Synology heeft nog niet zo lang geleden versie 1.2.1 van Router Management uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook alweer twee kleine updates met bugfixes verschenen. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's New Added support for displaying the device name of offline devices.

Added support for the option to appoint Ethernet as uplink connection for Wi-Fi points.

Added support for Control Panel > Upgrade & Restore page to display the established Wi-Fi system.

Added support for the option to enable/disable generating Firewall rules automatically when setting up Port Forwarding, DMZ, and UPnP.

Enhanced speed for DS-Lite.

Enhanced DHCP compatibility for specific ISPs. Fixed Issues Fixed an issue where Safe Access might fail to block websites when DNS server is in the local network.

Fixed an issue where RT2600ac might fail to recognize certain USB devices when the option to "Downgrade USB3.0 device to reduce interference to 2.4GHz signal" is enabled.

Fixed an issue where the LED indicators and the Wi-Fi status might not work properly together on RT2600ac.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not work properly when the network is connected to certain PPTP servers.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not be able to access the Internet when IPv6 server is in the local network, or when the network has been connected via IPv6 for a period of time.

Fixed an issue where the hit count of first rules in Firewall might not update.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not work properly when the network is connected via certain 4G LTE dongles.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not be able to resolve subnet conflicts properly during bootup.

Fixed an issue where SRM might erase UPnP rules during the boot-up process.

Fixed an issue where QoS might not be able to work properly when a VPN Plus client is connected, or when IPTV is enabled.

Fixed an issue where SRM might fail to communicate with a device that is connected to a local network via a switch.

Fixed an issue where Guest Network might not be able to work properly under bridge mode on RT1900ac.

Fixed an issue where Firewall might not allow configuration when the option to "Generate firewall rules automatically" is not enabled for Port Forwarding and UPnP.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not be able to work properly when the network is connected via iPhone tethering.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi points might not be able to turn off LED indicators when an Ethernet backhaul connection is set up.

Fixed an issue where IPTV might not be able to work properly when IGMP Proxy is enabled.

Fixed an issue where Password Rotation might not be able to work properly with WPA3-Personal.

Fixed an issue where SRM might prematurely show an upgrade as complete.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not display the correct time.

Fixed an issue where PPPoE might not be able to re-establish the connection once it has disconnected.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi Connect might not correct display IP address of device which is connected to the Guest Network when the Synology router is under bridge mode,. Security Updates Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Linux kernel (CVE-2017-13168).

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding SQLite (CVE-2018-20346). Known Issues and Limitations Press "Repair" in the Package Center after manually updating might cause Packages not to work or be removed. Please download package from Synology website and manually install it.