluetooth - disable scanning by default;
- chr - improved system stability when writing into memory;
- chr - temporarily suspended downgrade to RouterOS v6;
- console - updated copyright notice;
- dhcpv4-server - remove dynamic leases when server configuration is removed;
- hotspot - fixed web page loading using HTTPS;
- interface - fixed minor memory leak when interface or connected route is changed;
- lte - added MAC address and IPv6 LL address persistence after reboot on EG12 and EG18 modems;
- lte - added class based support for configless RNDIS LTE modems;
- lte - expose diagnostics channel for all modems;
- lte - fixed IPv6 address addition after startup on R11e-LTE6;
- lte - fixed packet forwarding on R11e-4G and R11e-LTE-US;
- lte - fixed support for Sierra MC7710;
- lte - improved stability on "+EGMR" response in MBIM mode;
- lte - properly recognize MBIM modem in USB port as LTE on Chateau 5G;
- ntp - allow adding duplicate server address if dynamic entry exists;
- ntp - fixed "use-local-clock" when enabling server;
- ntp - fixed multicast mode support;
- ntp - improved IPv6 address support;
- ospf - added "ptmp-broadcast" interface type (compatible with RouterOSv6 PTMP type);
- ospf - convert ospf "static" redistribute to "static,dhcp,modem,vpn" after update from RouterOS v6;
- ospf - fixed external LSA not updating after prefix netmask change;
- ppp - fixed AT+CPIN chat when SIM PIN is specified;
- qsfp - correctly display auto-negotiation status;
- queue - improved system stability when processing traffic;
- route - fixed "suppress-hw-offload" update;
- route - fixed router's LSA for PTP networks;
- route - show OSPF and RIP specific attributes in "/routing route" table;
- route-filter - fixed incorrect invert-match configuration upgrade from RouterOS v6;
- route-filter - fixed range conversion after update from RouterOS v6;
- rpki - made RPKI verify non-strict, introduces new state "unverified";
- rpki - show expire timer;
- socks - fixed SOCKS5 support;
- system - fixed license loss on some RB1100Dx4 and RB4011 devices;
- tr069-client - added support for wireless client uptime reporting;
- usb - fixed display of incorrect port count for USB serial ports;
- vlan - fixed improper VLAN priority addition for routed packets;
- webfig - do not show side menu if WebFig is disabled by skin;
- winbox - added "VRF" parameter to "IP/Services" menu;
- winbox - added MLAG support;
- winbox - added ZeroTier support;
- winbox - allow setting "Interface" parameter for 100G LED types;
- winbox - do not show "Antenna Scan" button on devices that do not support it;
- winbox - fixed "action" field in "IP/Web Proxy/Access" menu;
- winbox - fixed address list type parameters in "Routing" menu;
- winbox - made OSPF interface type names consistent between CLI and GUI;
- x86 - added support for Intel E810 NIC;
- x86 - made "no" the default value for "disable-running-check" ethernet parameter;
- x86 - properly distinguish multiple NICs that share the same PCI bus number;
- backup - added "force-v6-to-v7-configuration-upgrade" option on backup load to clear RouterOS v7 configuration and trigger reimport of RouterOS v6 route configuration (CLI only);
- backup - fixed automatic backup generation when resetting configuration;
- bgp - improvements on detecting peers local address when IPv6 link-local addresses are used;
- capsman - improved system stability when processing CAP packet by Mangle;
- dhcpv4-server - allow adding comments;
- ethernet - improved system stability when receiving large packets on devices with 88F3720 CPU (nRAY, LHGG);
- l3hw - fixed HW offloaded routing when using 7 or more VLAN interfaces;
- l3hw - fixed bonding source MAC address;
- l3hw - improved system stability when using 7 or more VLAN interfaces;
- ntp - print log change time with time-zone applied;
- ospf - fixed distance if "originate-default" is set to "always";
- ospf - fixed neighbor stuck in ExStart;
- ospf - fixed simple authentication;
- ospf - improved overall stability;
- ospf - improves stability when handling looped back OSPF packets;
- upgrade - improved 404 error handling when checking for new versions;
- webfig - fixed user policy lookup for skin designer;
- winbox - made "Routing Filters/Rules" table sortable;
- winbox - moved "IP/Route/Nexthops" and "IPv6/Route/Nexthops" menus to "Routing/Nexthops";
- winbox - updated default "Routing/BGP/Peer Cache" table appearance;