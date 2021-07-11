Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben de vierde release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.6 van php en als database MySQL 5.6 of hoger nodig, al wordt php 7.0 en mySQL 5.7 of PostgreSQL 9.6 aanbevolen. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Major changes: Raises minimum PHP version to 5.6

Updates SCEditor to version 3 and fixes multiple editor bugs

Improves numerous database queries

Makes numerous improvements to theme templates and CSS

Makes numerous corrections and improvements to language strings and documentation

Allows CORS requests in SMF User-facing changes: Uses "Forever" as the default time option when logging in

Moves logout button to profile menu (with fallback for non-JS users)

Sends HTTP error code 403 (Forbidden) when a banned user tries to log in

Handles TFA enable/disable menu items consistently in profile menu

Redirects user back to previous URL after changing language

Prevents bogus mention notifications

Fixes various issues with setting user notification preferences

Adds functionality to remove old alerts after they have been read

Avoids showing an alert counter with a value of zero

Improves the UI for attachment uploads

Improves the templates and UI logic for the PM system

Fixes an issue with pagination while viewing PM drafts

Improves handling of time zones

Uses correct time zone when suggesting default times for a new event

Fixes issues involving max width of images on different screens

Fixes issues with attachment images when printing a topic

Always uses correct rotation for attachment thumbnails

Fixes several errors while uploading attachments

Fixes a permissions issue that never allowed guests to upload images

Uses lazy loading for external avatars, BBC images, iframes, etc.

Improves BBC parsing in board descriptions

Keeps order of poll choices consistent across time

Neutralizes evil control characters in preparsecode()

Renders quotes with nested url tags correctly

Fixes an error when attempting to preview a poll

Allows the time picker script to be translated

Respects drafts_autosave_enabled user setting

Removes obsolete spellcheck feature Admin and back-end changes: Fixes issues with reordering custom profile fields

Improves email notifications regarding registration approval

Fixes an issue where notifications about reported members used "(N/A)" instead of the member's name

Improves UI to display the error log

Improves package manager UI

Improves the smiley editor

Fixes issues regarding time zones in admin member search

Allows the email field to be disabled for guests

Hides random news line from guests who cannot browse the forum

Confirms logouts and redirects when necessary (improves interactions with external integrations)

Implements new, more robust version of updateSettingsFile()

Retires old entries in log_packages table when a package is upgraded

Fixes issue logging changes to custom fields when nothing actually changed

Prunes log_topics, log_boards & log_mark_boards_read during maintenance

Fixes an issue with logging moderation actions

Fixes errors when an external avatar URL was too long

Fixes "Out of range value for column page_hits" error

Fixes issues regarding $user_info in background tasks

Shows correct file names in integration hooks list

Adds support for more password hashing schemes for converters

Fixes a session write fail issue

Fixes issues when merging topics

Ensures $modSettings['board_manager_groups'] is always defined

Ensures trackStats() & AddMailQueue() exist before calling them in obExit()

Improves get_proxied_url() and general proxy handling

Supports Cloudflare in auto-detection of Reverse Proxy IP headers

Avoids a database error on MariaDB during profile export

Fixes an undefined index error when board has grandchild boards

Fixes autoloading for cache classes

Fixes an issue where membergroups were not displayed via SSI Who's Online

Removes Afrinic.net WHOIS link, since they no longer support it

Adds link to the Read Logs settings from the Scheduled Tasks settings

Improves handling of 4-byte UTF-8 in script.js Installer and upgrader changes: Fixes issues installing SMF on PHP 8.0

Fixes typos affecting the installer

Fixes upgrader freezes

Fixes handling of legacy attachments during upgrade

Fixes undefined PHP function error during upgrade

Includes karma data in database backup during upgrade

Create record for all watched topics and boards during upgrade

Improves handling of some HTTPS URLs during upgrade

Correctly preserves membergroup properties during upgrade

Correctly handles invalid year-only birthdates during upgrade

Fixes issues with deleting upgrader files after upgrade is complete

Fixes issues with running the upgrader from CLI

Fixes various database queries in the upgrader

Sets default notification frequency to "Straight Away" instead of "Never"

Fixes issues upgrading from SMF 1.x

Fixes registration "no access" error after upgrading