Software-update: Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC3

Simple Machines Forum logo (75 pix) Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben de derde release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.4.0 van php nodig en als database is minimaal MySQL 4.0.18 nodig, al wordt 4.1.0 aanbevolen, of PostgreSQL 8.0. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

SMF 2.1 RC3 Released:

Simple Machines is pleased to announce the release of SMF 2.1 RC3. Bugs that were reported after the release of RC2 have been fixed and improvements have been made to security, stability, and performance. The many fixes and improvements include the following:

  • Enhanced privacy policy support.
  • Several important enhancements to PostgreSQL and MySQL.
  • Multiple hooks added for handling data and/or presentation.
  • Language files now uses sprintf() whenever possible.
  • Theme enhancements/fixes.
  • Improvements on Admin session checks.
  • Enhancements on security: tokens, hashing cookies and better session handling.
  • Multiple calendar fixes/enhancements.
  • Better hashing system for the image proxy.
  • Bug fixes for alert notifications.
  • Added unsubscribe links for announcement emails.
  • PHP 7.4 support.
  • Several misc bug fixes/improvements.
  • Download of posts/PMs/profile for GDPR.
You can read about these and many other improvements in the list of changes on GitHub.

Versienummer 2.1 RC3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Simple Machines Forum
Download https://download.simplemachines.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-10-2020 08:53
submitter: WhatsappHack

16-10-2020 • 08:53

18 Linkedin

Submitter: WhatsappHack

Bron: Simple Machines Forum

Update-historie

10-02 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 17
07-'21 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC4 52
02-'21 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.18 0
10-'20 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC3 18
12-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.17 0
03-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC2 2
02-'19 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 RC1 1
11-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.15 18
06-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.1 bèta 3 24
05-'17 Simple Machines Forum 2.0.14 6
Meer historie

Simple Machines Forum

Reacties (18)

+1DeadMetal
16 oktober 2020 11:33
Spijtig dat de ontwikkeling zo langzaam gaat. Toen ik mijn server in augustus wilde upgraden van Ubuntu 16.04 naar 20.04 kwam ik erachter dat SMF geen ondersteuning had voor PHP 7.4. Toen maar (noodgedwongen) overgestapt op MyBB.

Helaas hebben beide pakketten een beroerde ondersteuning voor weergave op een smartphone.
+1Dennisb1
@DeadMetal16 oktober 2020 12:39
Ik draai zonder problemen SMF op PHP 7.4
+1WhatsappHack

@DeadMetal16 oktober 2020 14:38
SMF 2.1 is volledig responsive en mobile friendly. Het is wel een beta, maar RC3 durf ik wel van te zeggen dat het heel erg stabiel is. Eigenlijk zou RC3 de laatste zijn voor de Final, maar er moest oa vanwege GDPR meer gedaan worden dan initieel gepland. Releases moeten nu ook sneller volgen, de 2.0.x lijn zal ook 7.4 compatibility krijgen (het draait er al op volgens mij, maar kan wat errors in de logs geven) en wellicht zelfs PHP 8.
+1theduke1989
16 oktober 2020 08:59
Is echt goed om te zien dat forums online blijven. Al vermoed ik dat dit niet echt meer zo populair is zoals vroeger 10-15 jaar geleden. Vooral nu mensen eerder geneigd zijn via Socail Media zoals Facebook en alles te communiceren.

Alleen vindt ik de scripts van SMF niet echt denderend vergeleken met bijvoorbeeld vbulletin of een Xenforo bijvoorbeeld. phpBB is ook niet echt meer van dat oudere leuke hackmods.

Vroeger 10+ jaar geleden altijd NULLED vbulletin gedraaid, leuke tijden met hide+thank you mods draaien, of games board aanmaken. Of bijvoorbeeld subwebsites etc. Nu kan dat allemaal haast niet meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 16 oktober 2020 09:01]

+1Slaz
@theduke198916 oktober 2020 10:48
Forums blijven gelukkig nog in trek omdat je er gewoon voordelen mee hebt tegenover ‘big social media’. Jij hebt als forum beheerder controle over je data en waar dat staat. Jij bepaald wie en hoe er word gemodereerd. En de forum software + layout is volledig aan te passen en niet alleen een logo met omslagfoto.

Dingen als Facebook groepen hebben de vindbaarheid als voordeel, maar voor de rest zou een moderne forum software voorkeur moeten hebben.
+1theduke1989
@Slaz16 oktober 2020 11:36
probleem is dat het moeilijk schaalt met de huidige generatie.

Thema's ben je altijd afhankelijk van 3de partij of die het ook echt goed responsive maakt voor alles.
Daarnaast is het ook nog een kunt, werk om alles samen met de thema bijvoorbeeld nog laten werken. Veel mods ben je echt afhankelijk of het werkt of niet.

