Software-update: Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC4

Simple Machines Forum logo (75 pix) Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben de vierde release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.6 van php en als database MySQL 5.6 of hoger nodig, al wordt php 7.0 en mySQL 5.7 of PostgreSQL 9.6 aanbevolen. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Major changes:
  • Raises minimum PHP version to 5.6
  • Updates SCEditor to version 3 and fixes multiple editor bugs
  • Improves numerous database queries
  • Makes numerous improvements to theme templates and CSS
  • Makes numerous corrections and improvements to language strings and documentation
  • Allows CORS requests in SMF
User-facing changes:
  • Uses "Forever" as the default time option when logging in
  • Moves logout button to profile menu (with fallback for non-JS users)
  • Sends HTTP error code 403 (Forbidden) when a banned user tries to log in
  • Handles TFA enable/disable menu items consistently in profile menu
  • Redirects user back to previous URL after changing language
  • Prevents bogus mention notifications
  • Fixes various issues with setting user notification preferences
  • Adds functionality to remove old alerts after they have been read
  • Avoids showing an alert counter with a value of zero
  • Improves the UI for attachment uploads
  • Improves the templates and UI logic for the PM system
  • Fixes an issue with pagination while viewing PM drafts
  • Improves handling of time zones
  • Uses correct time zone when suggesting default times for a new event
  • Fixes issues involving max width of images on different screens
  • Fixes issues with attachment images when printing a topic
  • Always uses correct rotation for attachment thumbnails
  • Fixes several errors while uploading attachments
  • Fixes a permissions issue that never allowed guests to upload images
  • Uses lazy loading for external avatars, BBC images, iframes, etc.
  • Improves BBC parsing in board descriptions
  • Keeps order of poll choices consistent across time
  • Neutralizes evil control characters in preparsecode()
  • Renders quotes with nested url tags correctly
  • Fixes an error when attempting to preview a poll
  • Allows the time picker script to be translated
  • Respects drafts_autosave_enabled user setting
  • Removes obsolete spellcheck feature
Admin and back-end changes:
  • Fixes issues with reordering custom profile fields
  • Improves email notifications regarding registration approval
  • Fixes an issue where notifications about reported members used "(N/A)" instead of the member's name
  • Improves UI to display the error log
  • Improves package manager UI
  • Improves the smiley editor
  • Fixes issues regarding time zones in admin member search
  • Allows the email field to be disabled for guests
  • Hides random news line from guests who cannot browse the forum
  • Confirms logouts and redirects when necessary (improves interactions with external integrations)
  • Implements new, more robust version of updateSettingsFile()
  • Retires old entries in log_packages table when a package is upgraded
  • Fixes issue logging changes to custom fields when nothing actually changed
  • Prunes log_topics, log_boards & log_mark_boards_read during maintenance
  • Fixes an issue with logging moderation actions
  • Fixes errors when an external avatar URL was too long
  • Fixes "Out of range value for column page_hits" error
  • Fixes issues regarding $user_info in background tasks
  • Shows correct file names in integration hooks list
  • Adds support for more password hashing schemes for converters
  • Fixes a session write fail issue
  • Fixes issues when merging topics
  • Ensures $modSettings['board_manager_groups'] is always defined
  • Ensures trackStats() & AddMailQueue() exist before calling them in obExit()
  • Improves get_proxied_url() and general proxy handling
  • Supports Cloudflare in auto-detection of Reverse Proxy IP headers
  • Avoids a database error on MariaDB during profile export
  • Fixes an undefined index error when board has grandchild boards
  • Fixes autoloading for cache classes
  • Fixes an issue where membergroups were not displayed via SSI Who's Online
  • Removes Afrinic.net WHOIS link, since they no longer support it
  • Adds link to the Read Logs settings from the Scheduled Tasks settings
  • Improves handling of 4-byte UTF-8 in script.js
Installer and upgrader changes:
  • Fixes issues installing SMF on PHP 8.0
  • Fixes typos affecting the installer
  • Fixes upgrader freezes
  • Fixes handling of legacy attachments during upgrade
  • Fixes undefined PHP function error during upgrade
  • Includes karma data in database backup during upgrade
  • Create record for all watched topics and boards during upgrade
  • Improves handling of some HTTPS URLs during upgrade
  • Correctly preserves membergroup properties during upgrade
  • Correctly handles invalid year-only birthdates during upgrade
  • Fixes issues with deleting upgrader files after upgrade is complete
  • Fixes issues with running the upgrader from CLI
  • Fixes various database queries in the upgrader
  • Sets default notification frequency to "Straight Away" instead of "Never"
  • Fixes issues upgrading from SMF 1.x
  • Fixes registration "no access" error after upgrading

