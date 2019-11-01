Synology heeft kort geleden een update voor versie 1.2.3 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. De release moet onder meer de in update 3 geïntroduceerde problemen oplossen met geplande taken.

Important Note The update will be available for all regions within the next few days, although the release time in each region may vary slightly. For users currently on SRM 1.2.3 8017 Update 3: Due to issues introduced in Update 3, certain scheduled tasks no longer function as expected. If you have set up and used the following features, manual actions will be required to restore functionality. Checking for Updates & Installing Updates SRM automatically checks for updates in the background and sends notifications to devices you have set up, such as DS router on your mobile device. These features may not work properly if you are on Update 3. Please log in to SRM, then go to Control Panel > System > Update & Restore to initiate the update process. If you have configured SRM only to download updates or to download and install updates, this option will be reset and disabled. You will have to manually go to the Update & Restore page to select the option and set up the schedule again.

Security Advisor’s Scan Schedule If previously enabled, scan schedules will be reset and replaced with a random day and time (this is the default behavior when setting up Security Advisor). Please go to Security Advisor > Advanced and set up a customized schedule.

Domain User/Group Update Schedule If your Synology Router has joined a domain, you will need to reconfigure the automatic update interval at Control Panel > User > Domain .

Router Scheduled Reboot If your Synology Router is set up to reboot on a schedule, this option will become disabled and you will need to reconfigure the date and/or interval settings at Control Panel > Device > Reboot Schedule .

The following scheduled functions do not require additional user actions to restore to full functionality after updating to Update 4: Traffic reports

Wi-Fi guest network’s password rotation

Support Center’s remote access

Certificate renewal (not user configurable) Fixed Issues Fixed SRM being unable to save and perform certain scheduled tasks: automatic updates, rebooting, Wi-Fi password rotation, Security Advisor’s scans, Support Center’s remote access, domain user/group update, and sending traffic reports.

Fixed display issues with update notification emails sent by SRM.

Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to save the IP addresses of gateways and DNS servers after the reboot of Synology Router.

Fixed the issue where PPPoE Relay might fail to work normally after the reboot of Synology Router.

Fixed the issue where SRM might display the item "40MHz only" in the 5GHz band.

Fixed the issue where IPv6 on LAN might fail to be disabled when the interface of WAN is set up by Auto WAN.

Fixed the issue where SRM cannot display Channels 120-128 of the 5GHz band in Japan.

Fixed the issue where Wi-Fi might be forced to restart when password rotation is enabled but the guest network is disabled.

Fixed an issue where SRM might fail to renew the Let's Encrypt certificate after the reboot of Synology Router.