Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben de derde release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.4.0 van php nodig en als database is minimaal MySQL 4.0.18 nodig, al wordt 4.1.0 aanbevolen, of PostgreSQL 8.0. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:
SMF 2.1 RC3 Released:
Simple Machines is pleased to announce the release of SMF 2.1 RC3. Bugs that were reported after the release of RC2 have been fixed and improvements have been made to security, stability, and performance. The many fixes and improvements include the following:
You can read about these and many other improvements in the list of changes on GitHub.
- Enhanced privacy policy support.
- Several important enhancements to PostgreSQL and MySQL.
- Multiple hooks added for handling data and/or presentation.
- Language files now uses sprintf() whenever possible.
- Theme enhancements/fixes.
- Improvements on Admin session checks.
- Enhancements on security: tokens, hashing cookies and better session handling.
- Multiple calendar fixes/enhancements.
- Better hashing system for the image proxy.
- Bug fixes for alert notifications.
- Added unsubscribe links for announcement emails.
- PHP 7.4 support.
- Several misc bug fixes/improvements.
- Download of posts/PMs/profile for GDPR.