Versienummer 2.1 RC4
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Simple Machines Forum
Download https://download.simplemachines.org/
Bestandsgrootte 3,41MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-07-2021 20:51
52

11-07-2021 • 20:51

52

Submitter: WhatsappHack

Bron: Simple Machines Forum

Update-historie

10-02 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 17
07-'21 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC4 52
02-'21 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.18 0
10-'20 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC3 18
12-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.17 0
03-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC2 2
02-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC1 1
11-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.15 18
06-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 bèta 3 24
05-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.14 6
Meer historie

Simple Machines Forum

Reacties (52)

0Jimbolino
11 juli 2021 23:14
Dit soort software kun je in 2021 eigenlijk niet meer gebruiken.
Er hoeft maar 1 klein foutje in te zitten en je hele user database ligt op straat.
Krijg ook een beetje wordpress-kriebels als ik naar de source code kijk.
Echt software uit het php4 tijdperk.

Het overgrote deel van de code is 10 jaar oud, en geen een developer durft er meer iets aan te veranderen/verbeteren. Waardoor het essentieel "black box code" geworden is.
+2WhatsappHack

@Jimbolino12 juli 2021 00:16
Er werken anders wel meerdere devs aan en vanuit de community op GitHub zijn er ook allerlei bijdragen als je naar de commits/pr’s/discussies kijkt daar. Dat er releases zijn kan ook niet zonder devs natuurlijk. 2.1 borduurt voort op 2.0 en bevat heel erg veel wijzigingen en nieuwe features; dus “niemand durft iets te veranderen/verbeteren” is sowieso onjuist. :P

SMF staat daarnaast juist bekend als een van de, zo niet dé, veiligste gratis opensource community software op de markt. Bij betaalde pakketten is er wel eentje die mogelijk een nóg beter security trackrecord heeft en dat is XenForo. Maar die bestaat wel minder lang natuurlijk. Er zijn al jaren geen kritieke bugs in SMF gevonden zo kijkend naar de CVE’s. Dat is ook de reden dat bedrijven als Comodo (nu Sectigo) en Avast! en dergelijken het gebruiken voor hun user communities. (Avast is wel een keer gekraakt omdat ze al hele lange tijd geen updates meer hadden toegepast en dus ook geen security patches kregen, maar dat is dan ook erg dom.). Helaas ook schimmige fora op darknet zoals Silk Road en dergelijken, dat trek je dan natuurlijk ook aan als je veiligheid goed op orde is. Een eventueel lelijke codebase doet daar toch niets aan af lijkt me, prestaties en track record is wat boeit; ik heb als ik zou moeten kiezen liever een lelijke bron die veilig is dan een prachtige supernette codebase vol gaten. :P Niets is 100% veilig natuurlijk, maar als er iets is waar je SMF absoluut niet van kan beschuldigen: dan is het dat het onveilige software zou zijn. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 12 juli 2021 00:19]

+1Jimbolino
@WhatsappHack12 juli 2021 03:09
Het is niet dat ik zeg dat het onveilige software is. Ik zeg gewoon dat het meeste van de code 10 jaar oud is. Vooral de files in de core zijn al lang niet meer aangepast.

Nu betekent dat niet dat de core van de codebase een grote gatenkaas is omdat het 10 jaar oud is. Integendeel, dat is waarschijnlijk de best geteste (battle hardened) code.

Het is gewoon jammer, en slecht voor de toekomst van het project, dat blijkbaar niemand het aan durft om die oude code te verbeteren/updaten.

Een grote codebase als dit kan veel baat hebben bij dingen als:
- mysql prepared statements
- dependency management
- unit tests
- automatische security / code quality scans
+2rdridder
@Jimbolino12 juli 2021 13:11
Wat zou er dan verbeterd moeten worden ? Je schrijft net dat de core "battle hardened" en secure is. Moet je dan code gaan herschrijven om het leesbaarder te maken met alle implicaties die daar bij komen kijken zoals het introduceren van vulnerabilities, bugs en opnieuw alle integraties testen.
+2Jimbolino
@rdridder12 juli 2021 17:29
De core is misschien goed getest, maar alle aanpassingen die er omheen gedaan worden (nieuwe functionaliteiten, bestaande functionaliteiten aanpassen) zijn dat natuurlijk niet.

Daarvoor heb je oa. de bovengenoemde tools, echter kun je die niet gebruiken omdat de core oude technieken gebruikt. Code die helemaal vol staat met echo && die(), kun je bijvoorbeeld niet unit testen. Zelfde geldt voor "global state", wat algemeen bekend is dat dat slecht is voor security en test-ability
+1Groentjuh
@Jimbolino11 juli 2021 23:31
Tegelijkertijd is er ook al 10 jaar naar kwetsbaarheden in gezocht. Zeker in de jaren dat het wel zeer populaire en veel gebruikte software was! Die MySQL injections zijn er echt wel uit.

Dat het geen nette object georiënteerde code is, die gebouwd met allerlei stabiele componenten, is zeker. Ik weet alleen niet zeker of dat gelijk betekend of het allemaal slecht is.
+1Cergorach
@Jimbolino11 juli 2021 23:48
Je bedoelt dat als er 1 klein foutje in Facebook zit, direct de hele userbase van FB op straat ligt? ;-)

Dergelijke fora kunnen prima werken, zolang daadwerkelijke persoonlijke gegevens ontbreken. je kan prima een niet persoonlijk email adres gebruiken zoals FakeAccount68181767816@gmail.com met een username uniek aan het forum. Geen naam en adres, etc.
+1arjan1995
11 juli 2021 21:21
MySQL 4.1 of hoger? Dat is een versie uit 2005 die echt niemand, maar dan ook niemand meer zou moeten gebruiken. dus is dat inmiddels niet veranderd?
+2WhatsappHack

@arjan199511 juli 2021 23:24
Die info klopt niet, zijn volgens mij specs van 1.1 van tig jaar terug. De minimum versies waarmee het op dit moment lijkt te werken is PHP 5.6 en mySQL 5.6. Dat zijn minimum versies waarmee het werkt, maar minimum supported (dus waartegen echt getest wordt) is PHP 7.x + mySQL 5.6 of PostgreSQL 9.6. (Al zal die mySQL gok ik een bump krijgen naar 5.7.) Als het opeens kapt met werken op 5.6 is t jammer maar helaas zegmaar, maar op dit moment werkt het daar nog wel op. 5.5 volgens mij niet meer ivm ontbrekende crypto en mySQL 5.5 geloof ik niet vanwege iets met STRICT_MODE; maar zo diep ben ik er niet ingedoken. Either way, op mySQL 4.0 gaat het niet draaien. Ook zijn SMF 2.0.x en 2.1 beiden BSD-3, niet GPL. :P

Ik had trouwens al eens gemeld dat die versies niet kloppen, maar is zo te zien niets mee gedaan haha. Zal nog es rapporteren en ook de bronnen erbij, dan wordt het hopelijk door @Drobanir opgepikt. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 12 juli 2021 00:04]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@WhatsappHack12 juli 2021 10:47
Ik pas het aan, bedankt voor de info!
+1beerse

@arjan199512 juli 2021 13:39
Dat zijn de eisen aan de gebruikte pakketten. Met de huidige beschikbare versies is het dus geen probleem en zou het altijd moeten werken.

