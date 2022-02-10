Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Simple Machines Forum 2.1

Simple Machines Forum logo (75 pix) Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. Na meerdere jaren in ontwikkeling te zijn geweest hebben de ontwikkelaars eindelijk de final release van versie 2.1 uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 7.0 van php en als database MySQL 5.6 of hoger, of PostgreSQL 9.6 nodig. In versie 2.1 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe wysiwyg-editor aan, kunnen berichten als concept worden opgeslagen en kan er gebruik worden gemaakt van mentions. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

SMF 2.1.0 Released

Simple Machines is pleased to announce the official release of the long awaited SMF 2.1. This release marks the transition of SMF 2.1 into the current stable release of SMF. This means that:

  • SMF 2.1 is now the recommended version for use on live production forums. We encourage everyone to start planning for an upgrade to SMF 2.1.
  • SMF 2.0 remains supported and will continue to receive security updates for the foreseeable future, but this release officially marks the end of further 2.0 development. We will release a separate announcement for any future changes to SMF 2.0's status.
Notable changes in 2.1
The changes between SMF 2.0.x and SMF 2.1 are too many to count, but here are a few highlights:
  • New features for users
    • A new WYSIWYG editor, SCEditor
    • Real-time alerts in addition to email notifications
    • A new default theme with full support for mobile devices
    • Draft messages (you can save & resume later)
    • Mentions using @name syntax
    • Drag & drop attachments
    • Attachments can be embedded directly into post text
  • New features for moderators and administrators
    • An improved Administrator Control Panel
    • Support for moderator groups, not just individuals
    • Many security enhancements, including support for optional Two Factor Authentication
    • IPv6 support
    • Designed with GDPR support
  • New features for modification and theme authors
    • A massive expansion of the number of integration hooks available
    • More powerful BBCode possibilities
    • Background tasks
    • New capabilities in the Package SDK
You can learn more about the many new features and changes in SMF 2.1 here. Please refer to the Online Manual for more details about installing.

Versienummer 2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Simple Machines Forum
Download https://download.simplemachines.org/
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

10-02-2022 • 12:37
submitter: WhatsappHack

10-02-2022

Bron: Simple Machines Forum

10-02 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 17
07-'21 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC4 52
02-'21 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.18 0
10-'20 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC3 18
12-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.17 0
03-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC2 2
02-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC1 1
11-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.15 18
06-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 bèta 3 24
05-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.14 6
Reacties (17)

+1Viper1995
10 februari 2022 13:32
Ligt het aan mij maar lijkt het ook of de ontwikkeling van dit soort forum pakketen (open source voornamelijk) erg langzaam gaat tegenwoordig. Ik heb zelf best wat forums gehost in de tijd, voornamelijk met phpBB. Maar die communities zijn allemaal offline door andere redenen dan Facebook. Maar heel soms kijk ik nog wel eens op de websites van myBB, phpBB en SMF en er lijkt niet daadwerkelijk veel veranderd sinds de laatste keer dat ik er nog veel mee deed.
+1guillaume
@Viper199510 februari 2022 13:50
Het lijkt erop dat alles en iedereen Discourse gebruikt, áls er nog een forum is. Dat pakket is echt vre-se-lijk imho: véél te veel dynamisch laden à la Facebook feeds en een Ctrl+F van de browser hoort gewoon niet te worden gehijacked. En dan die "awards" voor iedere scheet die je laat op zo'n forum, echt armzalig.

Simple Machines Forum heb ik ooit even opgezet gehad, maar het voelde toen een stuk logger en minder inzichtelijk aan dan good ol' phpBB (maar da's nie helemaal eerlijk, want daarbij zat ik toen regelmatig door de - absurd onoverzichtelijke - code te graven).
+1hiccup
@guillaume10 februari 2022 18:51
En dan die "awards" voor iedere scheet die je laat op zo'n forum, echt armzalig.
Helemaal mee eens.
De meeste SMF fora gaan (tot nu toe) gelukkig puur over de inhoud.
Geen of weinig social-status crap.
Maar ik zie dat SMF 2.1 daar nu toch ook voor gezwicht is.
Nu ook met 'likes' and 'mentions'. Ugh.
+1guillaume
@hiccup10 februari 2022 21:43
O maar mentions en likes vind ik nog wel heel nuttig. Met mentions kun je gerichter notificaties krijgen/"geven" en met likes voorkom je 33 posts met alleen "Bedankt!".

Wat ik bedoelde was meer van "hey ik heb een notificatie, er zal gereageerd zijn!", maar nee, het is Discourse dat me blijkbaar moet feliciteren met het feit dat ik m'n eerst post heb geplaatst, ik mijn eerste topic heb gemaakt, of zelfs dat ik een post heb aangepast of er 10 mensen op mijn link hebben geklikt. Complete bullshit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 10 februari 2022 21:44]

0hiccup
@guillaume11 februari 2022 00:37
Misschien ben ik te oud om 'mentions' en 'likes' op waarde te schatten ;-)
Ik focus me vooral op inhoud en mijn eigen b.s. sensor wanneer ik in fora rondstruin.

