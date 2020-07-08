Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology Router Management 1.2.4 build 8081

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft na lange tijd weer eens een nieuwe versie van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In versie 1.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New
  • Added support for adding Wi-Fi points to a mesh Wi-Fi system via Ethernet cables during the first-time deployment.
  • Allowed a mesh Wi-Fi system to have Wi-Fi points running different SRM's Update versions (with the same four-digit build number) so as to enhance update experience.
  • Added support to configure multicast translation and IGMP snooping in a mesh Wi-Fi system.
  • Added support for communication between client devices within the guest network.
  • Added support for broadcast storm prevention through MAC filtering, which prevents wireless devices from sending a large number of broadcast packets in a short time and affecting the normal usage of other devices.
  • Added support to apply the Default Policy of traffic control to each device connected to the guest/local area network.
  • Added support for delivery of traffic reports on the last day of every month.
  • Improved the startup speed of Synology Router after an SRM update.
  • Enhanced the performance of iPhone USB tethering.
  • Unified the behaviors of soft reset on RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac: the username of administrator's account can be customized during the reset.
  • Added support for LCP identification of PPPD settings during a PPPoE connection (required by some ISPs).
  • Added support for the IGMP querier timer for IPTV to enhance compatibility.
  • Added support for connection tests of DNS over HTTPS (DoH).
  • Adjusted the behaviors of data storing: system data will now be respectively stored in each external storage device connected to Synology Router.
  • Updated the valid period of default certificate to 398 days in response to the policy change of Apple.
  • Enhanced the compatibility of WPA2-EAP/WPA3-EAP with RADIUS servers in a mesh Wi-Fi system.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed the issue where the performance of Synology Router might be reduced when a macOS device connects to it.
  • Fixed the issue where iPhone 11 running iOS 13.2.3 might fail to connect to the WPA3-Enterprise wireless network.
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to send logs of Wi-Fi points to other log servers.
  • Fixed the issue where the wireless network might not work properly after an update of SRM on which configurations have been restored.
  • Fixed the issue where packages might not be downloaded properly from Package Center on RT2600ac.
  • Fixed the issue where interface failover cannot function properly when either of the WAN interfaces is disconnected.
  • Fixed the issue where devices on the guest network might fail to access the Internet when a policy routing rule that directs network traffic through the secondary WAN interface is in place.
  • Fixed the issue where users might not be able to select WAN interfaces upon configuring static routing if the IPTV uses 10 as its VLAN ID.
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to access the Internet via PPPoE when IPTV is enabled.
  • Fixed the issue where IP addresses might not be obtained from ISPs (Internet Service Providers) after Synology Router restarts.
  • Fixed the issue where RT2600ac might fail to access certain HTTP IP addresses when it is in the wireless AP mode.
  • Fixed the issue where the links of traffic reports in notification emails might be invalid when the task names of reports contain special characters.
  • Fixed the issue where the device list on the Traffic Control page might incorrectly display the IP addresses of banned and disconnected devices.
  • Fixed the issue where the status of a user account might be shown as "disabled" immediately after it is scheduled to be disabled on a later date.
  • Fixed the issue where Synology Router in the wireless AP mode might fail to send packets to specified gateways when there are multiple routers and gateways within the local network.
  • Fixed the issue where port forwarding might not work properly with PPPoE connection after Synology Router restarts.
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to send notification emails through mail servers with SSL/TLS settings.
  • Fixed the issue where SNMP messages might not contain correct SRM information.
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to renew the Let's Encrypt certificate.
  • Adjusted the memory parameters for MR2200ac to prevent unexpected restart.
Security Updates
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding BSD (CVE-2019-20367).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding hostapd (CVE-2019-16275).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Dnsmasq (CVE-2019-15107 and CVE-2019-14834).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Linux kernels (CVE-2017-13168).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding CallStranger (Synology-SA-20:13).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-20:14).
Known Issues & Limitations
  • Due to security considerations, if configurations backed up from a mesh Wi-Fi system running SRM 1.2.3 or earlier are restored on the primary Wi-Fi point running SRM 1.2.4 or later, all Wi-Fi points (except the primary one) need to be reset and added to the mesh Wi-Fi system again.
  • Re-login to Synology mobile applications (DS cloud, DS file, DS get, DS router, and Synology VPN Plus) is required after SRM is updated to 1.2.4.

Versienummer 1.2.4 build 8081
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/en-global/releaseNote/RT1900ac
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-07-2020 17:20
14 • submitter: BazB

08-07-2020 • 17:20

14 Linkedin

Submitter: BazB

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

08-09 Synology Router Management 1.2.5 build 8227-1 0
05-'21 Synology Router Management 1.2.5 build 8225 11
12-'20 Synology Router Management 1.2.4 build 8081-2 4
09-'20 Synology Router Management 1.2.4 build 8081-1 7
07-'20 Synology Router Management 1.2.4 build 8081 14
11-'19 Synology Router Management 1.2.3 build 8017-4 12
09-'19 Synology Router Management 1.2.3 build 8017-3 7
08-'19 Synology Router Management 1.2.3 build 8017 7
02-'19 Synology Router Management 1.2.1 build 7779 8
10-'18 Router Management 1.2 build 7742-2 5
Meer historie

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+19+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1regmaster
8 juli 2020 23:31
Weet iemand hoe je van de Google Safe Browsing database afkomt in Config/Systeemdatabases? Ik heb een MRC2200AC en ik zie na de update dat Google Safe browsing er standaard opstaat. Lekker privacy vriendelijk van Synology om dergelijke spyware in hun routers in te bouwen. Maar hoe kom je er vanaf? Kan geen instelling vinden om deze database te verwijderen.
+1plmagis
@regmaster9 juli 2020 08:51
Stuurt SRM dan informatie terug naar Google (Safe browsing)? Ik meende dat het hier om eenrichtingsverkeer ging waarbij SRM de database downloadt, maar geen feedback terugstuurt.