Daarbij geven deze requirements ook aan dat ze geen 'state of the art' functies van die tools/libraries gebruiken en daar dus ook geen problemen mee te verwachten zijn.
0MiesvanderLippe
@arjan199511 juli 2021 21:28
PHP 5.6 is ook al tijden EOL en zou ook door niemand gebruikt moeten worden. Ik vraag me heel sterk af wie hiermee bediend wordt.
+1erikdenv
@MiesvanderLippe11 juli 2021 22:04
Er staat toch bij de Installer and upgrader changes: Fixes issues installing SMF on PHP 8.0
Het draait dus kennelijk ook op PHP 8
+1drocona
11 juli 2021 21:30
Toevallig klikte ik hier op uit interesse als "throwback" naar vroeger. Wat mij opvalt is dat vele fora (waaronder ook deze) nog steeds de uitstraling hebben van de tijd waarin dit soort projecten het nieuwste van het nieuwste waren (15-20 jaar terug). Denk ook aan projecten als PHPNuke en PostNuke.

Zijn dit nog steeds erg levende projecten of zijn dit soort dingen aan het uitsterven? Alle communities met uitzondering van Tweakers waar ik aan deel neem zijn afgestapt van het gebruiken van fora. Wordt of is dit inmiddels al een niche geworden of zie ik dit helemaal verkeerd?

[Reactie gewijzigd door drocona op 11 juli 2021 21:32]

+1Asterion
@drocona11 juli 2021 21:36
Ik maak gebruik van nog enkele forums.
Naar mijn inziens zou een forum nooit mogen verdwijnen of vervangen worden door een Facebookgroep of wat dan ook.

Je kan er alle informatie terug vinden van jaren terug, overzichtelijk.
In zo'n Facebookgroep wordt al heel rap het overzicht verloren en zit iedereen maar door elkaar te spammen.
+1drocona
@Asterion11 juli 2021 21:39
Dat ben ik geheel met je eens.

In mijn geval zijn alle fora vervangen door makkelijkere, snellere calls/chat apps zoals Discord, Slack.
Alle belangrijke data welke bewaard of teruggezocht moeten worden staan apart in dingen als Confluence of ergens in een document op een gedeelde omgeving.

Facebook en dat soort dingen ben ik al lang mee gestopt, precies om de reden die jij aangeeft en alle bullsh*t er omheen.
+1Kriekel
@drocona12 juli 2021 13:12
Snelle apps zoals Discord en slack zouden wat mij betreft een hele andere functie moeten hebben dan forums zoals smf. Daarentegen klikte ik alleen op dit artikel vanuit jeugd sentiment, ik heb mijn halve middelbare school op dit soort forums doorgebracht.
Het zou dus nog steeds een toegevoegde waarde hebben in de huidige wereld en de meeste nieuwe pakketten missen veel van de functies die hier in zaten.
+1vickypollard
@drocona11 juli 2021 21:39
Op wieisdemol.com wordt nog actief een forum gebruikt en dat biedt toch wel echt meerwaarde tegenover een Facebook-groep. Is toevallig ook Simple Machines, volgens mij.
+1Cerberus_tm
@vickypollard12 juli 2021 00:03
Verder ken ik eigenlijk niemand meer van onder de 40 die nog actief is op Facebook. Fora zijn best een constate factor binnen het Internet, al vele decennia!
+1bvdbos
@drocona11 juli 2021 22:23
Een forum hoeft er niet uit te zien als phpBB of PostNuke...
https://community.athom.com/
https://community.synology.com/enu
https://forum.fairphone.com/
+1Cergorach
@bvdbos11 juli 2021 23:44
En dat zijn nu juist vaak het type forum waar ik weinig in kan terug vinden omdat ze vaker met 'labels' werken dan daadwerkelijke subfora, draadjes, etc.
+1WhatsappHack

@drocona11 juli 2021 23:15
Yup er zijn nog tig fora actief. Ook een aantal behoorlijk grote met miljoenen hits per dag. Een aantal van die single-issue fora zijn wel veel maar Facebook en Reddit verhuist. De afgelopen 2 jaar zie je echter weer een toename, waarschijnlijk omdat toch aardig wat mensen zijn weggegaan bij Facebook of omdat ze knettergek worden van hoe enorm kut Facebook Groups werkt. Ze hebben geeneens een fatsoenlijke zoekfunctie of categorie management. Daarnaast heeft Facebook sommige groepen tegen zich in ‘t harnas gejaagd door zomaar content te verwijderen of complete groepen zomaar te verwijderen. En nee dan gaat t echt niet enkel om “foute” groepen. ;)

Anyway, ja er zijn nog tal van fora actief en waar er eerst door social media een forse afname was qua actieve boards, lijkt dat nu weer ietsjes te groeien. Goed nieuws imho. Ook voor archivering is het gewoon oneindig veel beter en je hoeft veel minder bang te zijn dat Facebook van de een op de andere dag zomaar je gehele groep en alle content verwijderd; wat soms echt extreem willekeurig gebeurt.
0Cerberus_tm
@WhatsappHack12 juli 2021 00:04
Ik ben echt nog nog nooit van mijn leven informatie gevonden of uitgewisseld via een Facebook-groep. Het enige waar ik die van ken is grappige groepen over televisieseries en Amsterdam Yard Sale (soort Marktplaats-idee, maar dan nog veel chaotischer).
+1WhatsappHack

@Cerberus_tm12 juli 2021 00:25
Ik helaas wel en eigenlijk tegen m’n wil, maar als je bepaalde groepen nergens kan vinden behalve op Facebook wordt t lastig. :+ In mijn geval is het probleem dat wat medische (DIY-“hacking”) groepen waar ik in zit uitsluitend op Facebook bestaan. (Ik beheer zelf ook zo’n groep tegenwoordig) De ironie hier is dat ik juist zeker op medisch vlak liever helemaal niets op Facebook zou bespreken, maarja… Iedereen zit daar en ik heb de info nodig en zij hebben mijn kennis nodig. (Extra ironisch: ik draag veelal bij aan zaken mbt de beveiliging :’)) Ik heb wel voorgesteld die groepen te verhuizen naar een SMF forum, maar de pest is de noobs meekrijgen en de mensen die het probleem/gevaar er niet van inzien dat het op Facebook zit. ;(

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 12 juli 2021 00:27]

0Cerberus_tm
@WhatsappHack12 juli 2021 01:01
Jeetje, klinkt best heftig. Inderdaad beter verhuizen dan.
0Settler11
@drocona11 juli 2021 23:03
Hah, jij ook hier toevallig? :+
0Superstoned
@drocona12 juli 2021 00:00
Veel fora zijn overgestapt op een nieuwe generatie fora tech - discourse. Super software, modern, veel makkelijker en efficiënter in gebruik als je het mij vraagt.
0Cerberus_tm
@Superstoned12 juli 2021 00:06
Maar Discourse is toch meer chat? Daar heb je toch geen duidelijke draadjes per onderwerp, met een duidelijke titel erboven? Ik vind Stack Exchange/Overflow en Reddit een betere vervanging (maar nog steeds niet hetzelfde). Verkeerd gelezen en overgenomen: Discourse is iets heel anders. Is dat inmiddels in alle opzichten beter dan een klassiek forum?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cerberus_tm op 12 juli 2021 01:04]

0WhatsappHack

@Cerberus_tm12 juli 2021 00:30
Agreed. Discord is een vervanging voor IRC bijvoorbeeld, maar zeker niet voor fora.

