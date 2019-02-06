Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben na drie bètareleases nu de eerste release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.3.8 van php nodig en als database kan er uit MySQL 5.0.3 of PostgreSQL 8.0 of nieuwer worden gekozen. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

SMF 2.1 RC1 Released:

Simple Machines is pleased to announce the release of SMF 2.1 RC1. This first Release Candidate for SMF 2.1 brings the beta development phase to an end and is one of last steps toward the official release of SMF 2.1. Numerous bugs that were reported after the release of Beta 3 have been fixed and improvements have been made to security, stability, and performance. Notable improvements since Beta 3 include:

Many database query improvements and optimizations.

Updates to SCEditor, jQuery, and several other plugins and libraries.

Image proxy improvements and support for external image proxies.

Faster and more robust BBCode parsing.

Full support for IRIs (International URLs).

Localization support for reCaptcha.

The ability for time zone descriptions to be localized.

Rewrites of various language strings to make them clearer.

An overhaul of the built-in language editor.

More flexibility and options for custom profile fields.

Improvments to two-factor authentication.

An enhanced error log, including backtrace information.

Bug fixes for alerts and email notifications.

Support for decimal values in paid subscriptions.

Smiley sets can now use many different image file formats.

A multitude of template and CSS improvements and fixes.

More intelligent CSS and JavaScript minimization.

Even more new integration hooks to support edit-free modding. You can read about these and many other improvements in the list of changes on GitHub.