Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.15.0 uitgebracht en daarin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features: Fix #596: unset the RA bit when a query is blocked by an unbound RPZ nxdomain reply. The option rpz-signal-nxdomain-ra allows to signal that a domain is externally blocked to clients when it is blocked with NXDOMAIN by unsetting RA.

Add rpz: for-downstream: yesno option, where the RPZ zone is authoritatively answered for, so the RPZ zone contents can be checked with DNS queries directed at the RPZ zone.

Merge PR #616: Update ratelimit logic. It also introduces ratelimit-backoff and ip-ratelimit-backoff configuration options.

Change aggressive-nsec default to yes. Bug Fixes: Fix compile warning for if_nametoindex on windows 64bit.

Merge PR #581 from fobser: Fix -Wmissing-prototypes and -Wshadow warnings in rpz.

Fix validator debug output about DS support, print correct algorithm.

Add code similar to fix for ldns for tab between strings, for consistency, the test case was not broken.

Allow local-data for classes other than IN to inherit a configured local-zone's type if possible, instead of defaulting to type transparent as per the implicit rule.

Fix to pick up other class local zone information before unlock.

Add missing configure flags for optional features in the documentation.

Fix Unbound capitalization in the documentation.

Fix #591: Unbound-anchor manpage links to non-existent license file.

contrib/aaaa-filter-iterator.patch file renewed diff content to apply cleanly to the current coderepo for the current code version.

Fix to add test for rpz-signal-nxdomain-ra.

Fix #596: only unset RA when NXDOMAIN is signalled.

Fix that RPZ does not set RD flag on replies, it should be copied from the query.

Fix for #596: fix that rpz return message is returned and not just the rcode from the iterator return path. This fixes signal unset RA after a CNAME.

Fix unit tests for rpz now that the AA flag returns successfully from the iterator loop.

Fix for #596: add unit test for nsdname trigger and signal unset RA.

Fix for #596: add unit test for nsip trigger and signal unset RA.

Fix #598: Fix unbound-checkconf fatal error: module conf 'respip dns64 validator iterator' is not known to work.

Fix for #596: Fix rpz-signal-nxdomain-ra to work for clientip triggered operation.

Merge #600 from pemensik: Change file mode before changing file owner.

Fix prematurely terminated TCP queries when a reply has the same ID.

For #602: Allow the module-config "subnetcache validator cachedb iterator".

Fix EDNS to upstream where the same option could be attached more than once.

Add a region to serviced_query for allocations.

For dnstap, do not wakeupnow right there. Instead zero the timer to force the wakeup callback asap.

Fix #610: Undefine-shift in sldns_str2wire_hip_buf.

Fix #588: Unbound 1.13.2 crashes due to p->pc is NULL in serviced_udp_callback.

Merge PR #612: TCP race condition.

Test for NSID in SERVFAIL response due to DNSSEC bogus.

Fix #599: [FR] RFC 9156 (obsoletes RFC 7816), by noting the new RFC document.

Fix tls-* and ssl-* documented alternate syntax to also be available through remote-control and unbound-checkconf.

Better cleanup on failed DoT/DoH listening socket creation.

iana portlist update.

Fix review comment for use-after-free when failing to send UDP out.

Merge PR #603 from fobser: Use OpenSSL 1.1 API to access DSA and RSA internals.

Merge PR #532 from Shchelk: Fix: buffer overflow bug.

Merge PR #617: Update stub/forward-host notation to accept port and tls-auth-name.

Update stream_ssl.tdir test to also use the new forward-host notation.

Fix header comment for doxygen for authextstrtoaddr.

please clang analyzer for loop in test code.

Fix docker splint test to use more portable uname.

Update contrib/aaaa-filter-iterator.patch with diff for current software version.

Fix for #611: Integer overflow in sldns_wire2str_pkt_scan.