-edit- Ohhh verkeerd gelezen. Discourse, niet Discord. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 12 juli 2021 00:30]

0Cerberus_tm
@WhatsappHack12 juli 2021 01:03
Ach, ik dacht ook dat het over Discord ging, had het niet door terwijl ik zelfs de naam overnam. Discourse is inderdaad iets heel anders. Volgens draait o.a. het forum van Sublime Text daarop, en iets van Mozilla. Geloof dat het op zich wel een verbetering is boven klassieke fora, behalve dat ik het niet makkelijk vond om een oudere pagina te openen (oudere posts laden vanzelf als je naar beneden scrolls, maar dat is zeer onoverzichtelijk). Misschien is dat inmiddels al anders, heb daar al lang niet meer echt hoed op gelet.
0Superstoned
@Cerberus_tm31 juli 2021 12:20
De ontwikkeling gaat snel en de search is super - discourse is echt een next-gen forum, vind ik. Het is vooral ideaal voor een forum zoals voor ons - een "open source product company" - omdat het als je een topic aanmaakt, je automatisch vergelijkbare topics laat zien. Dus mensen die support vragen stellen krijgen automatisch al antwoorden te zien, dus je krijgt minder herhaal vragen. Dat houd het allemaal wel een stukje gezonder, dezelfde vraag 100x beantwoorden is voor een vrijwilliger ook niet leuk.
0Cerberus_tm
@Superstoned31 juli 2021 17:45
Dat lijkt een beetje op wat Stack Overflow / Stack Exchange doet?

Is het inmiddels wel overzichtelijker geworden, dat je goed ziet op welke pagina in de tijdlijn je zit bij een onderwerp, en je makkelijk naar een andere pagina in de tijdlijn kunt gaan, en je makkelijk dezelfde pagina weer vindt, als je b.v. halverwege een lange thread zat en je je browser opnieuw opstart? Dat vond ik namelijk problematisch, toen ik voor het laatst Discourse gebruikte: het kwam onoverzichtelijk en onvoorspelbaar over.
+1AW_Bos
11 juli 2021 22:23
Ik ben benieuwd door wie en hoe dit ontwikkeld wordt. een RC-status die al ruim2 jaar bezig is.
In een jaar tijd verandert al een hoop, dus je kan niet in RC's blijven met nieuwe features.
0WhatsappHack

@AW_Bos12 juli 2021 14:59
SMF wordt ontwikkeld door het SMF-team (wie dat zijn staat op de website, About -> SMF -> Team.) en mensen die vanuit de community bijdragen. Er zijn 89 contributors bekend op GitHub, is allemaal 100% opensource: https://github.com/SimpleMachines/SMF2.1
0Ralph.nl
11 juli 2021 22:03
Voor mijn bedrijf draaien we phpBB. Ziet er zeer outdated uit, maar het is snel, gratis en wordt nog steeds actief onderhouden.
0Superstoned
@Ralph.nl12 juli 2021 00:04
Kijk eens naar discourse, echt een grote stap vooruit.
0Ralph.nl
@Superstoned12 juli 2021 06:04
Bedankt voor de tip, ik ga het bekijken.
+1Lauwes
@Ralph.nl12 juli 2021 08:44
Als het PHP moet zijn kan je ook eens naar vanilla forums kijken
0WhatsappHack

@Lauwes13 juli 2021 03:29
Of naar SMF. :P
0Ralph.nl
@WhatsappHack14 juli 2021 06:17
phpBB werkt prima, dus ik denk niet dat we zo snel upgraden. Maar wel handig om wat alternatieven te hebben voor de toekomst. Bedankt.