Heb overigens nog niet meegemaakt dat die Google Safe browsing in SRM me tegenhield om een bepaalde site te bezoeken vanop een aangesloten toestel. ‘k Vraag me af of die misschien enkel gebruikt wordt als je parental control inschakelt.

Wat ik wel merk is dat SRM *zeer* vaak rapporteert dat het de toegang van externe servers naar mijn lokale netwerk blokkeert. ‘k Weet niet of het representatief/terecht/effectief is, maar het geeft een illusie van bescherming.
+1Bor

@plmagis9 juli 2020 09:31
Heb overigens nog niet meegemaakt dat die Google Safe browsing in SRM me tegenhield om een bepaalde site te bezoeken vanop een aangesloten toestel. ‘k Vraag me af of die misschien enkel gebruikt wordt als je parental control inschakelt.
Je moet dat echt inschakelen. Je merkt dan bv dat je alleen katten krijgt te zien wanneer je op "poesjes" zoekt etc. Ook op youtube kan je sommige filmpjes niet bekijken.
+1Bor

@regmaster9 juli 2020 09:30
De database op zich doet toch niets wanneer je deze optie niet gebruikt? Een beetje vreemd om dit gelijk spyware te noemen.
0Bor

@regmaster9 juli 2020 12:37
Er wordt overigens al langer geklaagd over safe browsing in SRM: https://community.synology.com/enu/forum/2/post/130686

Je hebt er inmiddels ook een API key voor nodig. De kans dat dit echt compleet lokaal werkt lijkt mij nihil.

How to generate a Google Safe Browsing API key

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 9 juli 2020 12:38]

+1Nicap
8 juli 2020 20:08
Aardig wat wijzigingen. Vanavond maar eens updaten.
Gebruik de wifi niet van de 1900, maar volgens mij slaan de mesh dingen ook niet echt op de 1900. Dacht dat de 2600 daar meer voor bedoeld was.
+1plmagis
@Nicap9 juli 2020 08:45
Misschien geen zuiver mesh, maar het afgelopen jaar had ik een TP Link RE650 gekocht als bekabeld access point om binnenshuis het bereik van de wifi te verhogen. Maandenlang problemen mee gehad doordat ik wel bereik had, maar de pakketjes hun weg naar het Internet niet leken te vinden. Sinds deze upgrade van SRM (hout vasthouden) lijken die problemen voorlopig van de baan.

En idd wel leuk om te zien dat Synology (wat lijkt op) een behoorlijke update uitbrengt tijdens de week van dat Duits onderzoek dat veel particuliere gebruikers routers hebben die niet geupdate zijn. (Synology wordt overigens niet vermeld in die studie).
+1Nicap
@plmagis9 juli 2020 09:06
Zal het eens in de gaten houden dan. Heb hier nu twee EAC245 en een EAC225 outdoor van TP-Link.
Heb er verder geen problemen mee zoals jij schetst.
0Bor

@Nicap9 juli 2020 12:34
De 1900ac ondersteunt geen mesh inderdaad
+1Hansie_P
8 juli 2020 18:46
Draait al sinds midden juni prima op mijn rt2600ac!
+1Bor

9 juli 2020 09:26
Ik ben sinds de stabiliteits-issues met de 1900ac en de matige opvolging daarvan een beetje huiverig geworden om de synology updates first thing te installeren. Toch maar de stoute schoenen aangetrokken op de laatste 1900ac die ik nog heb staan in het veld en welke toch maar vervangen gaat worden. Dat wordt op basis van de ervaringen met de Synology router line-up geen Synology weer.
0theMob
@Bor9 juli 2020 16:52
Wat zou je dan kiezen? Ik heb zelf de 1900ac en ondervind geen problemen, maar ben een eenvoudige thuisgebruiker. Met de Christmas Island 'hack' is het wel de enige router die me op zolder nog goed bereik geeft.
0Bor

@theMob9 juli 2020 16:55
Wat je met de setting "christmas island" doet is het vermogen ver boven het toegestane vermogen in NL pushen. Dat kan consequenties hebben voor bv de gezondheid. Het max zendvermogen is niet voor niets beperkt in bepaalde delen van de wereld.

Zelf kies ik geen Synology meer maar ga voor andere merken als Ubiquiti.
0theMob
@Bor9 juli 2020 17:18
Ik denk niet dat het zozeer om gezondheidsissues gaat als wel om het storen van de WiFi van de buren. Maar dat is hier geen issue.

Voor de gezondheid moet je 20cm afstand bewaren tot de antennes (volgens de gebruiksaanwijzing) en dat lukt prima terwijl ze in de meterkast zitten op drie meter hoogte.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