Als beheerder van verschillende forums toen der tijd was het een hele karwei, daarnaast ik had niet altijd de beste skills. Je kan ver komen maar op een gegeven moment houdt het op en moet je naar devs gaan zoeken die het voor je opknappen. Kan gelukkig wat vrienden die het dus ''gratis'' voor een kratje bier doen. Maar voor een beginnende is het een stuk moeilijker.

Maar inderdaad alles wordt beheerd door de beheerder. En we hadden dan ook altijd de database en updates intern en niet zoals facebook dat het in de cloud staat.

Maar hadden gemerkt bij meerdere boards dat het afnam qua populatie. Mensen wllen snel, responsive zien dat was toen nog niet het geval en dan verlies je members. En dan is het niet meer aantrekkelijk om het online te houden. Ook donaties gedaan enz maar niet aantrekkelijk.

Nu heb je boards ald discourd etc wat dus een stuk beter werkt dan voorheen.
+1Jack Flushell
@theduke198916 oktober 2020 09:21
Vroeger 10+ jaar geleden altijd NULLED vbulletin gedraaid, leuke tijden met hide+thank you mods draaien, of games board aanmaken. Of bijvoorbeeld subwebsites etc. Nu kan dat allemaal haast niet meer.
Nee, vervelend dat ze het plegen van een misdrijf zo moeilijk hebben gemaakt he? ;)
+1Wouterkaas
16 oktober 2020 11:56
Goh, dat dit nog bestaat. Ik krijg direct (hele leuke) flashbacks naar de tijd dat iedereen en z'n moeder wel ergens een forum runde, draaiende op SMF, Invision Power Board, vBulletin, phpBB, etc. om er maar een paar te noemen waar ik veel herinneringen aan heb. :D
+1WhatsappHack

@Wouterkaas16 oktober 2020 14:23
Hehe, en dan te bedenken dat SMF voortkomt uit YaBB SE en dat weer voortkwam uit de Perl versie van YaBB. :P
0aliencowfarm
@WhatsappHack16 oktober 2020 17:38
Er waren ook nog YaBB LE en Yabb Platinum. Begin me oud te voelen :P
0WhatsappHack

@aliencowfarm16 oktober 2020 19:41
Klopt! Wezz6400 die zich iirc bezig heeft gehouden met zowel SE als LE loopt hier volgens mij ook nog rond :)

Er was ook YaBB SE SuperMod, maar dat proberen we met z’n allen te vergeten en uit de geschiedenis te verbannen. ;)
+1YopY
16 oktober 2020 09:27
Jaren geleden SMF geprobeerd (volgens mij een 2.0 beta versie?), op goedkope shared hosting. Uiteindelijk zijn we er toen vanaf gestapt naar vBulletin 3.x ivm performance en bekendheid / "popular demand". Volgens mij was vB 4 toen al uit, of bijna? Maar die (en 5) waren veel langzamer dan 3.x, ook andere eigenaren.

Tegenwoordig Xenforo, maar eerlijk gezegd weet ik niet zeker of dat een goede keuze geweest was, omdat die heel weinig updates / activiteit lijkt te hebben. Kan natuurlijk betekenen dat de software gewoon "af" is.
+1demon326
16 oktober 2020 09:55
Tegenwoordig Xenforo, maar eerlijk gezegd weet ik niet zeker of dat een goede keuze geweest was, omdat die heel weinig updates / activiteit lijkt te hebben. Kan natuurlijk betekenen dat de software gewoon "af" is.
Tot vorig jaar was ik bezitter van een Xenforo licentie, maar het forum en licentie uit handen gegeven wegens niet rendabel genoeg. Maar het team van Xenforo brengt regelmatig updates uit hoor, deze zomer zelf nog Xenforo 2.2 met tal van nieuwe features.

Goede software als je het budget er voor over hebt, inclusief de addon marketplace..
+1Bose321
16 oktober 2020 10:24
Wow bestaat SMF nog? Zie ik (bijna) nooit meer in het wild. Wel eens geprobeerd een jaar of 5 geleden, maar toentertijd toch voor phpBB gegaan. Ik zie uberhaupt steeds minder en minder van die soort pakketten, alles lijkt wel op Discourse te zitten tegenwoordig.
+1Loller1
16 oktober 2020 11:07
2.1 gaat volgende maand z'n 6de verjaardag vieren en is nog niet eens stabiel. :o

Spijtige zaak eigenlijk, want het is niet alleen SMF dat zo traag ontwikkeld wordt. phpBB probeerd al jaren een 4.0 van de grond te krijgen maar zitten met gebrek aan tijd (?) steeds terug aan updates voor 3.x (die in verhouding tot vroeger wel wat sneller gaan). MyBB heeft geprobeerd een 2.0 van de grond te krijgen maar is daar ook van af gestapt. Haast iedere forum software lijkt dit probleem te hebben...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