Een concreet voorbeeld waarom ik (de beperkingen van) SMF zeer waardeer, en een aversie heb tegen meer nieuwerwetse fora (en wat jij waarschijnlijk ook bedoelt):

[img]https://i.imgur.com/x1jThVfm.jpg[/img]

[Reactie gewijzigd door hiccup op 11 februari 2022 00:40]

0guillaume
@hiccup11 februari 2022 09:38
O likes als "waardemeter", daar zie ik ook weinig heil in :P

Maar het is wel cleaner als mensen die alleen maar willen zeggen dat je post behulpzaam was, het middels zo'n duimpje o.i.d. doen. Het zit ook hier op Tweakers in 't forum en dat werkt prima.

Ja die screenshot is exact wat ik bedoelde. Ik haal er even de meest idiote uit:
First emoji: used an emoji in a post
Doe toch normaal zeg... ugh.
+1Redstone
@guillaume10 februari 2022 18:23
nog een keer ctrl+F drukken dan heb je zoeken weer terug.
0guillaume
@Redstone10 februari 2022 22:03
Hmz, dat werkte voorheen toch echt niet, maar thx, ik ga 't proberen!
+1duderuud
@Viper199510 februari 2022 15:20
Xenforo, Burning Board en Invision Power Board worden nog steeds actief ontwikkeld.
+1Viper1995
@duderuud10 februari 2022 15:42
Klopt, maar dat zijn ook de betaalde producten. Ik doelde meer op de open source alternatieven zoals phpBB, myBB en SMF.
+1Creesch
@Viper199510 februari 2022 13:46
Nee dat hangt met elkaar samen, dit zijn voor het overgrote gedeelte allemaal opensource-projecten. Dus de ontwikkeling gaat met name snel als er een grote groep gebruikers is met wensen en daaruit voortvloeiend ook een actieve groep ontwikkelaars die wil/kan bijdragen aan dit soort software.

In situaties waar vroeger self hosted forums veel werden ingezet zie je tegenwoordig inderdaad vaak dat facebook groepen worden gebruik, subreddits en tegenwoordig ook Discord (hoewel de soort communicatie anders is wordt Discord wel degelijk ingezet waar men vroeger een forum zou hebben).

Dus de actieve groep gebruikers is vele malen kleiner dan in de hoogtijdagen van dit soort software en voor veel van de huidige gebruikers voldoet het in de basis eigenlijk wel.

Daarnaast zijn er overigens ook moderne alternatieven die gebouwd zijn met een iets ander uitgangspunt in gedachte of simpelweg op een andere (moderne) technologische basis. Zo zijn er bijvoorbeeld Discourse nodeBB en Flarum. Allemaal projecten die relatief actief ontwikkeld worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 10 februari 2022 13:52]

+1SMGGM
@Viper199510 februari 2022 20:08
Je kan je de vraag stellen wie er nog gebruik maakt van forums.
Met de komst Facebook, Twitter, Reddit,... zijn forums eigenlijk een enorme niche geworden. Ze bestaan natuurlijk nog, maar de meeste mensen zoeken tegenwoordig mensen met dezelfde interesse op in een Facebook groepje.

Verschiet je ervan dat dit zich dan weerspiegelt in het onderhoud van forum software?
+1willemb2
10 februari 2022 16:53
Ruim 7 jaar na 2.1 Beta 1 (released 20-11-2014) en ruim 10 jaar na 2.0.....

Het gaat veel en veel te langzaam. Op het eigen forum ontstaat ook regelmatig ruzie over de spanning tussen gewenste modernisering vs ontwikkelcapaciteit en kwaliteit.

Het oorspronkelijke bedrijf erachter is ook al een jaar of 10 geleden opgehouden te bestaan. Sindsdien een project van een steeds wisselend team vrijwilligers. Ze hechten erg aan betrouwbaarheid en stabiliteit. Mijn SMF forum(pje) is dan ook zeer stabiel en onderhoudsvrij. Maar het sluit totaal niet meer aan bij wat de generatie die opgegroeid is met smartphones verwacht. Ook 2.1 is maar matig responsive.

We hebben een test gedaan met Discourse omdat je dat zonder tussenkomst van troep als Tapatalk direct op een mobiel kan gebruiken als PWA. Ik ben er zelf enthousiast over en het is ook superstabiel en onderhoudsarm. Maar de leden van mijn clubje ervaren het niet als "echte app". De look and feel is toch heel anders dan Twitter, Facebook e.d.
0Frenziefrenz
10 februari 2022 13:26
Dat ik dit nog mag meemaken. :D
0Nijl
10 februari 2022 14:35
Vroeger hadden we nog KlompenBoard.
0RoestVrijStaal
@Nijl11 februari 2022 10:55
En de keren dat het in de Meuktracker stond, werd het niet gewaardeerd, aan de grievende reacties te zien :')

downloads: Klompenboard 0.1.5.0
downloads: Klompenboard 0.1.5.1

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 11 februari 2022 11:15]

0Nijl
@RoestVrijStaal11 februari 2022 21:27
Wow.. die had ik nog niet eens gezien.. humor!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