SMF lijkt een beetje op een phpBB kloon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ralph.nl op 14 juli 2021 06:21]

0WhatsappHack

@Ralph.nl14 juli 2021 15:30
“SMF lijkt een beetje op een phpBB kloon.”

Nee absoluut niet. Het is beiden forum software natuurlijk, maar werken anders; zit een wereld van verschil in de manier waarop t opgebouwd is en qua instellingen. Maar wat ‘t prettigst werkt moet je zelf uitvogelen.

De geschiedenis van SMF gaat helemaal terug naar het YaBB tijdperk (Perl, en daarna YaBB SE in PHP), dus dan zou ‘t eerder andersom qua klonen haha. Maar ze zijn beiden echt flink anders.
0Chielemans
@Anoniem: 3733411 juli 2021 22:55
eens! waarom wordt dit gedownvote? zeer terechte opmerking vind ik.
+1rbr320
@Chielemans12 juli 2021 00:01
a) release candidates zijn geen beta, in principe kan een release candidate hetzelfde zijn als de uiteindelijk uit te brengen versie mits er geen rare issues meer gevonden worden.

b) er staat wel vaker pre-release software in de meuk tracker en daar wordt nooit over geklaagd.
+1Chielemans
@rbr32012 juli 2021 07:59
a) dank, het verschil is mij duidelijk, dus de uitleg hoefde niet

b) als je kijkt op https://tweakers.net/downloads/ dan zie je dat alpha's, beta's en rc's uitermate zeldzaam zijn. Het lijkt me zinnig om daar een selectie in te maken op basis van relevantie.

Ik vind de vraag van The_BoKKoMasteR terecht of voor deze software het van belang is om deze rc te melden in de meuktracker. En daarom snap ik de downvotes niet.
+1Jogai
@Chielemans12 juli 2021 08:34
Je zegt "zinnig om daar een selectie in te maken op basis van relevantie". Ik denk dat dat gebeurt is hier. Misschien op basis van nostalgie, maar dan nog. In het verleden waren het juist tweakers die een forum wilde draaien. En omdat er van SMF zo weinig updates komen 'vervuilen' ze het systeem nauwelijks, plus dat ze daarom belangrijker zijn dan de zoveelste chrome update. Grote kans dat er genoeg beheerders zijn die de RC versie draaien omdat ze bijvoorbeeld al overgestapt zijn naar PHP8. Allemaal punten dus waarom ik denk dat het een goede keuze is om deze updates te blijven plaatsen. Het is vrij makkelijk om in een halve zin een beetje sarcastisch te doen, maar dan draag je niet echt bij aan de discussie. Dus toon & inhoud zullen wel voor de -1 zorgen.

*allemaal speculatie, want ik weet niet wat @Drobanir of de modders denken natuurlijk. Ik weet wel dat Drobanir niet vaak reageert onder downloads, maar eventueel feedback via het forum wel serieus neemt. Overigens nog een reden voor -1. De reactie gaat niet over SMF, maar werking van download artikelen, wat dus in feedback hoort.
Auteur+2Drobanir
@Jogai12 juli 2021 11:37
Ik zal hier proberen een antwoord op te geven. Tweakers kan niet overal over schrijven en het is de eeuwige discussie: waar schrijven we wel over en wat slaan we over? Ik probeer altijd onderwerpen te vinden die "bij ons publiek" passen. Ik geef toe, dat is een erg arbitrage inschatting. Verder hangt het af of iemand de moeite heeft genomen om onderwerp aan te melden, hoeveel reacties er onder vorige artikelen stonden, hoeveel kennis ik van een onderwerp heb en zo meer. Ik was eerlijk gezegd niet van plan om het mee te nemen, tot ik zag dat de eerste 3 RC's ook voorbij gekomen waren, dus vandaar.
0Chielemans
@Drobanir12 juli 2021 17:56
Dank voor de toelichting :)

