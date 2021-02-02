Versie 2.0.18 van Simple Machines Forum is uitgekomen. Met deze opensource-software kan een on-line forum worden opgezet. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.4.0 van php nodig en als database is minimaal MySQL 4.0.18 nodig (al wordt 4.1 of hoger aanbevolen) of PostgreSQL 8.0. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Simple Machines is pleased to announce a new patch for the 2.0.x line of SMF, which pushes the version number to 2.0.18. The patch is focused on PHP 7.4 support as well as other issues encountered on previous versions such as: