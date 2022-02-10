Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. Na meerdere jaren in ontwikkeling te zijn geweest hebben de ontwikkelaars eindelijk de final release van versie 2.1 uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 7.0 van php en als database MySQL 5.6 of hoger, of PostgreSQL 9.6 nodig. In versie 2.1 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe wysiwyg-editor aan, kunnen berichten als concept worden opgeslagen en kan er gebruik worden gemaakt van mentions. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

SMF 2.1.0 Released Simple Machines is pleased to announce the official release of the long awaited SMF 2.1. This release marks the transition of SMF 2.1 into the current stable release of SMF. This means that: SMF 2.1 is now the recommended version for use on live production forums. We encourage everyone to start planning for an upgrade to SMF 2.1.

SMF 2.0 remains supported and will continue to receive security updates for the foreseeable future, but this release officially marks the end of further 2.0 development. We will release a separate announcement for any future changes to SMF 2.0's status. Notable changes in 2.1

The changes between SMF 2.0.x and SMF 2.1 are too many to count, but here are a few highlights: New features for users A new WYSIWYG editor, SCEditor Real-time alerts in addition to email notifications A new default theme with full support for mobile devices Draft messages (you can save & resume later) Mentions using @name syntax Drag & drop attachments Attachments can be embedded directly into post text

New features for moderators and administrators An improved Administrator Control Panel Support for moderator groups, not just individuals Many security enhancements, including support for optional Two Factor Authentication IPv6 support Designed with GDPR support

New features for modification and theme authors A massive expansion of the number of integration hooks available More powerful BBCode possibilities Background tasks New capabilities in the Package SDK

You can learn more about the many new features and changes in SMF 2.1 here. Please refer to the Online Manual for more details about installing.