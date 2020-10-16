Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben de derde release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.4.0 van php nodig en als database is minimaal MySQL 4.0.18 nodig, al wordt 4.1.0 aanbevolen, of PostgreSQL 8.0. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Simple Machines is pleased to announce the release of SMF 2.1 RC3. Bugs that were reported after the release of RC2 have been fixed and improvements have been made to security, stability, and performance. The many fixes and improvements include the following: