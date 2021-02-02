Versie 2.0.18 van Simple Machines Forum is uitgekomen. Met deze opensource-software kan een on-line forum worden opgezet. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.4.0 van php nodig en als database is minimaal MySQL 4.0.18 nodig (al wordt 4.1 of hoger aanbevolen) of PostgreSQL 8.0. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:
SMF 2.0.18 Released
Simple Machines is pleased to announce a new patch for the 2.0.x line of SMF, which pushes the version number to 2.0.18. The patch is focused on PHP 7.4 support as well as other issues encountered on previous versions such as:
Please see the changelog for more information.
- Policy acceptance missing id_member.
- Addresses PHP parse errors when using SMF file cache
- Avoids truncating Settings.php until after we have a lock on the file
- Tighten up security checks, bring in sync with 2.1
- Brought the UTF16-to-UTF8 logic over from 2.1
- Always include email address when downloading user's own profile data
- Fix missing info affecting logging for new registrations
- Fixes bugs with multi-version jumps (via CLI) where settings weren't refreshed
- Set utf8 as default going forward