Firmware-update: Synology Router Management 1.2.4 build 8081-2

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In deze tweede update voor versie 1.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Note
  • The update will be available for selected regions within the following weeks, although the release time in each region may vary slightly.
What's New
  • Added support for ISRG certificates adopted by Let's Encrypt.
  • Added support for IPTV services of Telfort, XS4ALL, and KPN in the Netherlands.
  • Added support for Wi-Fi channels permitted by the latest regulations in Israel.
  • Improved the flow of first-time installation.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to access the Internet when receiving multiple gateway IP addresses.
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might fail to access the Internet via iOS 14's USB tethering.
  • Fixed the hyperlink of the Synology Account web portal displayed in the DDNS setting window.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-20:29).

Synology RT1900ac en RT2600ac

Versienummer 1.2.4 build 8081-2
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/releaseNote/SRM?model=RT2600ac
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1Bor

29 december 2020 15:19
De verholpen kwetsbaarheid alleen al is reden om te upgraden.
A vulnerability allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via a susceptible version of Synology Router Manager (SRM).
+1blaaspijp
29 december 2020 17:26
De nieuwe versie kan alleen gevonden worden als je het upgrade menu gebruikt.

https://global.download.s...1.2.4&build_number=8081-2
0theMob
@blaaspijp29 december 2020 17:57
Bedankt, was al aan het zoeken...

Edit: hmm, werkt niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theMob op 29 december 2020 17:58]

