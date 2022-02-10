MikroTik heeft versie 7.1.2 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen.

Versie 7.1 is de eerste stabiele uitgave in de langverwachte versie 7 van RouterOS. Er zijn diverse nieuwe mogelijkheden toegevoegd en ook de prestaties zijn flink verbeterd. Nog niet alle scherpe randjes zijn van de software af, dus het is aan te raden om je in te lezen voor je de overstap maakt. De changelog sinds versie 7.1 ziet er als volgt uit: